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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
9h

✝️✝️✝️

Then Jesus again spoke to them, saying, “I am the Light of the world; he who follows Me will not walk in the darkness, but will have the Light of life.”

— John 8:12 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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Jamison's avatar
Jamison
9h

As everyone knows, you can vote Communists in. Voting them out is virtually impossible.

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