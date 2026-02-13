☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
5hEdited

Ilhan Omar has threatened to have President Trump executed. Here’s a naturalized citizen who made numerous illegal fraudulent statements to become a citizen. She has said her country of Somalia will always come first, she has magically become super wealthy with now over 40 million dollars in the bank in just 2 years, she has consistently shown her hatred for America, daily, and I ask why do we need Ilhan Omar’s in our country? Diversity is our strength? Is the reason we let her in because she is willing to rob America’s poor that other Americans are just simply unwilling to rob?

Remember the disabled Air Force veteran that threatened to kill Joe Biden on line, the man could barely walk. Biden’s FBI raided the disabled veterans house with a swat team, tear gassed him, entered his house and shot him a dozen times. They dragged his dead body out to the street covered him in a bloody white sheet and left him out in the hot sun for hours, just to show everyone this is what you get when you threaten a Democrat president. I realize he was just an old white guy. Doesn’t it make clear that this justice system is anything but blind. Where’s Pam Bondi on Ilhans assassination threat? Where’s the swat team? Didn’t the miraculous Merrick Garland, Americas Attorney General, set the legal precedent?

The spineless Republican Congress couldn’t even get a censure on Ilhan for mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. This assassination thing seems to be an ongoing theme with naturalized Ilhan. Now she’s threatening the assassination of President Trump, and not one Democrat is calling her out.

I’ve heard rumors not if but when the democrats get back into power they want to make Ilhan Omar the U.S. Attorney General, I’m sure many senate republicans would definitely vote yes to confirm her not wanting to be called racist. Ilhan would put Merrick Garlands tyrannical rule to shame. Those who say don’t vote or stay home on Election Day better reconsider, you haven’t seen tyranny like the tyranny Somalian Ilhan Omar is wanting to serve. In the end You get what you’re not willing to stand up and fight for. J.Goodrich

Reply
Share
154 replies
YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
5hEdited

Does anyone else find it funny that the same kids who sneered at the coal miners a decade ago and told them to "learn how to code" are now having their coding jobs replaced by AI? Should we advise them to grab a hard hat and learn how to shovel?

Reply
Share
14 replies
561 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture