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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
4h

I think this is why DJT was raised up to be President - to bring justice. He has said "I am your retribution". Blanche is bringing it.

Raul Castro is the Uncle of former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Maybe JT can visit him in prison.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

The LORD reigns, He is clothed with majesty;

The LORD has clothed and girded Himself with strength;

Indeed, the world is firmly established, it will not be moved.

Your throne is established from of old;

You are from everlasting.

— Psalm 93:1-2 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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