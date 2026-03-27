Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! Your roundup includes: Democrats cave on TSA after five weeks — unanimously, at 3 AM, for a bill that gives them nothing (Schumer called a victory press conference anyway); the IOC bans biological males from women’s Olympics events and announces enforcement by genetic test — a cheek swab, which experts are calling ‘degrading’; three election-integrity seizures in three months — Fulton County, Maricopa County, and now a California sheriff grabbing 650,000 ballots while running for governor; and the biggest story of the day — declassified intercepts showing Ukrainian officials plotting to launder hundreds of millions of US aid money back to Biden’s 2024 campaign through USAID, which they described as a willing participant.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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Yesterday, Democrats caved faster than an Alachua County sinkhole. After five weeks without pay, TSA is back. It was bad enough that President Trump had relieved Spring Break congestion by deploying ICE to airports, and even worse, the ICE narrative was fogging up with good PR, when, around lunchtime yesterday— the President increased the table stakes and this happened:

President Trump said he would go ahead and order TSA to be paid, even though Democrats refused to approve the short-term budget authorizing their paychecks. It would have forced Democrats to sue him to stop TSA from being paid, which would have been even worse optics than friendly ICE agents handing out bottled water or, in one case, heroically resuscitating a dead infant. (Good luck finding that story.)

Senate Democrats didn’t even wait a business day before Trump’s checks would have started going out. They waited about an hour. Following Trump’s announcement, the Senate pulled itself together and worked overnight to pass the budget, funding all of DHS except for ICE and parts of the customs service. CNN, this morning:

Unanimously! The ICE carveout is meaningless. ICE is already funded through 2029, thanks to last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Republicans seemed happy:

There’s no other way to say it: Democrats lost. “The Dems wanted reforms,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said. “We tried to work with them on reforms. They ended up getting no reforms.”

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck “Grillmaster” Schumer (D-NY), 98, put on a brave face. He tried to take credit, neglecting to mention that Democrats got nothing. “Democrats were clear: no blank check for a lawless ICE and border patrol,” Schumer insisted, referring to already-funded ICE. “This long-overdue agreement funds TSA, the Coast Guard, FEMA, CISA, and strengthens security at the border,” he added, echoing the Republican platform from 2024 like he was reading a ransom note.

Here’s the sequence:

Democrats forced another government shutdown, which defunded TSA, not ICE, since ICE was already funded, to punish Americans for border enforcement. President Trump sends ICE to the airport to help TSA out. Then Trump vows to pay TSA anyway, daring Dems to sue him. Democrat opposition collapses and budget is approved unanimously.

One had hoped this minor victory would have encouraged Majority Leader Thune to push through the Save America Act. But also in the overnight session, the Senate approved recess for Easter. Today and early next week will be their last working days before the two-week break. They could still do it! We’ll see.

Either way, assuming the House approves the Senate’s version of the funding bill, the TSA distraction is over. Now what, Dems? What will the next shutdown be? Defunding the Postal Service to protest the border wall?

Anyway, happy TAW-day.

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Sports news! It has been only two years since the Paris Olympics staged its reprehensible and blasphemous “Trans Last Supper,” and five years since the Olympic Committee published its 2021 report supporting trans sports. Yesterday, the Trans Train came to a final, shuddering stop. Experts were hardest hit. The Guardian reported, “Human rights experts raise concerns over Olympics transgender women athlete ban.”

Transgender women athletes (i.e., cross-dressing men) are now excluded from women’s Olympic events. The experiment is over. Yesterday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) passed a new eligibility policy limiting women’s events to biological females. Even worse for the experts, the new guidelines tracked President Trump’s February 5th executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

It was a total turnaround. The new policy, which begins for the L.A. Olympics in July 2028, “protects fairness, safety, and integrity in the female category,” the IOC explained. The announcement conspicuously failed to mention any “fairness” for confused men who want to play against women. “We know that this topic is sensitive,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry admitted, possibly underselling it a little.

But not that sensitive. “It is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category,” Ms. Coventry added. (Ironically, Coventry is the first biological woman to lead the IOC in its 132-year history. After 132 years of men running the IOC, the very first woman in charge immediately banned men from competing as women. So.)

The best part, though, is how they plan to enforce it. Not through self-identification. Not through hormone levels. Through a genetic test. Can you guess what the test looks for? It will detect our old friend, the Y-chromosome, which only biological men have, in each and every cell in our bodies. Science has known this for a very long time, but apparently forgot for a while.

It gets better: The IOC’s report was downright heretical. It stated that male performance advantage over biological women was “10-12% in most running and swimming events,” at least 20% in “most throwing and jumping events,” and “can be greater than 100%” for explosive power events like “punching sports.”

100% more advantage in punching events. That means getting punched twice as hard. That’s not a competitive imbalance— that’s a medical situation.

The IOC’s decision unleashed massive hysteria.

🔥 The Guardian reported that “over 100 human rights, sports and scientific groups, including the United Nations,” criticized the new guidelines as “a blunt and discriminatory response that is not supported by science and violates international human rights law.” Here is where activist science still suffers from amnesia about the Y-chromosome.

Professor Paula Gerber, an “international human rights lawyer,” whatever that is, complained that “binary definitions of sex reinforce harmful stereotypes and erode progress toward substantive gender equality; any testing of athletes needs to be individualised and evidence-based, not arbitrary or degrading.”

The ‘degrading’ genetic test is administered through a cheek swab.

Dr. Ada Cheung, an Australian professor of endocrinology, said the new policy “diverts attention from the real priorities in women’s sport.” Nikki Dryden, another human rights lawyer, warned the new policy would “create a culture where someone like a coach, an official, or even another parent, feels entitled to question whether your daughter ‘looks female enough’ to belong.”

What would we do without experts? Nikki— nobody’s looking at bodies when they run a cheek swab. Looking at bodies was the old way that you guys came up with. Sheesh.

All together, the Guardian rounded up a baker’s dozen of complainants, none of whom were female Olympic athletes, which was weird, since after all, athletes, not activists, are the ones with the most to lose or gain in the debate. Nor did they contact Riley Gaines, either, even though the swimmer-turned-women’s-rights-activist would have been the logical go-to.

Like, seriously. Why not get hold of Gaines? She: (a) is a woman, (b) is a former Olympic-level swimmer, (c) is the person who literally had to share a locker room with Lia Thomas, (d) has testified about this issue before Congress, and (e) is professionally available for comment. Do I really need to explain this to trad-media reporters?

NPR ran the funniest headline of all: “The Olympic committee bans trans athletes from women’s events, raising many questions.” True. Mainly, the question of why this ever needed to be a question at all.

Congratulations, C&Cers— the censored conspiracy theorists and cancelled bigots turned out to be right after all. Again. Trump is speed-running the counter-revolution. We went from Trans Last Supper to cheek swab in about twenty-four months.

History may not repeat itself, but it sometimes runs a Y-chromosome test.

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More election integrity progress. The most exciting development yet has just tripled. Yesterday, CalMatters reported, “Court denies California’s bid to halt Riverside sheriff’s recount of 2025 election ballots.” A Republican sheriff in California seized 650,000 ballots to investigate a 45,000-vote discrepancy between the official results and handwritten tally records. The Golden State’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, raced to court to make him stop. Yesterday, a three-judge appellate panel denied Bonta’s emergency motion, and told the AG to start over in Riverside County court instead.

The sheriff, Chad Bianco, is running for governor — and he’s neck-and-neck in the polls. Earlier this week, Sheriff Bianco seized 426 more boxes of ballot materials. He seems to be accelerating. State AG Rob Bonta called the investigation legally baseless, arguing that “no particular crime has been identified.” Bianco’s response was essentially: Well, that’s what we’re trying to find out.

“There is no acceptable error, small or large, in our elections,” the Sheriff said, which is the kind of thing that sounds eminently reasonable to everyone except the people most invested in the error being accepted.

