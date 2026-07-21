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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
3h

ERRATA:

— DC panel was unanimous, not 2-1. Fixed

— Jackson isn't in his 40s— changed to "middle-aged"

— Democracy Docket headline accidentally duplicated. Fixed

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
3h

The enemy is inside the wire. Good time to invoke the Communist Control Act of 1954. Cut off the funding sources of these Bolsheviks. CCP, Iran, Cuba, Soros, and Singham are all agitating to destroy America with their useful idiots. NYC, LA, Chicago, Portland, Minneapolis, and many other cities have fallen. Lincoln, Eisenhower, and JFK invoked the Insurrection Act - the hour is late and DJT may need to as a last resort.

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