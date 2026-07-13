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M. Patrick McCrary's avatar
M. Patrick McCrary
4h

As a matter of clarification, an aortic dissection is not a heart attack. It is the bursting of the large artery in the abdomen due to an existing aneurysm that was likely undetected beforehand. A heart attack is a myocardial infarction or death of cardiac tissue due to a clot interfering with oxygenated blood flow to the heart muscle. Just an FYI.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

There are six things which the LORD hates,

Yes, seven which are an abomination to Him:

Haughty eyes, a lying tongue,

And hands that shed innocent blood,

A heart that devises wicked plans,

Feet that run rapidly to evil,

A false witness who utters lies,

And one who spreads strife among brothers.

— Proverbs 6:16-19 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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