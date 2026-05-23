☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JT's avatar
JT
13h

America will lament the loss of Gabbard...she was a warrior with a pure heart!

Reply
Share
33 replies
Debbie Wagner's avatar
Debbie Wagner
13h

I am looking forward to phase two of the fraud indictments, the part where all the defendants testify that government officials, including Tm Walz, were in on the action through laundered kickbacks. There simply is no other explanation for how this fraud was allowed to occur at such a scale for such a long period of time. Politicians had nothing to gain by allowing this scam unless they were in on the action. Period.

Reply
Share
48 replies
630 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture