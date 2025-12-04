☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
11hEdited

I suspect the celebrity goof troops will be summoned and rallied against the non-doctor, Kennedy postehaste. Prepare for an onslaught of media yahoos professing their love for all things "wallet fattening"....I mean, "medicinally beneficial"...with typical sneering platitudinal arrogance.

I don’t much care for television, celebrity or Hollywood in general. Being continually steeped in a world that builds its reputation by play acting, lies and fakery...is bound to leave some residual staining on my better judgment and common sense. True, its attempts to brainwash and propagandize are of ill-effect to someone whose eyes have been opened, but why chance it? It's mostly rubbish anyway. Didn't Kimmel wish us all dead? Pithy, but not very uplifting, and an altogether haphazard way to attempt to get me to stay up past 11 pm.

As a side note, no one should have to resort to religious, ideological or any other kind of reasoning to opt out of shots of any kind. A "thanks, but no thanks," should suffice. It's a purely personal decision. What does it matter to those who chose to get jacked up?....Do the damn things work or not?...or do they only work if everyone takes them too? I don’t recall anyone losing their freaking mind because I didn't get a flu shot 7 years ago. Science takes a holiday.

201 replies
Words Beyond Me Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me Janice Powell
11h

✝️✝️✝️

Is it not yet just a little while

Before Lebanon will be turned into a fruitful orchard,

And the fruitful orchard will be counted as a forest?

On that day the deaf will hear words of a book,

And out of darkness and thick darkness the eyes of the blind will see.

The afflicted also will increase their gladness in Yahweh,

And the needy of mankind will rejoice in the Holy One of Israel.

For the ruthless will come to an end and the scoffer will be finished,

Indeed all who are watching out to do evil will be cut off;

Who cause a person to sin by a word,

And ensnare him who reproves at the gate,

And defraud the one in the right with meaningless arguments.

— Isaiah 29:17-21 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

12 replies
