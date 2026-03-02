☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
12h

✝️✝️✝️

Deliver those who are being taken away to death,

And those who are staggering to slaughter, Oh hold them back.

If you say, “See, we did not know this,”

Does He not consider it who weighs the hearts?

And does He not know it who keeps your soul?

And will He not render to man according to his work?

— Proverbs 24:11-12 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

My Jesus speaks over the chaos and clatter of this world to assure me that He alone is my peaceful, quiet refuge.

Psalm 46:10

Psalm 57:1

John 16:33

—Excerpt from My Jesus: Reflections of the Redeemer, Words Beyond Me Press, 2025.

Reply
Share
138 replies
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
12h

"As you know, we attacked Iran early Saturday morning"

We?

Jeff, I attacked nobody...

Reply
Share
414 replies
1065 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture