☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
12hEdited

Bret Weinstein represents the glaring difference between authentic scientists and glorified experts. Peer reviewed data doesn't amount to a hill of beans when the peers doing the peering are unprincipled charlatans. Over $20 billion dollars in fines (admittedly couch change) levied against pharmaceutical companies since the early 2000's for fraud, corruption, false claims and....wait for it....hiding safety data. Boggles the mind how the socially conditioned lemmings just keep lining up for more safe and effective "treatments."

Major Publisher Retracts 64 Scientific Papers in Fake Peer Review Outbreak - https://tinyurl.com/mpzjyw6s

Internal Pharma Documents Reveal Strategies Used to Corrupt the Medical Field - https://tinyurl.com/5436p66z

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 replies
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
12h

“And this will be the sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.” And suddenly there appeared with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying,

“Glory to God in the highest,

And on earth peace among men with whom He is pleased.”

— Luke 2:12-14 LSB

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
625 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture