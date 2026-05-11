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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
8h

✝️✝️✝️

Though I walk in the midst of distress, You will revive me;

You will stretch forth Your hand against the wrath of my enemies,

And Your right hand will save me.

Yahweh will accomplish what concerns me;

O Yahweh, Your lovingkindness endures forever;

Do not fail the works of Your hands.

— Psalm 138:7-8 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
8h

Virginia is a mess, a treacherous mess.

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