☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
1hEdited

ERRATA

— DOJ server was, in fact, up (wrong url used). Fixed

That said, there's no mention of the memo, no press release, or anything else about it on the DOJ's site

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Juju's avatar
Juju
2h

Anyone here willing to take a prayer request? My son (Adam) could use some prayer today and tomorrow by “two or more gathered in my name”: He has been trying to get hired since February and hadn’t received a single “in person” interview after sending out several hundred resumes. (Ai seems to strip out white males or something because he has a masters and a 3.96 GPA and should have been hired before he even graduated a couple weeks ago.)

Tomorrow morning he has his first in person interview in TX, he’s flying out today. It’s with a really neat company that does simulation systems for pilots and would be perfect for what he is trained in (software engineering and also game design.) He’s really good at what he does but has understandably become very insecure with being liked and “chosen”. We could use some powerful prayer for God to calm his anxiety so they can truly see what he is capable of, and to prepare his heart if this isn’t the job God wants him to have.

I know there are far more serious matters across our nation needing prayer, and I almost didn’t want to ask, but we don’t really have anyone we know in person to ask for prayer - so I hope you will allow me this request here. Thank you 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
86 replies
582 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture