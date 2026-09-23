☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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John Galt?'s avatar
John Galt?
8h

I started life blue-collar. No college for me. But what people don't realize about Men is the fact that we get significant happiness from completing things. Fixing things. Building things. College careers rarely lead there.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
8hEdited

All of these dinosaur networks are on the verge of going extinct. If it wasn’t for Biden and big Pharma they would be long gone. This is their motive for bashing Trump and getting him out of power. It’s all about their own survival, like so many others on the take. Without their daily bashing and lying about Trump their ratings would be even closer to zero if that’s possible. Trump is 99% of their broadcast content.

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