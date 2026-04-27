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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
7h

✝️✝️✝️

“The heart is more deceitful than all else

And is desperately sick;

Who can understand it?

I, the LORD, search the heart,

I test the mind,

Even to give to each man according to his ways,

According to the results of his deeds.”

— Jeremiah 17:9-10

Grace and peace be multiplied to you in the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord; seeing that His divine power has granted to us everything pertaining to life and godliness, through the true knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and excellence.

— 2 Peter 1:2-3

NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
7hEdited

When I was young and naive I really believed the government wanted to protect Americans and our elected officials. I thought there was a common selflessness putting country, our constitution and our way of life above personal wealth and success. I always maintained that there were large groups of people that would rise up and crush any type of tyranny that threatened America. That was a time when I blindly trusted life here would simply work out for the good. I don’t feel that way anymore. The decades of lies from the left changed me. Normal Americans know when they’re being lied to. A lifetime of living free is a daily battle. I’ve come to realize it’s not others I need to rely on.

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