The seized ballots are from California’s November 2025 special election, which approved a new congressional map that eliminated most of the remaining Republican congressional districts.

Bonta isn’t happy. “The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is not equipped nor legally authorized to play the role of elections monitor,” the Attorney General complained. “By all appearances, this investigation is little more than a fishing expedition meant to sow distrust and undermine public confidence in our elections.”

Under the Bonta standard, Sheriffs can’t investigate crimes until they’ve completely solved them. It’s like telling NASA it can’t look for asteroids, since no new ones have “been identified,” and so it is just undermining confidence in the space program.

Anyway, it is pretty hard to imagine how public confidence in elections could be undermined any more than it already has been. Public confidence in elections has reached the Earth’s core and will soon start tunneling upwards on the other side of the planet.

🔥 The Bianco seizures join some other interesting dots appearing on the board. On January 28th, the FBI —accompanied by DNI Tulsi Gabbard— raided the Fulton County Election Hub in Union City just outside Atlanta. They seized truckloads of physical ballots, ballot images, tabulator tapes, and voter rolls from the 2020 election. Democrats freaked out harder than Rob Bonta. You saw the story.

Then, earlier this month on March 7th, the FBI served a federal grand jury subpoena on Arizona’s State Senate President Warren Petersen, demanding records from the state Senate’s audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election. The feds collected 3 dozen+ hard drives and servers with the audit data from the Arizona Senate building. (The ballots had already been destroyed; Arizona law has a 2-year retention policy.)

The 2021 audit of the 2020 election was conducted by an election integrity group called CyberNinjas, who worked with the Arizona Senate. Among other things, they found: 23,344 mail-in ballots voted from a prior address, 9,041 more mail-in ballots returned than sent out, 5,047 voters who potentially voted in multiple counties, thousands of “duplicate” ballots, and a stray post-it note that said, “pick up the fake ballots out back after midnight.” (Okay, I made up that last one.)

Maricopa County officials disputed the audit, and called its findings “flawed.” They essentially dismissed the Cyber Ninjas as non-experts (unlike them), who just didn’t understand what they were looking at. In January 2022, Cyber Ninjas was dissolved after a judge held it in contempt for failing to turn over its records to media companies. That’s where everything bogged down.

Until this month.

The FBI’s March 7th seizure in Arizona surfaced a very intriguing detail. The funny thing is, the grand jury subpoena had the assistant US Attorney’s name redacted. Which means we don’t know which grand jury or where it sits. Somewhere, a grand jury is considering criminal charges related to the 2020 election, and the proceedings are being kept confidential. It’s kind of fun to think about.

I promise you the Democrats are thinking about it.

So, altogether, we have three election-related seizures —Fulton, Maricopa, Bianco— in as many months. Are they a coincidence? Or a trend? And … is it going somewhere?

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Speaking of Tulsi Gabbard, wait till you hear this. Remember Burisma, the Russian oil company that paid Hunter Biden $1 million a year to “serve” on its board? What if the actual Ukraine scandal was much, much bigger than that? On Wednesday, John Solomon’s Just the News broke a story headlined, “U.S. intercepted Ukraine government messages discussing plot to route money to Biden re-election.”

According to a declassified intelligence report “obtained” by Just the News, in the second half of 2022, US intelligence agencies were surveilling Ukrainian government communications. Right away, we see how remarkable this declassification was; the intel agencies hate to show foreign governments that we are spying on them, even though everyone practically expects it at this point.

Anyway, the secret surveillance surfaced a budding conspiracy. Ukrainian officials were talking about a sneaky deal that would work like this: They would apply to USAID for an “infrastructure” or “green energy” grant amounting to several hundred million dollars. USAID would approve the grant and send the money. The officials would then launder 90% of the money to U.S. subcontractors, who … wait for it … would forward it to the DNC for Joe Biden’s 2024 election campaign.

