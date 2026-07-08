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Sunnydaze's avatar
Sunnydaze
2h

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve loved living in a state with Gov DeSantis! I still wouldn’t go back to the liberal blue hell hole we left 6 years ago no matter what.

But.

I’m severely disappointed in the property tax issue. Yes, we are happy to even get the crumbs we are getting if this passes with the voters. Keep in mind…even Florida has ignorant and stupid voters who have zero clue about reality. So we’ll see what happens.

At the rate our assessed property value skyrocketed…the homestead exemption won’t scratch the surface of what we are being forced to pay in prop taxes. It is theft. Pure and simple. We are all being forced to pay unrealized capital gains and we’ve allowed it for far too long. The fact that Florida did what it did with OUR TAX DOLLARS as described by Jeff is shameful.

Is it a step in the right direction? A little. But not even close to what we should be getting in every single state of America. PROPERTY TAX IS THEFT!

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2hEdited

Of course, Barack Obama and Oprah campaigned for Gillum in Florida when he ran against DeSantis. Not because he would have been a great governor, but because he was black.

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