☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
1h

✝️✝️✝️

The words of the LORD are pure words;

As silver tried in a furnace on the earth, refined seven times.

— Psalm 12:6

He who gives attention to the word will find good,

And blessed is he who trusts in the LORD.

— Proverbs 16:20

The law of the LORD is perfect, restoring the soul;

The testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple.

The precepts of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart;

The commandment of the LORD is pure, enlightening the eyes.

The fear of the LORD is clean, enduring forever;

The judgments of the LORD are true; they are righteous altogether.

They are more desirable than gold, yes, than much fine gold;

Sweeter also than honey and the drippings of the honeycomb.

Moreover, by them Your servant is warned;

In keeping them there is great reward.

— Psalm 19:7-11

(NAS)

✝️✝️✝️

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1hEdited

My wife works in the operating room at a major Boston Hospital. It’s incredible how leftist employees, you know the ultra tolerant, must bleed their political emotions into the work place. My wife is not one to run to the office and complain about blatant biases being spewed by uncontrollable Trump deranged psychopaths, she handles it in her own sledgehammer fashion. But this, as many conflicts, shouldn’t be left for an employee to have to deal with. Bias, any bias, racial, gendered, political is a problem and believe me it’s a challenge too management in a disciplined workplace. I’ve watched for decades, management does not want to deal with these types of problems.

All conservatives and for that matter all of America has had to deal with these bigoted political biases from the insane TDS left throughout the reign of Obama, Joe Biden and as we see it is only escalating.

Leftists are defined by their rude arrogant intimidation tactics, they’re psychological bullies. They push their liberal mental disorder agenda onto everyone around them, workplace or no workplace. It’s incredible to see these extremely educated coordinators and managers with much less OR experience come up against a tough 40 year experienced nurse with unique work and life experiences.

So here we are again, another treasonous futile plot to take down a dually elected president with their lies. They can’t accept the will of the people or the 2024 election results. They are incapable of living in an American style Free society. Notice and as usual, they have no plan to help Americans get ahead. They have no plans or ideas to fund Homeland Security. They have no ideas or plans to make things better for their constituents, they only have plans to tear this great country, America, in half again and if they have their way sit back and watch as its once great cities are burnt to the ground again as good communists do. They have nothing at all to run on. God is watching, shame on all of you. J.Goodrich

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