Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! Your mid-week roundup today includes: new magic jab makes the rounds and makes for even better material on media malpractice; helpful companion story about weird outbreak of ‘bleeding disease’ in Britain makes the psyops point even more undeniable; first major trade deal nears the finish line; Trump-Musk rapproachment looms; Newsome loses first round in effort to block federal law enforcement from California; AI drones win prizes; Trump keeps his tariff dashboard for now after latest decision; LA riot roundup—Democrats scrape the bottom of the narrative barrel; and Ukraine stumbles on the precipice of an existential PR blunder over frozen soldiers.

Once again, it is time for your regularly scheduled lesson in journalistic malpractice. Behold the latest widely-covered magical jab story! This morning’s particular example appeared in the UK Daily Mail below the guffaw-producing headline, “Scientists create new coronavirus jab that even works on viruses they haven't discovered yet in a bid to beat the next pandemic.”

In short, the study reported that scientists glued eight viruses together in a “protein nanocage.” Forget about bivalent jabs. This is an octo-valent jab — a viral sampler platter. The simplistic idea is that more is better; a shotgun approach. By overloading eight different types of viruses all into a single shot, doctors can quell jab hesitancy —folks are less resistant to one than eight separate pricks.

Not only that, but the scientists wonder whether, maybe if they just shoot ‘em all in at the same time, it might produce magical effects protecting against even more brand-new variants trickling out of the latest lab leak. You never know.

If it were an anti-jab study, they’d have laughed like hyenas. This octo-jab trial was a preliminary study. It “works” in mice which, while promising, is just a start. We’ve cured cancer in mice more often than Pfizer has bought the CDC lunch. But that didn’t stop the media from spinning it like salvation lies just one more jab away.

This story highlights one of the media’s favorite psyops, which I call ‘hype the hypothetical.’ Pre-clinical vaccines make page one. But massive adverse events registries appear on page … none. The inconvenient truth —forgotten among peer-reviewed case studies and declining (or negative) efficacy research— somehow never interests the media, even though otherwise they always love a good health crisis.

But only when they can blame you, for gobbling fast food, having a second chardonnay, or scrolling to much. It’s never the shots.

💉 Not only that, but by this point we’ve lost count of the banker’s boxes of case reports that have been published showing things like people growing tumors on their eyeballs (or even more inconvenient places) after getting various vaccines. Take, for one example, this case report, which didn’t get a single mention on CNN, NBC, or anywhere else outside of PubMed. It reported a case of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia following a bivalent mRNA booster — just one more grain of sand on a growing seashore of “rare coincidences.”

There was not a word in corporate media warning about possible lymphoblastic leukemia. Don’t even bother looking. Reporting it wouldn’t “boost confidence.” But … possible octo-valent magic juice that blocks future viruses from alternate dimensions? Sure! Let’s lead with that!

Studies throwing shade on jabs never make the news cycle. If the study flatters Big Pharma while whispering sweet nothings about safety, it’s splashy headline material. If it questions the holy jabs, it’s “misinformation,” “just a mouse model,” or “anecdotal,” and it promptly gets memory-holed, nevermore to be seen.

Call it one-sided, biased, slanted, psyops, or whatever you want. Folks, this isn’t journalism. It’s fake news; press releases dressed in dollar-store lab coats. The sad truth is that whenever we see positive science news these days, we must assume someone paid for placement. It’s most likely just a strategically timed PR push for a grant cycle, IPO, or political narrative.

You might recall last month’s news that HHS Secretary Kennedy called the big journals “sock puppets” for Big Pharma, and vowed that the NIH would publish all its study findings online. Critics hysterically condemned that promising development as if it were something that sprang out of a late chapter from the Book of Revelation.

But to many of us outside the pharmaceutical priesthood, it sounded more like long-overdue reform. After decades of selective publication, paywalled data, and ghostwritten trials massaged to fit sponsors’ desired conclusions, Kennedy’s system-wide spotlight threatens the prestige journals’ cozy cartel.

Kennedy’s plan may be “radical,” but so was pretending that JAMA still represents neutral science. Shame on you, media.

💉💉💉

Remember what I literally just told you about how media only reports terrifying health stories when they can somehow blame you? Exhibit B conveniently landed yesterday in the same UK Daily Mail, headlined with a foghorn of faux drama: “Warning over record highs of Victorian 'bleeding disease' in the UK.”

And there it was. Just below the spooky banner photo was the line, right on cue: “Health officials warned the number of travellers returning to the UK with the highly contagious—and potentially deadly infection—is now at an all-time high.”

Honestly, I do not know how these people live with themselves. By ‘Victorian bleeding disease’ —a quaint, exotic-sounding Gothic moniker suggesting something novel— they just meant typhoid. Even worse, it actually is a new kind of treatment-resistant typhus, not some antique viral fragment that melted out of a climate-changed glacier somewhere.

