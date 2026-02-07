☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
4hEdited

Today’s C&C proves anything is possible. Don’t always believe what the experts and the media tells you, they only tell you what they want you to believe.

It seems too many days we spend worrying. We worry about what happened yesterday or we’re always trying to rush through today to get to tomorrow. If we’re not living in the past we’re trying to live in the future. If we constantly worry about how things are going to work out it’s doing two things, it’s stealing the gift of right now and it’s not allowing God to work in our life. God works where there’s faith. Faith is simply trusting. God I may not understand how this is going to work, but I know you’re in control, I’m handing these worries over to you.

I don’t know how many days I’ve wasted worrying and nothing ever comes of it. Every day is a gift. We are supposed to enjoy all our days, it’s a decision we make. We should not dread any part of our day. God thank you I can work, God thank you I’m strong enough shovel my walk, God thank you for my family. To many of us think someday I’ll be able to enjoy my life. We should be enjoying our day right now.

We never know how long we have here. We shouldn’t take people in our life for granted. Sometimes we go years without talking to a family member or a friend because they may have done something or said something that offended us. If we knew these were our last few days here, would what they had said or done really matter. Would we leave this earth still holding that grudge.

Last week I went to a wake for the wife of a childhood friend, she was only 57 years old. When we were younger we all hung around together. At the wake there were beautiful flowers and I noticed everyone had nice things to say about Sue. Maybe we should learn to give flowers while people are still here. If you have something good to say about me, do me a favor, say it while I’m here not after I’m gone. Maybe if someone had taken the time to call Sue or send her flowers while she was alive things could have turned out differently for her. We never know when someone will no longer be with us.

I heard this story about a father and his daughter named Sarah. Sarah got at odds with her father over a young man she was dating. The father didn’t really approve of him, he didn’t think he was the best for his daughter. This young lady gave her father the cold shoulder. For several years she didn’t want anything to do with him. The father tried reaching out to her, be loving, and kind but she stayed bitter and angry and just totally ignored him.

One day she got a call, her father had a heart attack and was on his way to the hospital. This changed everything, all the barriers came down. She rushed there as fast as she could. The father was a young man he was only in his early fifties. There in the emergency room between them working on him the father asked the nurse for a pen and paper to write a note. Two hours later, before his daughter was able to get to the hospital her father died. When she came into the hospital the doctors had to tell her the bad news, of coarse she was devastated. How am I going to live with myself knowing I didn’t make peace with my father? Soon the nurse came out and handed her the note, she said your father was holding this note when he passed, it was addressed to you. The note read Dear Sarah, I love you, I forgive you, please forgive me. Today she carries that note with her everywhere she goes.

If we are at odds with someone how are we going to feel if they’re taken away without being able to make things right. We may not be able to be the best of friends, but we certainly are able to become at peace with each other. There are so many people I know that have regrets, and there’s always opportunity to be the bigger person just for the sake of peace. It may be hard and it may be unfair but it may let you live without carrying the burden of regret. Today is a great day to pick up the phone, send a note, do the right thing, be the bigger person. Don’t let another day go by without trying to resolve an issue you know will one day leave you carrying the weight of regret. J.Goodrich

Reply
Share
38 replies
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

“Behold, My Servant, whom I uphold;

My chosen one in whom My soul delights.

I have put My Spirit upon Him;

He will bring forth justice to the nations.”

— Isaiah 42:1 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
3 replies
611 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture