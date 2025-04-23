Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! Today’s quick roundup includes: Luv Guv under the microscope as House Oversight Committee refers Cuomo for criminal prosecution—but not for what you might think; the abolition of Klaus Schwab and his Orwellian Forum, as new disclosures force the fall of the WEFs technocratic empire; and Kennedy announces new effort to strip artificial food dyes out of the nation’s food supply.

Another one. On Monday, the New York Times ran a story headlined, “G.O.P. Leader Asks Attorney General Pam Bondi to Prosecute Andrew Cuomo.”

There are so many things New York’s former “Luv Gov” Andrew Cuomo could be guilty of. But House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky) sent a one-page letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi asking her to prosecute Cuomo for perjury. Last year, Comer’s Committee questioned Cuomo about his pandemic nursing home scandal, and the former governor experienced a convenient bit of selective amnesia, probably induced by general low morals and a keen sense of self-survival.

Specifically, when asked under oath whether he’d seen a misleading 2020 report on the nursing home deaths that covered up the real numbers, Cuomo first denied ever having seen it, then later backed up and said as far as he could remember, he never saw it. I don’t recall! But the Committee later found a New York Times article revealing that Cuomo had actually written most of the report himself.

Don’t overreact; these things happen. Memory can be a very tricky thing. But Chairman Comer seems in no mood for being understanding; he called Cuomo “a man with a history of corruption and deceit, now caught red-handed lying to Congress.” Comer has a point.

The Times obscured one of the most important facts in the story, which is that Comer’s letter was a repeat, a polite reminder, of an October 2024 letter he’d sent to Biden’s Attorney General with the exact same request. But Merrick Garland filed Comer’s letter in the drawer with Hunter’s laptop, so the Chairman decided to try again. In other words, contrary to the Times’ plain implication, Republicans aren’t “targeting” Cuomo because he just announced a run for New York City’s Mayor, as much as the Times would prefer that narrative.

This makes April’s second criminal referral of a New York official. The first, appearing in last week’s news, was New York’s current Attorney General Letitia James, who was referred for falsifying her business records and for mortgage fraud.

During the 1950’s, in the end, the House Un-American Activities Committee finally nailed top State Department Official Alger Hiss not for spying for the Soviets, since the statute of limitations had run, but for lying about it—classic Al Capone takedown style. The House couldn’t charge him for handing over secrets to the Soviets, but they could prove he lied about knowing Whittaker Chambers, the rumpled ex-communist who strolled into Congress with microfilm stashed in a hollowed-out pumpkin.

Hiss had claimed he barely knew the guy; under oath, no less. But Chambers had receipts—literally. Typewritten documents, matching Hiss’s old typewriter, sealed his fate. It wasn’t treason, but it was perjury, and it was enough. In the war for America’s soul during the Red Scare, Hiss became a trophy on the mantle— proof the Soviets had infiltrated top tiers of U.S. government, and that Washington’s elite were looking the other way.

In the Hiss case, the House and the DOJ worked together. The big question now is, what will Pam Bondi’s DOJ do about these cases? The Times cited “historical precedent” protecting public officials like Cuomo and James from accountability, out of deference and tradition. In other words, without realizing it, the Times described a two-tiered justice system, one for well-connected Democrats, and another for the rest of us.

The World Economic Forum is teetering on the brink of Davos disaster. The Wall Street Journal ran a very interesting story yesterday headlined, “World Economic Forum Opens New Probe Into Founder Klaus Schwab.” Schwab, 88, not known for his grace, was forced by the rush of events to pivot like a ballerina, spinning away from his previous promise to retire in slow motion. “Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” he said in a statement released on Easter Sunday.

There were more accusations. Klaus denies everything. None of it is true, not one bit. It is all lies! Lies, I zay!

Regular readers will recall we recently discussed the aging German globalist and how the Wall Street Journal had originally pushed him along the path toward retirement, with an ugly article about his icky MeToo moments. I predicted the long knives were out for Klaus; that prediction appears to have been correct.

Since the first article only partly dislodged the Bavarian barnacle from the Davos-based super-NGO that he created, the knives were sharpened again, and this weekend, they plunged into the heart of the W.E.F.’s sacrificial lamb.

The knives took the form of an anonymous ‘whistleblower letter,’ allegedly authored by current and former WEF employees, which went off like dynamite at the highest levels of the organization. It was sensational. The letter, addressed to the WEF’s board of trustees, cataloged a series of explosive allegations against Klaus Schwab and his wife Hilde. Board members —global business and political luminaries— got the letter last week and promptly convened an emergency Easter Sunday meeting, where they unanimously voted to launch an independent investigation.

Rather than face the inquiry, Schwab —who’d previously announced an extended exit for next year, or maybe the one after that— resigned effective immediately, ending his decades-long reign in a single, jarring stroke.

The letter’s allegations paint a portrait not of global stewardship, but of a family-run fiefdom masquerading as a charitable organization. While the World Economic Forum publicly touted its mission to uplift humanity and promote equitable global development, the insiders alleged that Klaus and Hilde Schwab focused their charity much closer to home. The whistleblower letter accused the Schwabs of funneling Forum resources into lavish personal indulgences—charging private, in-room hotel massages to the nonprofit, directing junior employees to withdraw thousands in cash on Klaus’s behalf, and orchestrating Forum-funded “token” meetings to justify luxury travel.

Klaus’s massage is finally over. Rudely, and without a happy ending this time.

The letter also claimed that Hilde basically controls Villa Mundi, a $50 million lakefront mansion purchased and renovated by the Forum. Hilde reserved large parts of it for Schwab family private use. Meanwhile, of course, U.S. taxpayer funds—tens or hundreds of millions of dollars funneled through USAID and who knows where else—flowed through the Forum allegedly on the way to high-minded programs, while Klaus and Hilde lived like Saudi oil billionaires.

No wonder they think we’re idiots. We are idiots. They figured out how to get rich without creating anything, and they used our money, which we handed right over without a peep. The World Economic Forum is a parasitarium where new bureaucratic leeches are trained in the globalism grift. It was always just about money.

🔥 Now. Why did the whistleblowers’ letter prompt the swanky board of trustees to hold an emergency meeting on Easter Sunday? Because that letter constitutes an existential threat.

The board of trustees —an assemblage of billionaires, bureaucrats, and celebrity sages (Al Gore is one)— scrapped their holiday plans and their religious observances (okay, maybe that’s a stretch), and convened the emergency meeting on Sunday to start an independent investigation, which signaled to Schwab that he himself has become an unaffordable luxury. Ironic.

The letter constitutes an existential threat because its allegations strike at the core of the Forum’s carefully manicured image as a noble convener of global progress. If the allegations are true, and I bet they are, they suggested that the organization’s founder had quietly converted the sprawling “nonprofit” into a luxury benefits package for himself and his wife, funded by taxpayers and gullible donor states.

So the board had to act fast— not to serve justice, but to preserve the brand.

The Forum’s “brand” is cloaked in high-minded rhetoric —“public-private cooperation,” “inclusive capitalism,” “sustainable futures”— but with help from WEF insiders and the Wall Street Journal, the public is discovering that the “non-profit” looks a lot more like a high-society influence laundromat, a finishing school for unelected technocrats, and a networking club where moral posturing masks financial extraction. The real sustainability was always the sustainability of the long con.

If the Forum was a beacon of global philanthropy, it shined brightest, it seems, inside the Schwabs’ own pocketbooks.

By definition, we cannot see what’s happening behind the velvet curtain. But from here in the cheap seats, it sure looks like there’s a coordinated effort underway to torch the World Economic Forum and salt the earth beneath it. If so, I will welcome the bonfire. Literally overnight, Klaus Schwab has been painfully and publicly yanked out like a rotten wisdom tooth, and whatever mystical aura the Forum once projected is curdling with the scent of its smoked credibility.

Just one year ago, the WEF appeared to be the brain stem of a dawning, technocratic, utopian octopus. Now, its name is veering toward becoming the punchline of a sick joke.

Things are moving fast. Pay attention.

Apparently, the New York Times likes its gas station snacks with extra phospho-something. Yesterday, it ran a MAHA story under the misleading headline, “RFK Jr. Announces Ban on Food Dyes and Says ‘Sugar Is Poison.’”

Every single ‘fact’ in the Times’ headline was wrong. First, there’s no “ban.” Second, it was just eight petroleum-based artificial dyes— not all of them. And third, Kennedy was clearly talking about too much sugar being poisonous, an uncontroversial fact we’ve all heard for at least the last fifteen years, if not longer.

The story’s sneering tone was off the charts. After first calling it a “ban” in the headline, the article dropped right into questioning whether anything will ever happen, since all Kennedy announced was just an understanding with food makers. The article arrogantly cited the lack of any food industry representatives at the press conference as evidence that big food won’t play ball, since the goal of removing all the artificial chemical dyes from food is presently voluntary.

Just saying, none of the synthetic dyes on Kennedy’s list may be used in European food.

When asked if there was any formal agreement with the food companies on a dye phaseout, Kennedy replied, “We don’t have an agreement; we have an understanding.” FDA chief Dr. Marty Makary explained, “let’s start in a friendly way, and see if we can do this without any statutory or regulatory changes. But we are exploring every tool in the toolbox to make sure this gets done very quickly.”

Just to get some more digs in, the Times also unsweetly mocked Kennedy’s comments on sugar. Kennedy complained that current FDA guidelines allow for too much added sugar, but the Gray Lady sneered that added sugar is currently only ten percent of total daily calories, as though that much added sugar were just a trace amount. We haven’t even started talking about artificial corn syrups yet.

Nor could the Times find anyone quotable who supported Kennedy’s dye announcement, or even any food industry people on either side. Other papers —even the Washington Post— were able to find quotable examples just fine.

Apart from the Times sour effort, the overall media coverage seemed supportive of removing the chemicals, with any defense being halfhearted, at best. The country’s mood over our chronic health problems feels angrier than a crazed middle school student hopped up on Red Dye No. 3.

Change is coming, or so it would appear. It can’t get here fast enough for me. How about you?

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Tune in again tomorrow morning, same digital channel, for another roundup of essential news and commentary.

