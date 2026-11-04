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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
5h

✝️✝️✝️

“But Yahweh is in His holy temple.

Let all the earth be silent before Him.”

— Habakkuk 2:20

For it is written,

“As I live, says the Lord, to Me every knee shall bow,

And every tongue shall confess to God.”

So then each one of us will give an account of himself to God.

— Romans 14:11-12

Therefore, God also highly exalted Him, and bestowed on Him the name which is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee will bow, of those who are in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and that every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.

— Philippians 2:9-11

(LSB)

✝️✝️✝️

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Joe O’Farrell's avatar
Joe O’Farrell
5h

Jeff - I love you but I am taking a break. Your rose colored glasses are making me dizzy.

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