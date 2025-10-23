☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️'s avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️
6h

✝️✝️✝️

Now this I say, he who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows with blessing will also reap with blessing. Each one must do just as he has purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to make every grace abound to you, so that in everything at every time having every sufficiency, you may have an abundance for every good deed[.]

— 2 Corinthians 9:6-8 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
112 replies
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
6h

They need to hang Brennan high. He was also one of the fifty-one signers (liars) to the letter about Hunter's laptop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
479 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture