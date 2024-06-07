Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! I’m heading out soon to attend the first day of NACL’s annual conference and deliver my panel presentation. Your quick roundup of essential news includes: D-Day veterans steal the show while Biden badly tries to compare World War II to his Proxy War with Russia; Putin interviewed by corporate media reporters and actually quoted in print; and a corporate media regular tentatively asks balanced questions about zany climate change plans.

🗞 THE C&C ARMY POST 🗞

🪖🪖 Today, I am briefing the National Association of Christian Lawmakers on the covid crisis’ current status. I intend to encourage them to pursue transparency and accountability.

Last night’s opening dinner featured two fantastic speakers: Virginia’s new conservative Attorney General, Jason Miyares, and influential Family Research Council president Tony Perkins. They will be tough acts to follow, but I aim to stir the crowd to action.

🗞💬 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 💬🗞

🔥🔥 Yesterday, to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of our heroic U.S. troops’ victories and sacrifices on the beaches of Normandy, France, CNN ran this awkwardly ironic headline: “Biden gives warning about democracy during D-Day 80th anniversary speech.”

The surviving D-Day veterans are getting up there, into triple digits. The youngest senior warrior in any article I saw was a sprightly 99. All over the U.S., local communities and veterans’ groups commemorated the famous battle and to mark the generational anniversary, Western leaders, celebrities, military folks, and surviving soldiers converged near the battle site in Normandy.

Former vice-president Biden was the day’s least interesting feature. Watching the various clips of the Nation’s top executive slowly maneuvering around the event was a nerve-wracking experience, like watching a video clip of a toddler crawling toward a busy intersection.

But the aged soldiers stole the show. Many of our troops still stood smartly in their uniforms for the proceedings. Biden faded in the background, looking older, frailer, more past his expiration date, and less alert than even the oldest attending warrior.

Inexplicably, the instant the proceedings ended, Biden stiffly shuffled off, leaving amused and dynamic French President Macron to cheerfully greet U.S. veterans. It was almost like Macron was trying to show Biden up.

Biden’s speechwriters swung for the fences and missed. The presidential address, a failed and inappropriate attempt to directly compare our sacrifices in World War II to the Proxy War in Ukraine, blew up on the launch pad like a jammed SCUD missile. Biden’s effort to draw the awkward comparison went on far too long.

One can only imagine what our heroic veterans must have been thinking.

During his speech, Biden read the teleprompter in his monotonal pugilistic shouting style. Here’s a small sample to give you the idea:

“In their hour of trial, the Allied forces at D-Day did their duty! Now the question for us is, in our hour of trial, will we do ours! We’re living in a time when democracy is more at risk across the world than any point since the end of World War II, since these beaches were stormed in 1944! Now we have to ask ourselves: will we stand against tyranny! Against Evil! Against crushing brutality! Of the iron fist! Will we stand for freedom! Will we defend democracy! Will we stand together! My answer is yes! It can only be yes!”

It was loud, but unconvincing. One suspected that, if Biden ever does run into an iron fist, it will be all over. A feather fist would probably do the job just as well.

The attempted comparison was, to say the least, confusing. For one thing, during World War II, Russia was an ally who helped beat Hitler. And in doing so, Russia suffered the most casualties among the Allied forces.

Despite Biden trying to unheroically co-opt the day to make a defensive campaign speech, the event was — as it should have been — eclipsed by our glorious surviving D-Day veterans, whose attendance made a more profound and encouraging statement than anything the mumbler could have said.

Don’t take my word for it. Before endorsing Biden’s approved Ukraine War Narrative, the Economist’s story about yesterday’s D-Day Commemoration first recognized that the veterans were the real story:

The duty of defending freedom now falls to us, the generation who enjoyed the blessings of the longest peacetime period in modern world history. We will not let our courageous heroes down.

🚀 Germany’s Deutsche Welle (DW) ran a story in contrasts yesterday, headlined “Putin: 'Nonsense' that Russia wants to attack NATO.” Since the Proxy War started, Putin is not often accurately quoted in Western media, and it was his first meeting with international media since February, 2022.

The occasion for the unprecedented interview was Russia’s 25th annual economic forum in St. Petersburg, an event aimed at Eastern European and Asian business development. The interview included reporters from unfriendly corporate media platforms Reuters and AFP.

"Don't form an image of Russia as an enemy," Putin advised the reporters. He denied rumors Russia would invade the entire world. “You have made up the fact that Russia wants to attack NATO. Have you completely lost your mind? Who made that up? It's rubbish. It's absolute nonsense."

Most importantly, Putin responded to Biden’s recent decision to allow Ukraine to fire U.S. missiles right into Russia’s sovereign territory. Putin plainly explained the simple calculus: "If you want to stop the hostilities in Ukraine, stop supplying weapons."

Then, he suggested Russia’s possible counter-move. "If someone sends such weapons to a war zone to strike our territory and create problems for us,” he wondered, “then why don’t we have the right to send our weapons of the same class to regions of the world where strikes can be made on sensitive facilities of these same countries?"

In other words, Putin noticed that just as the U.S. is arming Ukraine with better, modern, high-tech weapons to fire into Russia, Russia can similarly supply better, modern, high-tech weapons to the U.S.’s enemies, like Iran and North Korea. Which would cause huge headaches for the world’s police force, the United States.

The very last thing Israel and South Korea need is better-armed antagonists.

One suspects Biden and his insulated war planners are like chimpanzees trying to play checkers. Who is advising them? It’s like they simplistically concluded, Russia can’t do anything, so let’s go for it. But now that they’ve moved up one square, Putin is showing them his move, which jumps four checker pieces.

And as DW insightfully noted, coincidentally Russia is planning a naval exercise in the Caribbean, just off Florida’s coast, with visits to Venezuela and Cuba. CBS headline, two days ago:

How will Antony Blinken like it if Putin arms the Cubans with hypersonic missiles?

Next, they asked the Russian President about Donald Trump’s recent conviction in Manhattan. President Putin said the Verdict showed the US was "burning themselves from the inside, their state, their political system."

Finally, DW quoted Putin’s comments about nuclear war, brought up by the reporters. “You keep accusing us of waving some kind of nuclear stick," Putin calmly said. "Did I raise the possibility of using nuclear weapons? No, it was you who did that. You reporters raise this topic and then write that I am waving a nuclear stick."

Answering the question, President Putin criticized the U.S.’s total lack of diplomacy in light of the apocalyptic stakes: "We have a nuclear doctrine. If someone's actions threaten our sovereignty and territorial integrity, we consider it possible for us to use all means at our disposal. This cannot be taken lightly. It must be handled professionally."

There has been a two-year embargo on anything Putin says. You won’t find Putin’s comments anywhere in U.S. corporate media. But it is telling and significant that Western media — in this case, Germany’s DW — interviewed and fairly quoted the Russian President.

The stark difference between Biden’s warmongering D-Day comments and Putin’s calm, careful calls for peace and diplomacy could not be more obvious. At this point, I’d take a class of middle schoolers over Biden’s neocons.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the good news is that the Russians remain sane.

🔥🔥 Narrative shift incoming. Could climate change graft finally be reaching its outer limits? The Economist ran this startling headline yesterday:

Those zany scientists! What will they come up with next?

The most striking thing about the article was not the zany proposals — and they are zany — but its tone. It (relatively) even-handedly described opposition to climate change intervention. It admitted different opinions exist. And it generously labeled sane scientists as ‘critics’ rather than mocking them as discredited fringe scientists:

In fact, the scientists the Economist’s headline called ‘zany’ were the ones proposing ways to cool the planet by blocking the sun and wrapping icebergs in gigantic thermal blankets.

It was suggestive and gratifying that the Economist admitted chemtrails exist (albeit indirectly), and even called weather engineering “controversial,” rather than “innovative,” “creative,” or something equally moronic.

Maybe the adults are returning to the conversation. The Economist’s new narrative is that real scientists couldn’t believe how stupid and crazy the climate argument was going, so they stayed out of it, but now they are finally speaking up:

The truth is that sane scientists have been trying to speak up for years, but the Economist has ignored them as diligently as a teenager pretending he never saw the list of chores taped to the refrigerator handle.

Progress.

Have a fabulous Friday! Pray that I’ll make a good impression on the lawmakers today, and come back tomorrow for what hopefully will be a packed Weekend Edition to catch us up with this week’s essential news.

Share

We can’t do it without you. Consider joining with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com