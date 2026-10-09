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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Joe Karlovich's avatar
Joe Karlovich
1h

Yes. Trump has discovered what we already knew. We never really needed government to solve problems. We needed the will to do so. The Golden Age is that rediscovery. That government is not the solution to any problem. People investing their time and money into problems solves them. Not government.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
1h

✝️✝️✝️

Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

— Romans 15:13 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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