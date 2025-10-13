Good morning, C&C, it’s Columbus Day Monday! Today’s roundup focuses on the week’s most important story, maybe the most important story of the Trump 2.0 era so far: the return of the hostages and the beginning of the end of the two-year-old war that destabilized the world. Plus great news from the CDC, thanks to … the government shutdown.

Last night, the Highwire and Del Bigtree debuted their new vaccine documentary An Inconvenient Study at the Malibu Film Festival. It won best in show.

CLIP: Del Bigtree teases his new documentary, An Inconvenient Truth (1:41).

In the shadows of a medical establishment desperate to maintain its ironclad grip on public trust, “An Inconvenient Study” emerges as a blazing torch of truth, directed by the indomitable Del Bigtree. This gripping documentary unearths the explosive 2016 Henry Ford Health pro-vaccine study— a clandestine comparison of health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children, originally commissioned to silence skeptics but buried when its findings threatened the sacred vaccine dogma.

Through riveting interviews, unearthed documents, and heart-wrenching testimonies, the film exposes a web of suppression, where corporate interests and institutional cowardice eclipse the pursuit of genuine science, empowering viewers to reclaim their medical sovereignty and demand transparency in an era of coerced compliance.

It remains to be seen whether this extremely well-produced documentary can move the needle, but if anything has a chance to do it this year, this film is that chance. Please download, watch, and share it with others.

(For clarity: I am not affiliated with the movie, Bigtree, or anyone else and have not been compensated by anyone in any way. So.)

He did it. Phase one is over. The Washington Post ran the story below the headline, “Hamas releases remaining living hostages as Trump arrives at Israeli parliament.” By early morning, after 738 long days, all twenty living hostages were handed to Israeli authorities through the Red Cross. Twenty-eight bodies remain to be recovered— some due later today, others still trapped under Gaza’s ruins.

“We gather on a day of profound joy and soaring hope,” President Trump told Israel’s Knesset this morning. “After two harrowing years, the hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace. A land that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity.”

To give you a sense of the mood, here is how Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana introduced Trump: “We must look back two and a half millennia into the mists of time to find a parallel: Cyrus the Great. You, President Donald J. Trump, are a colossus who will be enshrined in the canon of history. Thousands of years from now, the Jewish people will remember you. We are a people who remember.”

The mood from Bethlehem to Tel Aviv is a champagne fizz of relief, euphoria, and jubilant disbelief—an ecstatic effervescence splashing into the streets like a long-shaken bottle finally uncorked. The closest American analogy might be the V-J Day celebrations with sailors kissing strangers in the streets (Portlanders: believe it or not, no affection-consent app was required; it was just a look back then).

Across Israel, local papers ran full-page pictures praising the American president.

Social media feeds are overflowing with TikToks and Instagram reels of buoyant Israelis gushing about their undying affection for the Mean Tweeter turned Nobel non-winner. Whether that affection endures is anyone’s guess—but for this moment, there’s one man, and only one, whose name is on the lips of every world leader and anyone with an internet connection.

Well, nearly anyone. The name “Trump” barely graced the New York Times’ lips. Behold this morning’s website, a masterclass in the use of passive voice (“hostages have been released”) that managed to avoid giving President Trump a stitch of the credit:

Even before the cheering died down, Trump’s critics began moving the goalposts. Having lost their “it’ll never happen” bets, they’ve now pivoted to “it won’t last.” This morning’s fashionable pessimism is that Hamas will never disarm, that Phase Two —turning guns into governance— will collapse under its own contradictions.

But the inconvenient fact is that Hamas just surrendered the only leverage it ever had. With every hostage released, the last bargaining chip rode out of the compound in a Red Cross truck. What’s left of Hamas’ negotiating position would fit neatly into a body bag.

But this morning isn’t for squinting at the next bullet point in the peace outline. It’s for breathing. For sitting back and basking in the miraculous fact that something happened here that was never supposed to. The impossible, the unthinkable, the thing all the experts agreed could never happen— just did. Twenty young men just walked out of Gaza alive, the dying has stopped, and the world’s most contentious conflict is napping.

For once, this is not the time to analyze or predict or contextualize. It’s time to let a miracle be a miracle.

This is bigger than a hostage swap, like the one Reagan brokered in his first term, or even the fall of the Berlin Wall. It’s not just Israel, Gaza, or even the U.S. — the optics, the symbolism, the geopolitical echo are rippling outward into space. This morning, the global pulse is synchronized to a single beat: astonishment, hope, and the urgent question of whether miracles can survive the harsh scrutiny of punctilious criticism.

From The UK Guardian trumpeting “Hamas releases 20 remaining living Israeli hostages after two years in Gaza” to Le Monde (France) running “Scenes of jubilation in Tel Aviv” through photo spreads — from Asia to Europe to the Middle East — the world’s press is treating this not as a local cease-fire squeak but as a seismic shift.

Diplomatic correspondents in London, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Delhi, and beyond are scrambling to reframe their overnight narratives. Commentators in Seoul are describing it as “the news that will define 2025”; in Mumbai as “a moment no one saw coming”; in Cairo, watchers talk less of “who won” and more of “what’s next.”

🚀 Trump didn’t just throw out the rulebook— he locked the State Department and the CIA middlemen in a closet and built a new peace process on the fly. Every other president since Eisenhower was held hostage to “the interagency process,” a glacial fog of murky memos, mind-numbing meetings, policy papers, and soul-crushing career diplomats whose main purpose is to make sure nothing too interesting ever happens.

Trump scrapped it all.

He decided Foggy Bottom and Langley were part of the problem: too CYA-focused, too compromised, too self-interested, and too addicted to “managing” conflicts instead of ending them. So he benched both agencies and handed the wheel to Jared Kushner and real-estate mogul Steve Witkoff— men whose combined diplomatic résumés could fit on the back of a business card.

Just imagine the breathtaking courage it takes for a sitting president to ignore the “expert conclusions” painstakingly produced by legions of professional diplomats and intelligence analysts — conclusions drafted in think tanks and embassies over decades, at a cost of millions, maybe billions, all to explain why peace was impossible. Trump glanced at the binders, saw the problem, and did what no one in the modern presidency has dared: he trusted himself more than the system.

Trump understands that, when everyone agrees something can’t be done, it usually means nobody’s tried doing it the right way.

To the geopolitical experts, it looked insane. This isn’t how things are done! Too transactional! Too unbureaucratic! To Trump, it was efficient. It doesn’t take a whole State Department plus a sneaky CIA. It only takes two guys. Kushner speaks fluent Trump, and Witkoff has closed more impossible deals than most ambassadors have attended swanky receptions. Witkoff and Kushner weren’t assigned to “build consensus.” They were told to get signatures on the dotted line.

“Everybody loves Steve,” the President explained at this morning’s address.

With the State Department sulking on the sidelines and the CIA reduced to a spectator, Trump ran the table— calling, cajoling, threatening, promising, until everyone realized the old diplomatic machinery had been replaced by something new, dangerous, and unstoppable: him, an irrepressible and inevitable force of personality.

History rarely belongs to the elites and the credentialed. It belongs to the ones willing to walk past the credentials, wave off the committees, and act while the experts are still editing their footnotes. Every major breakthrough— whether Lincoln emancipating the slaves over his Cabinet’s objections, Churchill ignoring the appeasers, or “reckless” Reagan calling on Gorbachev to tear down that Wall— came from someone who promoted courage over consensus.

Regardless of what the sneering morons on the Nobel committee might think, Trump has earned his place in that historic lineage. He shattered the spell of elite credentialism, proving, once again, that expertise without conviction leads nowhere.

Yesterday, MSNBC ran a wonderfully encouraging story headlined, ““CDC is over”: RFK Jr. lays off over 1,000 employees in Friday night massacre.” It was the pandemic department. The subheadline added, “Amid the ongoing shutdown, the HHS secretary wiped out entire offices that investigate disease outbreaks, manage infectious disease responses, and collect data.”

Not only that, but Kennedy closed the CDC’s Washington, DC, branch. Completely. Kaput.

HHS closed down the entire director’s office at the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases — meaning all the center’s leaders.

One former NCIRD leader felt downright gloomy about it. “CDC is over. It was killed,” whined occult Satanist and bondage fetishist Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, former director of the National Center on Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (and Monkeypox Czar), who recently “resigned” over what he described as Kennedy’s “unscientific takeover” of the CDC.

“This administration only knows how to break things. They have placed America at risk for outbreaks and attacks by nefarious players. People should be scared,” said Mr. Monkeypox.

Scared is how they prefer that we be.

On an aside: I can’t believe they picked this guy —Daskalakis— to be the figurehead for CDC “resistance.” Why not just pick Moloch, or Beezlebub, or even Satan himself? And I was especially chilled by his reference to “attacks by nefarious players.” Was Daskalakis in charge of bioweapons defense? But I digress.

Many top CDC leaders felt the axe’s razor-sharp steel on their professional necks. The office of the director at the CDC’s Global Health Center was abolished (it managed “international” coordination). The cuts also included the entire team that publishes the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, as false and deceptive of a government publication to ever soak up ink.

The Epidemic Intelligence Service and the Laboratory Leadership Service was also gutted, although there was a suggestion this one might have been in error and would be reinstated. “A horde of experienced officials have quit or been pushed out,” MSNBC said, “and replaced with anti-vaccine allies and loyalists lacking public health experience or scientific credentials.”

Anyway, the usual suspects —the elite cadre of medical fetishists and pill pushers— tumbled out in furious force, marshaled to excrete more criticism of Kennedy and the Trump Administration.

I could go on. By this point, you could probably script all their posts anyway.

If you ever experience a moment of doubt, perhaps tempted by black-pilled posts to question whether progress is real or just a fantasy, then spend a moment reflecting on this article’s remarkable roundup of Kennedy’s accomplishments —to MSNBC, outrages— in less than eight months:

The recurring question I am asked at speaking events —more often than any other inquiry— is whether there will ever be accountability. I do not wish any ill upon all these fired CDC scientists. I am confident their unsurpassed work ethic, vast technical skills, and friends in pharma will provide them a soft landing. Their pathetic record of dismal, interminable failure and defective deception will not be held against them.

But the firings admit that accountability is well underway, and accelerating. Fauci is one old man, the withered face of an iceberg of incompetence that manufactured the worst, most incompetent disaster in modern American history. The vast army of Fauci’s enablers has been called to account.

And it’s just getting started.

Have a magnificent Monday! Coffee & Covid will return tomorrow morning, with even more essential news and delightful commentary.

