☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
3hEdited

“Either way, Dems can’t complain about retaliation, since this investigation began during the Biden Administration.”

My very first thought! They can’t get mad at Trump this time. They can’t shout “He’s going after his political enemies!” Nope. He’s finishing what Biden started. And if Newsom gets caught up in the mess (oh PLEASE let Newsom get caught up in the mess!), it’s going to be B-E-A-E-TIFUL!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
3hEdited

The Dana Williamson arrest may also reveal who was behind a string of Hostess delivery truck hold ups a few years back. Justice Cupcakes for all.

Hobbs would be a good catch. A deep sea hag not worthy of eating or displaying, though. These types of fish are becoming more and more invasive. In Florida, we're supposed to whack lionfish when we sees 'em. I'm not making any crazy suggestions, I'm just sayin.' What to do, what to do?...

Concerning the Trump Epstein "connection": Willful ignorance and misplaced hatred will always keep the research impaired separated from the facts.

Seems as though there's a persistent flow of high illicit strangeness going on in California. What we need is an industrial sized Exacto Knife to set that woeful state adrift into the Pacific. The politicians there are doing everything in their power to disconnect themselves from our Constitutional Republic. "Let's see whar she lands!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 replies
455 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture