☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
5hEdited

- Short answer for all the kids out there: The Establishment preys on human weakness. Don't carry a balance over to the next cycle. Reign in your spending. Pay it all off every month. Trust me...you don't need the latest iPhone just because it can check your tire pressure in 3D and whip up a mint frappe. Aside from that, the last thing you need is the mind numbing impact of a more immersive propaganda experience.

- "Turbo Cancer" entered the fray even faster than SIDS. I'm sure it's a coincidence. It's a "small price to pay" as we find these things out together....well, not all of us. I think I'll just take a pass and find out later...."winter of severe illness and death" be damned. I'm on my 5th....or is it 6th?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
121 replies
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
5h

✝️✝️✝️

Lift up your heads, O gates,

And be lifted up, O ancient doors,

That the King of glory may come in!

Who is this King of glory?

Yahweh strong and mighty,

Yahweh mighty in battle.

— Psalm 24:7-8 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
688 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture