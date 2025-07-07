Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! The Year of Surprises delivered a delicious roundup of encouraging news: The DOJ denies Epstein client list, signaling it is time to clean house and burn the whole thing down— or is it?; new peer-reviewed covid jabs study blows the lid off the old narrative (if it’s not already off); world’s richest man starts a new political third party and folks freak out, but should they?; and the world’s smartest man issues a dire warning that you probably couldn’t guess if I gave you ten tries.

Welp. It’s been tough to pin down a theme for 2025, except to say it is the Year of Surprises. Surprise! Yesterday, Pam Bondi’s DOJ was alleged to have ‘released’ what was labeled “10 hours of video proving no one killed Jeffrey Epstein.” Yesterday, launching a social media firestorm, Axios ran the exclusive story headlined, “Exclusive: DOJ, FBI conclude Jeffrey Epstein had no ‘client list,’ committed suicide.” Case closed!

CLIP: Ten mind-numbing hours of a mostly empty check-in room ‘proving’ that nothing happened (or proving nothing at all) (10:52:23).

As I began my normal research, things immediately started getting weirder than downtown Portland. As of 4:51 am this morning, the DOJ website appeared to be down. (Update: it was still down as of 8:03 am.)

Axios claimed it had a leaked, unsigned, 1.5-page memo on DOJ letterhead titled “Final Draft E” which allegedly asserted that, after an “extensive review,” the Department concluded, and I am not making this up, “there were no clients. Just Epstein being a pervert. Here’s a copy, presumably scraped from the Axios article, of the odd memo:

The ‘memo’ is also weird. It kind of looks like an interagency summary, but it’s unsigned. It’s tone is weirdly casual for DOJ. There are no FOIA markings or classification stamps. No formal letterhead beyond DOJ/FBI logos. No Bates numbers or chain of custody disclosures for the video evidence. It reads more like a media talking points memo than a prosecution file summary.

Even weirder, Axios’s link to the DOJ video (hosted at justice.gov/video-files/video1.mp4) still resolves as of this writing, but the landing page’s context is gone. It’s just a bare link to the video without any title or explanation.

And the copy of the document that Axios linked in its article now produces nothing but error codes:

🔥 Needless to say, seemingly based only on the Axios “exclusive,” social media accepted it as true and promptly went berserk. Folks are already calling Bondi a sellout and demanding everyone involved be fired. After all, Bondi regularly and often claimed to have Epstein materials in her possession. Now this?? Copies of the memo are bursting like artillery shells all over social media.

But.

Apart from Axios, corporate media didn’t touch the story with a ten-foot paddle. Not one word about it appeared in the Times, the WaPo, or the WSJ. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s official X account did not mention it. Nor did FBI Director Kash Patel’s. Nor did Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino’s. Nor did President Trump’s Truth Social refer to it anywhere.

The lack of corporate media coverage indicates either coordinated discretion —unlikely— or suspicion of inauthenticity. If the memo were real and cleared, they’d run it, even if only to attack or embarrass the Administration.

On the contrary, in February, Bondi clearly told Fox the Epstein client list was on her desk “right now:”

CLIP: Bondi in February— “the Epstein client list is sitting on my desk right now” (0:29).

So many questions! What should we make of the Axios exclusive and all the social media hot takes? Why is the DOJ’s website down? Was the unsigned letter legit? Why was it clawed back? Is the video really evidence that proves anything, or is it just a random part of the Epstein file? Why didn’t Bondi comment? Your author does not know. Nobody does. Not yet.

At this point, as of 8 am-ish, what my lawyer’s eyes see is some kind of sloppy #Resistance team operation with some access to DOJ’s servers. It appears that DOJ’s top officials have unplugged the web server until they can determine the source of the leak or plant. (But— I’m only guessing.)

As always, I suggest that you avoid the hot takes and wait for the facts. This story is still developing, and is much more than it appears. The memo and video drop are not normal.

🔥 Something else occurred to me. Democrats’ crocodile tears about Trump’s “kingship” seem even more hypocritical in light of the furious MAGA response to the “draft memo.” Democrats guarded Biden’s cognitive jello like an army of Praetorian guards around a fortress of silence. Any slip of Biden’s forked tongue was explained away as “folksy charm” or “deep empathy,” while press access was rationed like Soviet sugar.

Staffers carried flashcards, press conferences had pre-approved reporters, and the man was literally escorted off stage by Easter Bunnies and pop singers. That’s what royal protection looks like— a royal court shielding a senescent monarch.

Meanwhile, the MAGA base saw one sketchy, unsigned memo contradicting a months-old Bondi quote and immediately began storming the digital barricades. Far from worship, that’s healthy suspicion. They’re not defending the throne— they’re angrily confronting the stewards, torches and pitchforks in hand. That’s hardly king worship. It’s republicanism in action (lowercase “r”).

Which party acts like their President is a king? To answer my own question, if “acting like a king” means blind loyalty and ritualized denial, the Democrats wrote the script. Love Trump or not, MAGA just proved once again that the President is not above fire from his own side.

I’ll bet he was surprised.

For years, scientists who questioned mRNA safety were told to put up or shut up (“publish or perish”). Well— now they’ve published. And I’ll give you one guess whether or not the conclusions support our long-standing concerns. Today, a new peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, blandly titled “View of Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions.”

The results, however, were not bland.

In the just-published peer-reviewed study, researchers analyzed over three decades of vaccine injury reports in the U.S. government’s own VAERS database, comparing covid mRNA vaccines to both flu shots and all other vaccines (combined). Using the CDC’s and FDA’s own method for detecting safety problems —called “Proportional Reporting Ratios” or PRRs— they found that reports of serious neuropsychiatric issues like brain fog, psychosis, dementia, and even suicidal behavior were not just higher, but dozens to hundreds of times more frequent after the covid shots.

If you thought people were crazy to take the jab, you might have been onto something.

The safety signal thresholds weren’t just crossed; they were blown out of the water, with some categories showing PRRs over four hundred, far above the FDA’s red-flag threshold of two. The study concluded these signals were sufficiently alarming to warrant immediate attention and further investigation— an understatement as big as the Statue of Liberty.

Among the most alarming findings, the study flagged massive spikes in reports of serious brain-related problems after covid vaccination. Compared to flu shots, reports of brain fog were up over 100-fold, psychosis nearly 80 times higher, and Alzheimer’s-type dementia more than 40 times more frequent. Even more chilling, reports related to suicidal thoughts or behaviors, including suicide attempts and self-harm, showed increases as high as 80-fold. One rare but deadly condition —cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a type of brain clot— was reported at rates over 400 times higher than with flu vaccines.

These numbers weren’t small deviations— they were sky-high red flags by the FDA’s own data and safety standards.

💉 Critics will likely dismiss the study by pointing out that VAERS is a passive reporting system, meaning it contains unverified data that anyone can submit. That’s partly true—but irrelevant to this analysis. The researchers didn’t claim causation; they followed the FDA’s and CDC’s own protocol for detecting safety signals, using the exact same statistical method those agencies rely on to flag potential problems.

The results weren’t borderline— they were off-the-charts, across multiple categories, with p-values so small they defy random chance. If VAERS isn’t reliable enough to show a 400x spike in brain blood clots, then it’s not reliable enough to show anything— and that would be an indictment of public health surveillance, not the authors. They can’t have it both ways.

It’s also worth noting that VAERS is widely understood —even by the CDC itself— to suffer from substantial under-reporting. Most adverse events, especially non-lethal or slow-developing ones, are never logged, thanks largely to the system’s time-consuming and painstaking reporting requirements. That means the staggering signal ratios found in this study are almost certainly undercounts, not exaggerations. If even a fraction of those cases represent real harm, we’re looking at a public health catastrophe playing out in increasingly fast motion.

💉 Predictably, other critics will attack the study not by engaging the data, but by going after the authors themselves— a classic case of the genetic fallacy, where a claim is dismissed based on who made it rather than whether it’s true. Several authors are well-known covid policy critics, like familiar heroes Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. James Thorp, and Dr. Steven Hatfill.

But so what? That doesn’t invalidate the data they used —VAERS, the U.S. government’s own database— or the statistical method they applied, which came straight from CDC and FDA playbooks. If a former dissenter publishes solid evidence using government sources and standard methodology, the proper response isn’t character assassination; it should be scrutiny of the claims, not the bios.

When critics start attacking résumés instead of rebutting the math, it usually means they’ve got nothing else.

💉 The fact that this astonishing study —authored by high-profile dissidents, using politically radioactive data, and drawing devastating conclusions— still passed peer review and was published in a legitimate journal marks a significant crack in the Overton window. As you well know, for years, any suggestion that covid vaccines could cause widespread neurological or psychiatric harm was treated as fringe conspiracy theory. But now, that same claim sits inside the pages of a peer-reviewed medical journal, backed by basic math, verifiable government data, and unremarkable regulatory methodology.

This doesn’t just crack the narrative— it blows a hole in the prison wall. If the system still held total control over scientific discourse, this paper would never have seen daylight. But it did. And that means the narrative guardians —the journals, peer-reviewers, and editors— are either losing their grip or starting to hedge, perhaps because suppressing credible dissent has become riskier than letting it through.

This study is more than a dead canary in the iatrogenic coal mine. It signals a critical turning point: what was once unspeakable is now printable, citable, and, if the trend continues, increasingly undeniable.

Before the pandemic, Dr. McCullough was a credentialed expert, widely published, respected across his field, and apolitical— just a humble physician-scientist minding his own business. Then came covid. To shut him up they did everything they could to destroy him: stripped his affiliations, silenced his platforms, and vilified his reputation. Now, McCullough’s only path to redemption isn’t apologies or reinstatements— those will never come. His only option is total vindication: proving, with hard data and relentless persistence, that they lied, the public was misinformed by them, the harms he reported were real, and that he —not them— told the truth when it mattered most.

McCullough has published more peer-reviewed articles in his specialty than anyone else in history. He knows exactly how the system works— and now he’s turning it against its corruptors.

In trying to erase him, they created their own worst enemy. Hubris, meet Nemesis. (Again.)

Our next surprising development sprang from the feverish cortex of the world’s richest man. Yesterday, Vanity Fair ran the story headlined, “Elon Musk, Encouraged By Mark Cuban and Anthony Scaramucci, Says He’s Starting A New Political Party.” A third party. Trump responded with a predictably spicy post calling the move “ridiculous” and calling Elon “off the rails.”

In a dramatic Independence Day weekend flex, Mars-colonizing Elon Musk, the former Trump insider turned digital warlord, announced the formation of a brand-new political movement: The America Party. Musk took to X (of course) to proclaim he’s giving Americans their “freedom back.” The move came after an epic public spat with Trump, complete with deportation threats, Epstein file jabs, and cagey apologies— the kind of online brawl that only 2025 could deliver.

Back on Earth, folks reacted to the announcement with everything from furious rage to baffled bemusement.

If anyone deserves to try creating a third party, it is former Democrat Elon Musk. The world’s richest man, who announced his leap of support (literally) for Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, undoubtedly helped re-elect the President, and also erected DOGE. He took risks and paid prices most of us can barely imagine.

The peace-loving Democrats were burning down his Tesla dealerships.

🔥 The ragey reactions seem premature. First, it’s no direct threat to Trump, who only gets one term anyway. If we don’t fix it right this time, and for good, then you know exactly what happens next. But Elon is aiming at the 2026 midterms, which currently look very good for the GOP. So some folks worry that Elon’s third party will somehow wreck Congress.

Let’s do some political calculus. Elon’s new America party will not garner any partisans, neither hardcore Democrats nor Republicans. So it’s aimed at the middle. But it is not likely to attract conservative leaners (MAGA), which will hew to Trump, especially with Mike Pence on Musk’s team. Nor will it seem very interesting to left-leaning undecideds in the MAHA movement, since Elon has neither RFK nor a health platform.

So … who’s left for the America party? Only Never Trumpers and disaffected Democrats.

Proving my point, Vanity Fair cited four prominent America party supporters. The first was billionaire Mark Cuban, who campaigned for Kamala last time around. And it quoted ex-White House speedrun champion Anthony Scaramucci, who worked for Trump 1.0 for 11 days before he got fired and immediately became a professional Trump critic and corporate media mainstay.

The only other prominent supporters mentioned in the article were Ed Krassenstein, a smug, loudmouth liberal podcaster who can’t stand Trump and plugged the #Resistance, and Brian Palmer, a tech-libertarian donor class capitalist; not woke, but not MAGA either. (Mike Pence is also allegedly on board.)

So far as I can see —no official papers have yet been filed— Musk’s platform is about cost-cutting, budget-balancing, pro-deregulation, pro-robot soldiers, and a vague pronatalist vibe that sounds like a startup pitch for a fertility cult. Absent are any pesky social issues that might interfere with scooping up more former Democrats like himself, Krassenstein, or Mr. Cuban.

It’s still early, but it looks like the new America party will be much more of a headache for Democrats than Republicans. The new third party is not a shot at the GOP’s base, which already has Trump. It’s a shot across the bow of the disillusioned Democrat diaspora: the Cuban-style former liberals who liked enterprise, science, and sanity, but got priced out of the party by DEI bureaucrats, bearded female swimmers loitering in girls’ bathrooms, and the constant nagging of the climate priests.

Strategically speaking, based on what we know, the America Party threatens to split the Left, not the Right. If it grows legs, Musk won’t hurt Trump. He’ll hurt Newsom, Whitmer, or whoever the Democrats march out next. Already suffering from NGO and union donations losses, ActBlue investigations, self-inflicted David Hogg PR scandals, cratering polls, and an incoherent platform, a new third option is the last thing the Democrats need.

One sense that, with any more setbacks, Democrats are ready to turn their faces to the wall, as the bright blue mascara runs down their faces with their tears.

With polling plunging, donor wells drying up, scandals blooming like mold in a FEMA trailer, and their platform sounding like a schizophrenic group chat, the last thing Democrats need is Elon Musk rolling up in a cybertruck labeled “America Party” to peel off their former moderates and money men.

Pass the popcorn. Surprise!

Rounding out today’s collection of 2025 surprises, the world’s record IQ score holder, South Korea’s Younghoon Kim (276 IQ), has been making the social media rounds this week. Not only is Kim an all-in Christian, but he claims, invoking quantum mechanics, that Jesus Christ is about to return to Earth, fulfilling the largest number of predictions in the Bible. It’s like Oppenheimer met Revelation and started a Substack.

CLIP: Brainiac claims to be a messenger warning of Christ’s imminent return (3:34).

Needless to say, corporate media is completely uninterested in this story, and social media clips are the only available content. Normally, I would not publish an unverifiable story. But I did confirm Kim’s status. He has indeed been recognized by top IQ rating organizations as the holder of the highest recorded intelligence in history. For example, here’s a January story from the Times of India:

Four of the top ten IQ holders on the list are Americans (two more are American dual citizens). Just saying.

Kim is also associated with a slew of prestigious scientific institutions, and has been recognized for his off-the-charts cognitive abilities by organizations like the GIGA Society, Olympiq Society, and Mensa. He works in cognitive science, neuroscience, and philosophy, and holds an honorary professorship with the United Sigma Intelligence Association.

Whether or not you buy his eschatology, the man’s resume isn’t coming from rants on Reddit. He’s credentialed, deeply published, and credentialed again.

The current secular narrative —especially as pushed by institutional media, academia, and legacy pop culture— portrays devout Christians, particularly evangelicals, as anti-science, anti-intellectual knuckle-draggers clinging to Bronze Age mythology in a post-Enlightenment world. It’s not subtle. To the self-appointed narrative enforcers, Christianity —especially when public, confident, and unashamed— is a threat to technocracy, because it posits a higher authority than the State or the Lab.

Whatever you might believe (or disbelieve) about his claims, YoungHoon Kim poses a direct and disorienting threat to the conventional secular narrative. He’s a unicorn. He’s not supposed to exist. He’s a man with a verified IQ of 276, honored by elite cognitive societies, working in advanced neuroscience and philosophy, yet openly professing faith in Jesus Christ and invoking biblical prophecy.

The elites worship at the altar of intelligence. But if the smartest man alive believes Christ is about to return, the “religion is for the uneducated” trope suddenly looks like what it always was: insecure gatekeeping.

Kim’s sudden visibility isn’t just a curiosity—it’s another tremor in the ongoing earthquake of Christian revival, especially among the intellectually curious and culturally disillusioned. Gen Z is rediscovering orthodoxy. Former skeptics are asking (or re-asking) ancient questions. And now, the world’s highest-IQ individual is openly proclaiming the gospel and warning of Christ’s return.

It’s the kind of development that, in any other era, would be front-page news. But in this one, it’s being filtered, shadow-banned, and memory-holed, because revival no longer looks like suited TV preachers with 1-800 numbers and post-monster-truck altar calls anymore. Instead, it looks like brilliant outliers, whispering inconvenient truths that the floundering empire desperately wants to ignore.

Welcome to 2025. Surprise!

Have a terrific Monday! We’ll be back tomorrow morning, same Coffee time and same Covid channel, dishing up more essential news and commentary.

