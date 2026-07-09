☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
7h

That's the best anarchy advice, disguised in legal camo, I have ever read.

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Laurence Temojin's avatar
Laurence Temojin
7h

Spencer Pratt is not going away, which is a good thing. His media talent will spark similar talent out there, hopefully the GOP wakes up and starts to leverage this low-cost messaging.

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