The term “Victorian bleeding disease” was especially rich. It’s a dark, Gothic label that sounds like something scraped off a haunted operating table at Bedlam. But the bug is not exotic. Or new. It’s just typhoid. A grim, gut-eroding bacterial infection that’s been around since long before Queen Victoria ever strapped on her first corset — and one that used to be easily treated with antibiotics. Used to be.

Buried several paragraphs down, diligent readers discovered this newfound fear is no quaint relic. The treatment-resistant strain of typhoid is the direct result of decades of antibiotic abuse and a strange new population-level immune dysfunction, which we shall return to momentarily. In other words: it’s iatrogenic —medically caused— not imported.

But admitting those uncomfortable truths would imply some form of institutional responsibility, so instead media reached for the trusty fallback: blame us, hapless travelers and holiday-goers, not the system.

This isn’t just lazy journalism. It’s deliberate misdirection. You can faintly hear the echoes from the spin room discussion: “How can we report on the return of a deadly, drug-resistant disease without hinting that our pharma-overload and immune-wrecking policies may have something to do with it?”

I know!, the vape-addicted editors cried. Let’s just call it a “Victorian bleeding disease,” slap in a stock photo of an airplane over Heathrow, and blame the plebes for going to the Amalfi Coast without wearing their masks.

It is well known that the covid jabs —administered in successive rounds to a whopping 90% of British— caused immune dysregulation in a significant subset of recipients. We’re not talking fringe theories here. We’re talking peer-reviewed findings showing persistent elevation of IgG4 antibodies, the subclass that tells the immune system to stand down. And that’s only one problem.

But instead of any speculation about what else —besides “traveling,” hardly a new development— might have caused 700 British victims to succumb to this latest outbreak of a well-controlled, third-world bug, instead media tearfully informed readers of their own carelessness— while peeking between their fingers to see if we bought it. It would be infuriating if it weren’t so laughably obvious.

We really don’t hate the media nearly enough.

🔥🔥🔥

A quick mini-roundup of wins yesterday:

⚖️ Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which hears appeals from the specialist Court of International Trade, again upheld Trump’s tariff dashboard. Trump can keep twisting the tariff dials. The case continues, with oral arguments in two months, but Trump’s tariffs will also continue for now.

💰 The Journal also reported yesterday that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, standing next to an agreeable Chinese trade negotiator, said the two sides have reached an “agreement in principle.” “I feel really good about where we got to,” Howard said, adding that he expected Trump would be pleased and will approve the deal today or tomorrow.

Trump did seem pleased. Early this morning (apparently the President never sleeps), he posted this all-caps announcement:

Note how the Harvard student visa ban made an surprise appearance. There’s more to unpack there— apparently, if it’s that important for Chinese to attend US colleges, they aren’t ahead of us in everything yet.

Trump’s first major trade deal is on the brink of completion— mere months into his presidency.

🥳 Good news on the nation’s critical bro-manship. Late last night / early this morning:

Elon doesn’t sleep either.

🚀 In AI news, a self-directed autonomous drone just won a flying competition against experienced human operators — for the first time. The video is pretty wild:

CLIP: super-fast drones compete and AI wins (0:53).

I’m okay with it. A few years back, until I gave it up as a lost cause, I wasted hundreds of dollars on a few drones that promptly crashed and were rendered instantly out of warranty. In fact, my five-year-old —bouncing on a trampoline, mind you— threw a stuffed teddy bear fifteen feet into the air and took out my drone in a single lucky shot. (I briefly considered a military career for him as an FPV drone operator.)

Who wants to fly the stupid things anyway? Let them fly themselves.

⚖️ Yesterday, the Hill reported, “Judge rejects Newsom’s emergency request to limit Trump LA troop deployment.” Sorry, Gavin — Trump wins round one. The full case continues, with an emergency hearing later this week, but for now, federal troops stay put.

Perhaps even more encouraging, the New York Times timidly included this story in its LA Riot roundup this morning: “As Immigration Protests Grip California, Democrats Enter Risky Political Terrain.” Haha, they’re finally starting to see the outlines of the trap. The sub-headline added, “Scenes of unrest” —unrest!— “have left Democratic leaders worried the confrontation elevates a losing issue for the party.”

Translation: the Left took the bait. Again.

“Party leaders,” a subdued Times reported, without saying which ones, “worry that the President is setting a dangerous political trap with provocations too outrageous to ignore.” The pullback is already underway: “As demonstrations spread to other cities, the Los Angeles mayor on Tuesday evening announced a curfew.”

The story even reposted, in full, this unflattering tweet by jab-injury poster-boy John Fetterman (D-Pa.):

It’s just people having fun watching cars burn. What’s the big deal?

The Times desperately begged Democrats for a lifeline, something —anything!— to work with. The story quoted Frank Sharry, founder of America’s Voice and a longtime ‘immigrant advocate.’ “Democrats need to figure out not only what they’re against, but what they’re for,” Mr. Sharry said. “I know it sounds trite, but you can’t beat something with nothing.”

Good advice. However, I don’t think Democrats are truly grasping the message. The Times reported that Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Ca.), chairman of the House Democratic Conference, said yesterday that his party’s response to the ‘unrest’ would be pivoting to Republican cutbacks on health-care programs.

Really? Well, it’s a bold strategy. Good luck with that one.

The article ended —get this— with the very first mention in corporate media of something I’ve suggested for months. Matthew Boyle, Washington bureau chief for Breitbart News, opined on Twitter that, “The more the Democrats keep this craziness with the protests up, the more I think Republicans could actually win the midterms even if they cut Medicaid.”

And there it was. Right in the Times, albeit crammed in at the last minute. The dreadful possibility that would defy history, which teaches that the out-of-power party almost always wins the mid-term elections.

I think they are beginning to regret letting the riots fester. Keep your eyes peeled for California to suddenly re-discover law enforcement.

🔥 Update: and so it begins! This morning, the Guardian ran a story headlined, “LA police make mass arrests as protesters defy overnight curfew.”

🚀🚀🚀

Finally, Russia Today ran a controversial story this week headlined, “Ukraine’s shame: Why Kiev refuses to take back its dead and wounded.” I don’t usually cite RT, but the basic facts were confirmed in oleaginous articles from AP and Reuters. Ukraine is making a potentially fatal mistake— but it may have very few options.

Under Ukrainian law, each family of a soldier killed in action is entitled to 15 million Ukrainian hryvnias (about $360,000). In the second-round of Istanbul talks two weeks ago, Ukraine and Russia agreed to swap their war dead. Now, refrigerated Russian semis with 6,000 frozen Ukrainian soldiers sit idling on the border, with Kiev refusing their receipt.

The inglorious motive, which Zelensky adamantly denied, appears clear to everyone else. Accepting this single shipment would instantly obligate Ukraine to pay over $2 billion to grieving Ukrainian families. For context, $2 billion is about 10% of Ukraine’s entire 2025 defense budget.

Kiev’s excuse — that it hasn’t yet confirmed the identities of the soldiers, and doesn’t want to be “tricked” — is laughably absurd. Who exactly do they think Russia is trying to return? Russian soldiers? Are they worried Putin snuck a few Wagner guys in for the ride?

Even more ridiculous: what’s the harm in accepting the bodies of your own fallen comrades and then verifying their identities after? That’s how every other nation on Earth handles the fog of war. If, by some miracle of depravity, Russia did try to sneak in fake corpses, it would be a PR bonanza for Ukraine. Zelensky could’ve dragged the remains into the UN chamber and shamed the Kremlin before the world.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for corporate media to ask any of these questions.

🚀 Ukraine’s stinginess is bad enough, but the 6,000 dead are telling another story, too. Recently, Zelensky claimed that Ukraine has lost only 43,000 KIA since the start of the war. Russia identified this initial batch of 6,000 as the first shipment just from one operation— Kiev’s ill-fated foray into the Kursk salient.

If they are Ukrainian war dead, which seems almost certain, it finally puts the lie to an outrageous claim about bottom-barrel numbers of Ukrainian KIAs long suspected to be a Pinocchio-level fib. More Ukrainian lies.

Kiev’s ugly foot-dragging on taking back its own war dead could conceivably cost it the war. Ukrainian soldiers — especially new conscripts — are watching. Many already suspect their government is minimizing casualty reports and sending them into meat grinders with little transparency. If they now believe their own state won’t even bring their bodies home, or worse, is intentionally stalling to dodge benefits owed to their families?

Not too good for military morale. “Why die for a country that won’t even admit I’m dead?”

Ukrainians on the home front —mothers, widows, and siblings — already feel the absence of official clarity. What happens if they begin to believe that trucks of their own sons are sitting at the border while the government offers bureaucratic excuses and financial foot-dragging? Public grief could quickly curdle into public rage.

For Russia, this is a propaganda jackpot. They get to crow, “We’re returning the dead with dignity. Ukraine doesn’t even want them back.”

Meanwhile, in the West, taxpayers funding Ukraine wonder why billions are being sent to a regime that refuses to bury its own dead. Even a brief delay constitutes a moral failure that crosses civilizational boundaries and vexes all historical precedent.

Zelensky has survived this long on a purely moral narrative: that Ukraine is the underdog, the noble defender, the modern Sparta holding the line for civilization. But this ugly episode —thousands of fallen soldiers rotting in refrigerated limbo while Kiev dithers— punctures that PR spin like an overfilled balloon. But what can Kiev do? If it takes the 6,000, then its budget will be blasted into smithereens. No money for graft. And if it takes this 6,000, what will it do when the next 6,000 show up?

Russia is watching Kiev’s every move like a starving grizzly eying a fattened deer. Zelensky’s dithering in the headlights shows cowardice and weakness, and reveals right where the pressure point lies.

It’s not a logistical crisis. It’s not even a brief PR crisis. It’s a narrative death spiral with no way out. Critical decisions must be made soon— but what to do?

Have a terrific Wednesday! Roll on back here tomorrow morning with maximum caffeine as we round up another illuminating installment of essential news and conservative commentary. Till then, here’s some free legal advice: don’t have fun watching police cars burn.

