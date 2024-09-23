Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! And it’s the last full week of September, after which comes October, and then the election. So let’s get to it. Your roundup today includes: Trump gets surprising and encouraging endorsement; Trump confronted with tough vaccine questions and he answers them; CBS’s laughable attempt to debunk Florida’s anti-jab guidance; monkeypox jabs taking the same route as the covid shots, unexpectedly!; Trump attempted assassin Ryan Routh back in court; and space weather intrudes further into Earth weather as climate kooks dig in on ignoring it.

🔥🔥 I had to go to foreign media for an honest headline, which was provided yesterday by Al Jazeera: ”Mayor of only Muslim-run city in US endorses Trump for election.” The story was completely ignored by corporate media, of course.

Hamtramck, Michigan is unusual not just because of its strange name, which looks like “HamSandwich,” but even more in that its boundaries lie entirely within the larger city of Detroit. It’s a city-within-a-city, an urban enclave.

In 2021, Hamtramck became the first city in the United States with an all-Muslim government (which was weird since Muslims hate ham sandwiches). In 2023, the little town blipped off corporate media’s radar like an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, after the city’s Muslim leaders won several lawsuits challenging its ban of LGBTQ flags from municipal property. (The ban survived because it applied equally to all sexual identity-related flags. That, by the way, is how it is done.)

Michigan is one of this year’s seven key battleground states, which is also surprising. Things have shifted. In 2020, Hamtramck went for Biden five-to-one. But the pandemic, especially its exposure of perverted DEI materials in public schools, and then Biden’s support for Israel, has turned many Muslims’ stomachs against Democrats.

Yesterday, Hamtramck surprised everyone even more when its Democrat Mayor Ameer Ghalib publicly endorsed President Trump on Facebook:

Mayor Ghalib’s endorsement is making waves. Michigan is home to one of the most significant Muslim populations in the U.S., which has always historically trended Democrat, and Hamtramck is the heart of Michigan’s key Muslim community. If Muslims flip for Trump, it could make the difference.

💉💉 On Sunday, Full Measure and its independent reporter Sharryl Atkinson posted the transcript of her interview with President Trump. At one point, Sharryl squarely tackled the vaccine issue, which was possibly the first time Trump has ever been pushed about the jabs. Even better, Trump actually answered the question. He might know exactly what he’s doing.

CLIP: Sharryl Atkinson confronts President Trump over defective vaccines—and Trump answers (2:04).

For many Trump supporters, the unwanted fly long disintegrating in the Trump ointment has been Trump’s consistent enthusiastic taking of credit for developing the jabs, and the President’s stubborn refusal to admit the jabs have problems. It’s been a bit of a sore subject, to say the least.

In her interview, Sharryl asked Trump the question we’d all like to ask: “The Covid vaccines were developed in record time, but as we now know, they don't prevent infection, illness, or transmission, and they have very potentially serious side effects. Do you think maybe they were approved too fast?”

Trump gave a fascinating response. First, he hinted studies are currently underway to prove the claims about the jabs, and suggested that we’ll find out after the election: “They're doing studies on the vaccines that we're gonna find out. And it'll come out one way or the other … it'll be determined, I'd say over the next 12 months.”

In other words, Trump did not deny the shots have problems. He said we would find out soon, for certain.

Next, if you read between the lines just a little, Trump explained why he’s never repudiated the shots, because “The Democrats love it.” He also acknowledged “the Republicans don't.” Just that much suggested Trump’s complete rationale: He’s courting disaffected Democrats, like the Muslims in Hamtramck.

But in case it wasn’t completely clear, Trump followed up, making it crystal clear. He explained, “I have a friend who said, ‘why don't you talk about the vaccine, what you did with the vaxx?’ He’s a Democrat, but I'm sure he voted for me.”

In other words, Trump is saying he can’t dump the jabs till after the election, not if he wants Democrats like his ‘friend’ to vote for him. But he also assured us that studies are coming that would “determine one way or the other” within “12 months.”

I realize this isn’t nearly enough for some folks who want Trump to tell the truth about the vaccines, right now, regardless how it affects the election. I don’t agree with that, but I well understand the point of view, because I’ve spoken to so many vaccine-injured and their survivors.

The bottom line is, Trump just explained exactly what he’s thinking and why he’s taking his position to anyone who wants to listen. Not only that, but he offered hope that a final resolution of the question is coming. That’s how I read his comments. What do you think?

💉💉 Weeks late, CBS finally responded to Florida’s official guidance against the covid shots, with a hilariously ironic op-ed disguised as straight news, and headlined “Florida's new COVID booster guidance is straight-up misinformation.”

Haha! The article’s first rollicking claim was that Florida —not CBS or its cadre of cherrypicked covid experts— has a “pattern of spreading misinformation.” Florida does! I laughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my right eye.

Please. Misinformation superspreader CBS and it’s so-called experts, like the long-disgraced Paul Offit, have spread more misinformation than anybody.

The article seethed with Trump Derangement. Ostensibly about Florida’s recent anti-jab guidance, the carried-away reporter managed to drag in Robert Kennedy, Jr., and even somehow the left’s current object of hatred, so-called Project 2025.

How the writer connected Robert Kennedy and Project 2025 to Florida’s jab guidance was a work of Trump Derangement verging on modern art. (Hint: CBS thinks Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is auditioning for a spot in a Trump Administration.)

But the most entertaining part was when the article tried to explain why Florida doctors aren’t criticizing the Department of Health in any great numbers. Guess what CBS claimed was the reason? Fear of professional retaliation. I am not making that up.

At long last, after four years of ignoring and refusing to report on retaliation against honest doctors, we’ve finally reached the point where CBS is inventing retaliation to fuel its stupid misinformation stories. How far we’ve come.

Cowardly CBS closed the comments on its story, or they’d have heard some spicy remarks from your author.

💉💉 Will gullible Democrats ever learn? Don’t answer that. CIDRAP ran a story late last week headlined, “Amid new mpox outbreak, study suggests waning protection of Jynneos vaccine.” Here we go again.

I know this new information about the monkeypox vaccine will shock you, but … it wanes! It only works for three months!

I’m old enough to remember when most ‘vaccines’ gave you lifelong protection, like chicken pox. Tetanus was the one “short” vaccine, since it only “lasted” ten years. Then came annual flu, but only because the virus changed every year. But now, 90 days is considered a good run.

If you follow this to its logical conclusion, how many shots will germaphobes eventually need to take every week to stay current on every possible bug?

It’s also a pretty safe bet that, if neutralizing monkeypox antibodies have completely vanished by 90 days, the mpox vaccine isn’t ‘sterilizing’ either. In other words, it doesn’t stop the spread. Next they’ll tell us it was never meant to prevent people from catching monkeypox, but it is terrific at reducing the severity of the infection — the infection that vaccinated folks are more likely to get.

Same old.

But don’t worry. The government will keep on buying expensive monkeypox vaccines from big pharma companies, and will keep on making gullible Africans take the jabs “for free.” Because equity, inclusion, diversity, and every other dumb buzzword likely to numb taxpayers’ brains and make them stop asking questions.

The same study cited for the story also found that helpful antibodies were still at high levels nine months following a natural infection. So. The lucrative but ineffective jabs aren’t even close to producing the benefits obtained from natural infection. It’s probably worth mentioning, once again, that monkeypox infections are almost all just inconvenient rashes and nothing serious.

It is also probably worth mentioning that the symptoms of a monkeypox infection are nearly indistinguishable from the symptoms of an opportunistic shingles infection following covid-19 injections. Just saying.

🔥🔥 Reuters ran a story this morning headlined, “Trump attempted assassination suspect Ryan Routh to appear in court.”

This morning at 11am in West Palm Beach, failed Ukraine fanboy and attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh will appear in federal court for his pretrial detention hearing. At the hearing, the feds will almost certainly argue Routh is an obvious flight risk and should be held without bail.

Reuters hinted that we might learn some new facts that the DOJ lawyers will use to support their detention argument. I’m not sure. It seems to me the argument for holding Routh is already pretty clear, the man flies all around the world whenever he wants with no money and no prospects. He also bragged about his ability to get fake passports. He can steal trucks and license plates. And he attempted to kill the former President of the United States.

So I think it’s likely Ryan will be staying put for now.

🔥🔥 Finally, Forbes ran a remarkable story a couple weeks ago, with the astonishing headline, “Northern Lights Forecast: Aurora May Be Visible In U.S. For Two Years, Scientists Say.” Two years!

The science part is that the May’s Solar Superstorm apparently stirred up Earth’s ionosphere, a thick upper layer of the atmosphere electrically charged by solar radiation. Who knew? Not only is it so stirred up it is producing persistent auroras in parts of the world where nobody’s ever seen them before, but it’s also heating up and moving the air in the upper atmosphere around. A lot.

The article stopped short of suggesting this could affect the weather somehow. I don’t blame them; they simply aren’t allowed to say that.

Just as the aurora are signs in the Heavens that excite eschatologically minded Christians, the lack of curiosity over this totally unprecedented solar development is similarly a sign of how packed this 2024 years is, with its unprecedented signs and record-breaking developments of all kinds.

It really takes a lot these days to rise to the top of mind. Persistent aurorae apparently were not among the winners based on how little coverage this astonishing development received. It’s not just about colors in the sky; what else do these changes mean?

Maybe we should interpret the colorful sky paintings as a blessing on the Earth, and a sign that things will be looking up. Try it today and see if that feels right to you. I think you might agree.

Have a magnificent Monday! Then come back here tomorrow morning for another terrific roundup of essential news and commentary.

