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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
1h

"... and before anyone says 'Come on, Jenna, nobody is going to accidentally vote for the wrong guy,' I’d like to introduce you to the American electorate. We put warning labels on hair dryers reminding consumers not to use them while sleeping. We tell toilet brush-buyers that these tools really shouldn’t be used for personal hygiene. We print “warning: may contain nuts” on NUTS. I’m not betting democracy on the same general public that necessitates caution labels like those in the first place." ;)

https://jennasside.rocks/p/dan-a-sullivan-endorses-dan-s-sullivan

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
1h

This Alaska scam is mind boggling.

How can anyone trust the democrats?

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