That’s what they said. Then, the plan went,, USAID would helpfully cancel the program as “disapproved as unnecessary,” without requiring any of the money to be returned. Meaning, the laundry is done, everybody go home. And that would be that. The paperwork, the “contracts” with subcontractors, would be intentionally structured to be “difficult to verify,” according to summaries of the intercepted communications.

The article reported that Tulsi Gabbard hasn’t yet found evidence that this intelligence was ever acted on, investigated, or even followed up. It’s not clear whether the Ukrainian officials were merely discussing a potential plot or actually carried it out. They may have been tipped off that their comms were compromised.

Either way, Tulsi has ordered officials now in charge at USAID to turn over all information related to this scenario and is considering a formal criminal referral to the FBI.

Now remember, election interference is the worst possible crime. It’s even worse than armed insurrections. The Democrats told us that about one million times back when they were prosecuting President Trump for election interference over a mean tweet.

But it may not matter whether they ever went through with it. It could be Pandora’s box.

🔥 Think about it. Even if this particular plot was never carried out, how did Ukrainian officials learn that this kind of corrupt shell game was even an option? Why were they talking about supporting Joe Biden in the US presidential campaign? How did they conclude that USAID would willingly go along with clear crimes?

Ukrainian officials weren’t brainstorming. The declassified intelligence summary described a detailed mechanism— a fake infrastructure project, structured subcontractors, contracts designed to be “difficult to verify,” money laundered through US companies so it’s “difficult to track.” That’s not just some random mind-dump on a napkin. That’s either a scheme they’d seen work before, or one that someone on the American side taught them.

Either way, it strongly implies that this kind of aid-to-campaign laundering was a known pattern, not a novel Ukrainian recipe.

And why Biden? Because Ukraine was getting tens of billions in US aid. If you’re a foreign government trying to keep the money spigot flowing, you don’t plot to illegally fund the incumbent’s re-election campaign unless your aid pipeline is politically contingent— that is, it depends on keeping a specific person in power. That’s not foreign policy. It is a two-way protection racket.

They weren’t supporting “America.” They were trying to re-elect their cabbage-like patron.

But the most damning part was that the intercepts reported the Ukrainian plan involved “unspecified US Government personnel, through USAID in Kyiv.” Ukrainian officials didn’t describe USAID as an obstacle to work around— they described it as a willing participant. And while they didn’t name anyone, they did specifically identify USAID officials in Kiev, which is a pretty small group. That means either:

The Ukrainians had prior experience with USAID officials playing ball on creative accounting, or

Someone at USAID had already signaled willingness, or

The culture at USAID in Kiev was so captured by Ukrainian interests that cooperation was simply assumed.

Unless you believe the Ukrainians were experiencing an ayahuasca fantasy, any of those possibilities is a scandal by itself. And they track perfectly with why Trump’s DOGE unit first went after USAID so aggressively— the agency had become a pass-through that foreign governments expected to comply with schemes like this.

That’s top-to-bottom institutional rot, not a one-off. Just imagine what might spill out of a review of all “disapproved as unnecessary” USAID grants over Biden’s term.

DOGE cleaned USAID’s clocks by using “wasteful DEI” as the excuse. They couldn’t prove the treason without help from USAID itself, since USAID held all the records. DOGE wasn’t really about trans puppet shows in Nigeria. They had to first get control of an out-of-control agency to prove the corruption. DEI was just low-hanging fruit; it wasn’t the reason, it was the crowbar. You can see this, right? Trump knew from day one.

Speaking of the President, he immediately tweeted out a link to this article when it was published, with no comment. A snack for you QAnoners, I suspect.

The timing works. Year One —the year of planning— involved shuttering USAID, capturing its records, and installing loyalists. Now we’ve reached Year Two, the Year of Action. And Action is what we’re getting, in containerloads. What will Year Three be? Could it be the Year of Reckoning? What do you think?

Have a fantastic Friday! Let’s regroup tomorrow morning, for an all-new, hard-hitting Weekend Edition roundup of essential news and commentary.

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