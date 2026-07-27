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Carrie's avatar
Carrie
1h

There is no such thing as a transgender age 4-10… only adults horrifically abusing them.

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

This "gender doll" thing is so warped. Another reason to abolish public education as it stands today, imo. Jeff properly used the phrase "excreted from the U. of MN". This also shows the depths higher education has fallen to, when this began as a class project, then somehow was commercialized.

And the Democrat Party is dying, let them die, good riddance.

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