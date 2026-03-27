☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
7h

✝️✝️✝️

The LORD is for me; I will not fear;

What can man do to me?

The LORD is for me among those who help me;

Therefore I will look with satisfaction on those who hate me.

It is better to take refuge in the LORD

Than to trust in man.

It is better to take refuge in the LORD

Than to trust in princes.

— Psalm 118:6-9 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
7h

I was just telling my husband last night that the TSA funding issue would be resolved because the senate wanted to go on their Easter break. Bastards.

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