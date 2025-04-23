☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
6h

We give thanks to You, O God, we give thanks,

For Your name is near;

Men recount Your wondrous deeds.

“For I select an appointed time,

It is I who judge with equity.

The earth and all who dwell in it melt;

It is I who have firmly set its pillars. Selah.

I said to the boastful, ‘Do not boast,’

And to the wicked, ‘Do not raise up the horn;

Do not raise up your horn on high,

Nor speak with insolent pride.’”

For one’s rising up does not come from the east, nor from the west,

And not from the desert;

But God is the Judge;

He puts down one and raises up another.

— Psalm 75:1-7 LSB

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 replies
NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
6h

I suspect the Klaus and Hilde dishonesty is just the tip of the grift iceberg. Chances are very good that this grift goes way beyond them and is almost exclusively funded by the US. Time to crush this dishonesty - KaBoom 💥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
130 replies
594 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture