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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

I knew Jeff would clear things up for us, and keep us in a positive attitude. These clarifications from the SC are wins.

No matter what happens to that smug looking Lisa Cook at the Fed, Trump is working to replace that corrupt unconstitutional central bank and make it obsolete. Every "member" of that board are leeches on American citizens and serve zero purpose.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
1h

✝️✝️✝️

How numerous are Your works, O Yahweh!

In wisdom You have made them all;

The earth is full of Your possessions.

— Psalm 104:24 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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