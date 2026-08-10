☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RebeccaGrrrl's avatar
RebeccaGrrrl
Aug 10

GREAT story and excellent news about the FAA gamer hires. Perfect logic and execution, it sounds like. These are WINS for us all!!!

Reply
Share
75 replies
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
Aug 10

✝️✝️✝️

“But at the end of that period, I, Nebuchadnezzar, raised my eyes toward heaven and my reason returned to me, and I blessed the Most High and praised and honored Him who lives forever;

For His dominion is an everlasting dominion,

And His kingdom endures from generation to generation.

All the inhabitants of the earth are accounted as nothing,

But He does according to His will in the host of heaven

And among the inhabitants of earth;

And no one can ward off His hand

Or say to Him, ‘What have You done?’”

— Daniel 4:34-35 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
24 replies
598 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture