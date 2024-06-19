Good morning, C&C family, it’s Wednesday. We’re halfway through! Today’s essential news roundup includes: scientists become even more baffled as multi-pandemic strikes the jabbed world; Biden announces biggest expansion of illegal immigrant rights since DACA, sort of, not really; Disney continues controlled demolition of Star Wars universe; and terrific Kentucky Title IX decision joins Louisiana’s recent, similar injunction against new Biden trans-friendly rules.

💉 Bloomberg reported another baffling scientific mystery Friday in a story headlined, “Yes, Everyone Really Is Sick a Lot More Often After Covid.” Another conspiracy theory is almost now confirmed as conspiracy fact. The article included the strongest hints yet at the truth. The truth is out there.

Bloomberg’s story began, of course, with a personal interest anecdote. It described the poor Xiang family, who live in jab-happy Taiwan (94%+ vaccinated). The small, Taiwanese, bug-battered family has, just since February, been dealing with one damned thing after another: whooping cough, rhinovirus, parainfluenza, covid-19, pneumonia, and shingles. Bloomberg’s gloomy prognosis: it’s real.

Well, not everywhere. Bloomberg’s research, compiled from over 60 organizations and public health agencies, revealed that 44 countries and territories have each reported at least one disease resurgence at least ten times worse than pre-pandemic baselines. The prosperous germs include viruses, bacteria, fungi, rare ones, common ones, across the whole spectrum of infection.

For only a few examples, flu in the U.S. is up +40%. Whooping cough has surged over 45 times in China, just in 2024’s first four months. In Australia, RSV cases have nearly doubled from last year. It’s a multi-pandemic worse than covid.

Argentina is weathering its worst dengue outbreak ever. Japan is managing a mysterious surge of Strep A. Measles is making a comeback in twenty American states, in the UK, and in Europe. Globally, 7.5 million people were newly diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2022 — the worst year since the WHO began tracking TB in the mid-1990s.

Case after case, disease after disease, country after country, the numbers keep creeping up. And it’s a baffling mystery.

They got so close. Repeatedly, Bloomberg’s experts noticed that people’s immune systems seem somehow to be damaged. But in their vacuum of good ideas, the confused experts are chalking it up, maybe, partly, to lockdown-induced immunity debt. The “bubble boy” problem:

Modern medicine is off the map, flailing, for once speechless and diagnosis-less. The WHO’s chief scientist, Jeremy Farrar, shrugged and said, “we are in a new territory here.” But intentionally or unintentionally, Bloomberg seeded the article with suggestive kernels of truth. For example, the perplexed experts noted that mysteriously spiking excess deaths are strangely, bafflingly clustered in the most highly jabbed countries, the ones that “did the best job” during the pandemic:

Like the things going on, the article’s efforts to explain the trend were also complicated. It considered a long menu of possibilities, from immunity debt to climate change to racism to vaccine hesitancy. But none of those lackluster ideas were satisfactory. None could explain the full breadth of the increase, since even illnesses without vaccines (like fungal infections) are also rising fast.

Never did Bloomberg or its carefully selected experts consider the obvious possibility, that the covid vaccines with their IgG4 class switching and immunosuppressive effects could possibly be involved.

They used to say denial is a river in Egypt. These days, denial is a river of untreatable mind virus, IQ-lowering germs infecting the orthodox scientific establishment, which earns its daily bread from the selfsame government that created the problem in the first place.

But if anything, the Bloomberg article represents the leading edge of a wave of undeniability. It’s getting too obvious now. They are struggling to wave it all away, uselessly invoking a river of excuses that will inevitably fail because they aren’t right. The protective politicians will have scarpered, and will be long gone when we reach the point where reality collides with obfuscation. Then the orthodox scientists will be left standing alone, presented with the butcher’s bill for payment. It’s coming. And it’s coming faster now.

🔥🔥 From the land of terrible ideas, the Associated Press ran a story yesterday headlined, “Half a million immigrants could eventually get US citizenship under a sweeping new plan from Biden.” The AP can’t count. But that’s beside the point.

Widely teased over the weekend, yesterday’s gala White House event was supposed to announce a DACA-like expansion of America’s unenforced immigration laws. The notion was that after “cracking down” (not) on the Southern Border to mitigate one election-year crisis, Biden balanced it out to satisfy his outraged democrat base, for whom no amount of illegal immigration will ever be enough.

But the reality of Biden’s newest policy was, like the Commander in Chief’s shrunken-apple head, diminished. The new policy, which will take effect after the elections, will provide some illegals with “parole in place,” but only for people who entered illegally over ten years ago and married U.S. citizens. It has a cutoff of last Monday, so people who hit the ten-year mark today don’t qualify.

In other words, it makes naturalization slightly easier for ten-year non-citizens who are already married to citizens. All in all, it’s a pretty thin slice, and more of a political stunt than any DACA-like “expansion.” Still, it’s exactly the kind of creeping expansionism Republicans warned everyone about back when DACA passed.

The AP trotted out a couple eye-opening examples of people benefitting from the new policy. One gentleman, Foday Turay (if that is his real name), is a DACA border-jumper from Sierra Leone, never naturalized, married to a citizen, and a federal assistant district attorney in Philadelphia. Every single day, the AP assured readers, Foday and his wife fret that he could be deported any minute now.

But! Foday is a federal assistant district attorney in Philadelphia. In other words, this illegal immigrant — allegedly at imminent risk of deportation — is working as an attorney for the Department of Justice prosecuting American citizens. And illegal immigrants. Like himself. I mean, what the actual heck?

Anyway. During the event, which “celebrated” Obama’s historic expansion of illegal immigration, Biden tore into Trump, calling him all kinds of names, like racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, and poopy-pants. President Trump was not amused. At yesterday’s rally in Racine, Wisconsin, Trump promised, “When I’m reelected, Joe Biden’s illegal amnesty plan will be ripped up and thrown out on the very first day that we’re back in office.” Then Trump pointed out mushy headed Biden is dumber than an above-average yellow squash.

You can thank George W. Bush for the “parole in place” process. The Bush Administration invented it for illegal immigrants related to military servicemembers. So Team Biden just expanded the Bush-era policy beyond the military. Legal challenges are likely.

📉📉 The Washington Times ran a story about Disney’s slow-motion, controlled demolition yesterday with the unlikely headline, “‘Star Wars’ fans abandon ship as Disney+ brings on the ‘lesbian space witches’.”

You’ll be forgiven for imagining the Times’ wild headline was an exaggeration, or a knee-jerk response by conservative Star Wars fans. But no. If anything, that unscriptable headline cannot possibly do justice to whatever rabidly woke nonsense was just served up to the space series’ battered fanbase on Monday night.

Star Wars followers, those who’ve somehow endured the star-crossed series’ Disney acquisition to the bitter end, which this surely must be, are generally fanatical about something they call “canon.” Canon includes all the agreed-upon elements of the story narrative, like the Force, light sabers, stormtroopers, Wookies, Death Stars, Jedi, good-versus-evil, and so on. Fans flatly and unamusedly reject creative new story elements that monkey around with the canonical story lines.

On Monday night, Disney incinerated Star Wars canon, in a revolting, poorly scripted pagan ritual of wokeness.

The third episode of the latest official, Disney-plused Star Wars series, called “the Acolyte,” introduced a whole new group of odd characters, never seen before in Star Wars canon, and accurately described as “lesbian space witches.” All the women, women strictly selected for the highly desirable quality of being “not for the male gaze,” ahem, are mostly black, live together in feminist harmony on a not-so-secret planet, in a group they call a “coven.” They conduct bizarre chanting rituals under their alien moon. And they marry each other and reproduce using space magic without men. Men are gross.

Witches!

Oh, and the lesbian space witches prefer they/them pronouns, which did not make the dialog weird and hard to follow at all.

As if that weren’t enough to distress every remaining Star Wars fan, the episode outdid itself in re-defining fundamentals of the Star Wars universe. The Jedi, who make a late appearance in the episode, are now child-napping bad guys. Worse yet, in painful, mind-numbing exposition, the space witches explained at great length that the Jedi have always misunderstood The Force. Apparently, The Force is not The Force to which fans became accustomed. Now, The Force is an invisible “thread” that the lesbian space witches kept demonstrating by pulling their fingers apart with nothing but space in between, which seems to defeat the entire purpose of a visual medium, but whatever.

Why are fans surprised? South Park predicted this disturbing development seven months ago, with its viral sendup of woke Disney executive Kathleen Kennedy, who single-womanedly engineered the “reimagining” of the Star Wars franchise. In the comedic cartoon’s hit episode Joining the Panderverse, cartoon Kennedy demanded, “Put a chick in it, and make her gay!” and “make it more diverse!”

CLIP: South Park "put a chick in it" scenes (strong adult language) (1:29).

Welcome, Star Wars fans, to Disney’s lesbian space Panderverse.

🔥🔥 The Kentucky Lantern ran another encouraging legal story Monday headlined, “US judge in Kentucky blocks Biden Title IX rules, says 'sex,' 'gender identity' not the same thing • Kentucky Lantern.” Much more progress.

On Monday, Chief Judge Danny Reeves of the U.S. District Court in Eastern Kentucky issued a blockbuster 93-page ruling siding with Republican Attorney General Russell Coleman and his counterparts in five other states: Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. The clearly written order begins by acknowledging how schizophrenic Biden’s trans rules have become:

There are two sexes: male and female. The defendants made this concession during oral arguments on the plaintiffs' motion for injunctive relief. The parties have agreed to little else.

Then the judge — just like Louisiana Judge Terry Dougherty — hammered the Biden Administration over the new funhouse rules ordering American schools to let men hang out in women’s locker rooms and play on their sports teams — the inverted opposite of what Title IX was originally intended to do:

This case concerns an attempt by the executive branch to dramatically alter the purpose and meaning of Title IX through rulemaking. But six states, an association of Christian educators, and one fifteen-year-old girl object. As they correctly argue, the new rule contravenes the plain text of Title IX by redefining "sex" to include gender identity, violates government employees' First Amendment rights, and is the result of arbitrary and capricious rulemaking. At bottom, the Department of Education would turn Title IX on its head by redefining 'sex' to include 'gender identity.' But 'sex' and 'gender identity' do not mean the same thing. To fail to acknowledge even our most basic biological differences risks making the guarantee of equal protection superficial, and so disserving it.

The decision was a historical tour-de-force, devoting many pages to the history and intent of Title IX, and to the historical development of our current understanding of free speech. For instance, the Court quoted Benjamin Franklin, writing pseudonymously as ‘Silence Dogood’ in a 1722 letter to the New England Courant’s editor, where he wrote strongly that “Whoever would overthrow the Liberty of a Nation, must begin by subduing the Freeness of Speech.”

Judge Reeves knows his American history. History buffs, at least, will enjoy reading the terrific order.

These days, Constitutional judges are limiting the effects of their orders to just the plaintiffs — in this case the six states bringing the case — rather than extending them to the entire country. So the Biden order is wounded, maybe fatally, but it’s not over yet. Still, this decision piled on the terrific Louisiana decision from late last week, and is a sign that the 500-page Biden rule transing America’s schools is probably a dead letter.

Be encouraged. The fight is part of the process. As Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” He probably didn’t see this coming, but this is our generation’s war. The new Kentucky decision is a decisively won battle in the war.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! I’ll round up another tasty mug of essential news tomorrow, as the wheels of history keep turning their way through 2024’s valley of weirdness. See you then.

