☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Blair's avatar
Blair
1h

The bar codes are a great idea, but why not just do away entirely with this mail in voting unless you are stationed overseas? No more long drawn out elections with days/weeks of voting, mailed ballots, and all the nonsense - One election on one election day where everyone has to get there butts there to actually vote in person.

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Karmy's avatar
Karmy
1h

Good morning C&C!

Today the Catholic Church celebrates the glorious Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus — a day that reminds us of how deeply, personally and tenderly Our Lord loves us.

His Heart burns with mercy for sinners, comfort for the sorrowful, strength for the weary and peace for every soul that turns to Him.

What a beautiful day to draw a little (or a lot) closer to Jesus!

Jesus I Trust in You!

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