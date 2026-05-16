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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1h

Shout out to our PATRIOTIC cousins in the UK for being brave enough to stand up to their tyrannical government!!!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
1h

✝️✝️✝️

Your testimonies are wonderful;

Therefore my soul observes them.

The unfolding of Your words gives light;

It gives understanding to the simple.

— Psalm 119:129-130 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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