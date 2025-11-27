☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
3h

I'm alone, yet still thankful for so many blessings. My sister's husband is in a stable recovery mode from prostate cancer that went to his kidneys. He is visiting his large extended family in AL, while my sister stays in TX with her kids. His family includes attorneys and FBI agents of all things.

I'm preparing for a major snowstorm here in Illinois that is supposed to hit Friday night into Saturday. Getting the birdseed and winter gear ready.

The story of the Pilgrims should be mandatory reading for every generation. Thanks Jeff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 replies
Words Beyond Me Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me Janice Powell
3h

✝️✝️✝️

O LORD, You are my God;

I will exalt You, I will give thanks to Your name;

For You have worked wonders,

Plans formed long ago, with perfect faithfulness.

— Isaiah 25:1 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
302 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture