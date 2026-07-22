Good morning, C&C family, it’s Wednesday! Today’s special edition roundup —you know I have to brief it for you— is a full dive on yesterday’s biggest elections news: New Jersey’s Governor suddenly and unexpectedly concedes both illegal immigrant voter registrations and illegal voters voting in federal elections. Social media is packed with hot takes, so let’s get the real story, which is much, much better than what you can find by scrolling. We return, once again, to the four-stage progressive denial ladder.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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A dramatic election story generated millions of views for social media yesterday, and came from the least likely and most surprising possible source. This forced the top platforms to cover it and deploy all-new emergency narratives. The New York Times reported (on page A16), “Error Led to 400 Noncitizens Voting in New Jersey, Governor Says.” Welcome to the second step on the progressive denial ladder!

Governor Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) did not merely toss a hand grenade into the Democrats’ watercress salad yesterday via her sudden and unexpected press conference. It was not just a press conference. It was a full-on multi-domain attack. She’s also published a statement on her website and a long Twitter post, each time confirming certain uncomfortable facts that forced progressives to move further along their limited hangout spectrum— right as the SAVE Act debate reaches fever pitch.

Governor Sherrill’s politically explosive tweet began as follows:

Before we even get to the entrée, note the first fascinating fact as an appetizer: This story is not new. It is just particularly well-timed. “This happened under the previous administration,” Governor Sherrill explained, “almost three years prior to my taking office.”

The only reason she launched her multi-domain media attack yesterday is, allegedly, because of the convenient framing that she “learned about it last week.” Uh huh. Right.

Second, also note her next remarkable admission. The governor admitted that the prior Democrat administration covered up the story— “the error was discovered and corrected in 2024, but never publicly disclosed” (passive voice alert):

As both the headline and the governor’s partial tweet reported, the State of New Jersey’s latest limited hangout is the uncomfortable admission that it is now indisputable that in 2023, state employees registered 6,600 illegal aliens to vote in state and federal elections, and that 400 of them actually did vote. (We should say “at least” 400, even though the governor did not.)

This eensy-weensy mixup happened for these reasons. First, in 2018 New Jersey passed a “motor-voter” law automatically registering people to vote when they access services at the DMV. The very next year, 2019, it then passed a law letting illegals get driver’s licenses. Totally unrelated to each other, of course.

The state set up touchscreen kiosks (“pinpads”) at the DMV offices. Users enter their own information, including stating whether they are or are not legal U.S. citizens. In other words, it’s the honor system. That self-reported choice is never verified or validated.

New Jersey’s new state motto: Because we trust people. Except about taxes, parking over 12 minutes in a loading zone, pumping your own gas, or operating an unlicensed lemonade stand without a prior health inspection. Wait! Or buying Sudafed without showing ID and digitally signing sixteen forms. Or installing a backyard deck without three permits, two engineering approvals, and a painful series of hard-to-schedule inspections.

And so on. You get the idea. But never mind! They still trust people. On one thing, at least.

🗳️ According to Governor Sherrill, the kiosk software “erroneously” transmitted all registrant information between 2023-24, whether or not the users said they were citizens. Then, for some very murky reason, elections staff either ignored or didn’t check the data, and registered the illegals to vote anyway.

The company that made the software, Idemia, promptly and hotly denied there was any error, and blamed lazy officials. “Information submitted by IDEMIA must still be validated and adjudicated by the Division of Elections,” the company insisted in a statement that New Jersey officials did not contradict. (Ironically, “idemia” is Latin for “identity.” The company also makes biometrics and ID verification systems. Apparently New Jersey didn’t order those modules.)

The governor had plenty of blame to spread around. “I am appalled by the reckless failures that allowed this to happen,” she said hotly, “and the lack of transparency shown by those in charge.” She also blamed prior governor Phil Murphy (also D). “Ms. Sherrill,” the Times explained, “was unstinting in her criticism of the way the Murphy administration handled the problem.”

The Times tried to reach former Gov. Murphy. In a fit of passive-aggressive derision, the article specifically listed every way they tried to reach him for a comment. “A spokesman for Mr. Murphy, a Democrat who served for two terms,” the story said, “did not reply to emails, calls or a text message.” Lol.

At the end of the long day, Governor Sherrill found the whole thing “unacceptable.” I’m screen-grabbing the paragraph so you don’t think I made it up:

Unacceptable is an odd choice, don’t you think, to describe the thing that Democrats accepted for three years? Never mind.

“The difference (between Republicans and Democrats) is simple,” the governor explained. “When we find a problem, we don’t hide it, deny it, or invent conspiracies. We investigate it, we fix it, and we tell the public.” Which, you must admit, is a pretty strange flex when it references a three-year coverup by Democrats.

She had no choice but to throw former Gov. Murphy under the bus, because otherwise, how can they explain why no one was fired, disciplined, or even retrained? They even kept the same software.

🗳️ But don’t worry! Governor Sherrill has conceived a terrific plan to make sure this never happens again. Ready? You’ll love this. First, New Jersey will not give the list to federal investigators, “to protect migrants who might have been unwittingly registered to vote.” The Times reported that unironically. Second, DMV voter registration pads will be “enhanced” by expanding the current English-only version with five additional foreign languages, “to safeguard against misunderstandings.”

I want to be precise here. According to Governor Sherrill, the fix for noncitizens registering to vote is — more languages. You really can’t make this stuff up. And to reassure the governor: There’s no misunderstanding here. We get it, all right.

Finally, the governor hired easy-to-manage outside counsel to “fully and independently investigate” the mixup and prepare a 200-page report delivered three years from now finding that nobody was actually to blame and recommending whatever Gov. Sherrill has already done.

“We will be looking at different possibilities of making our elections more secure going forward,” Gov. Sherrill warned, meaning the exact opposite. “We will be holding — I will be holding — people accountable,” she said. Uh huh. We’ll see.

🗳️ Now let’s return to the absolutely wonderful timing. This shocking, surprise, years-too-late press conference seems like Democrats shot themselves in the cushy parts again. Why now? What would force a blue-state governor to “confess” something like this right before the midterms? What were the circumstances that caused Gov. Sherrill to “learn about it a week ago?”

The short answer is: she “learned” about it when the feds and her own Attorney General put New Jersey on the spot over noncitizen voting, not because some plucky internal auditor suddenly stumbled on a three‑year‑old software bug.

This excellent motivation is revealed in a headline, also from the New York Times, on July 7th:

That particular Times headline aged very badly. And quickly. The headline’s “problem that doesn’t exist” suddenly and unexpectedly appeared two weeks later in a Democrat governor’s emergency press conference coupled with an urgent “independent investigation.”

Thanks a lot, Times! (Please, never change.)

🗳️ For my cherished Portland readers, let me explain the concept of a limited hangout. It means admitting just enough truth to get you off the hook. For example:

PARENT: “Did you hit your brother?”

CHILD: “I tapped him.”

TRANSLATION: (My “tap” launched my brother off the couch and bloodied his nose.)

PARENT: “Who broke the lamp?”

CHILD: “The cat knocked it over when we were playing.”

TRANSLATION: (We were playing indoor soccer. The cat was a terrified bystander.)

You get the idea. Governor Sherrill, confronted with the possibility of criminal prosecution by the DOJ for the error and the cover-up, came clean, confirming the largest number of admitted illegal votes by any state official in history. “Only 400.” Merely a flesh wound.

Corporate media rushed to deploy countermeasure narratives. The Times did math. “The finding is one of the larger confirmed instances of noncitizens voting in American elections,” the Times conceded. “But it remains an exceptionally small percentage of the overall vote total, only about 0.009 percent.” She only ate ONE cookie. That you can prove, anyway.

That narrative is dumb. Anyone who gives it more than a moment’s thought —including below-average students re-taking third grade— immediately realizes this. You already know. What this new limited hangout actually establishes is the proof of concept.

For years, Democrats insisted illegals voting in federal elections was inconceivable. “Democrats and their media allies have repeatedly said it is impossible for noncitizens to register to vote, let alone cast a ballot,” White House spokeslady Abigail Jackson said yesterday.

Welp. It’s not inconceivable anymore. The Democrats have a lot of ‘splaining to do.

🗳️ I’ll offer just three examples of the new problems this creates for Democrats.

The Cover-Up. The error was “discovered and corrected in 2024, while Philip Murphy was governor, but never publicly disclosed,” per Gov. Sherrill.

That means, for at least two years, state officials knew thousands of self‑identified noncitizens had been registered —and hundreds had voted— but quietly broomed the database and chose not to tell voters, lawmakers, or the press.

From a legal perspective, that’s textbook consciousness of guilt: when people hurriedly fix a problem in the dark and suppress the existence of the problem, they are implicitly admitting they understand how damning it is.

Whether or not we can ever prove criminal intent, the decision to cover up a known failure in the core eligibility system is itself powerful evidence that they knew the incident was serious, not a “routine error.”

The Lies. The Times previously framed Trump’s push as addressing “a problem that doesn’t exist”; now the same paper reports one of the largest confirmed instances of noncitizen voting and quotes a “non partisan” elections expert admitting such errors “do infrequently occur.”

Stage Two: It happens, but it’s rare. The impossibility narrative just shattered into a thousand pieces.

The New Jersey case alone proves noncitizen registration is not “impossible”; it happened at least 6,600 times in a single state in a single year. Noncitizen voting is no longer a myth; at least 400 illegal ballots were cast and counted before the glitch was corrected.

This is a significant opening of the Overton Window. The debate can no longer honestly be “does this ever happen?”; it must now become “how often, and how much are we willing to tolerate?”

🗳️ The Practical Effect. The Times leaned hard into statistics: ~0.02% of 2023 local votes, and ~0.009% of 2024 presidential votes in New Jersey. Of course, two weeks ago, the very same Times insisted it was a “problem that doesn’t exist.” So.

But that shrink-ray framing ignores how elections actually work. Many local races are decided by dozens or hundreds of votes; and more often than you’d think by a single vote. Statewide primaries and down‑ballot contests regularly fall in margins where only a few hundred ballots affect the outcome.

Even if, for the sake of argument, you accept that only 400 illegal votes exist in this one episode —every single one was detected— that’s enough to decide close school board races, council seats, county offices, or local ballot measures. For a few quick examples:

2020: Iowa’s 2nd congressional district was decided by 6 votes.

2020: New York’s 22nd district decided by 109 votes.

2022: Connecticut House District 81 decided by 1 vote.

2026: Boca Raton, FL mayor decided by 5 votes after a recount.

Um. Only 0.009 percent would have flipped every single race above. And, “Just one illegal vote cancels out the vote of a U.S. citizen,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin correctly explained.

Unsurprisingly, the Times’s article did not quote a single expert who was willing to claim 400 votes don’t matter.

And more importantly: once you admit the system can generate 6,600 improper registrations and 400 illegal votes in a year without detection or disclosure, you have no honest basis to assert there are no similar failures elsewhere. The 6,600/400 figure is a floor, not a ceiling.

🗳️ Why should we even accept the 6,600/400 figure? New Jersey won’t share its data. And the DOJ claims the numbers are much higher. Headline from Save Jersey, July 17:

DOJ and DHS said the real number of potential noncitizens on the state’s rolls exceeds 35,000— and at least 278,000 nationwide from the data they do have. (20 states have refused to provide voter information to DOJ.)

“Privacy,” we are told, forbids letting DHS see which noncitizens were registered and voted. It does not, apparently, forbid building statewide Flock camera networks that log the movements of everyone who drives through New Jersey.

And, even if the software worked perfectly, for Pete’s sake, it’s unverified. It’s on the honor system. I mean, illegals already broke immigration law. Why does anyone expect them to tick the “non-citizen” box? Think it through. Doesn’t checking that box make them afraid they’ll be deported?

What kind of morons are dreaming this stuff up? I blame the public schools.

🗳️ Corporate media wants us to trust the same people who now admit they covered up at least one year’s illegal vote harvest, and not trust the federal agency that forced the disclosure. Headline from the Spokesman-Review, July 17:

When DHS says there may be 35,000 noncitizens on New Jersey’s rolls, the Times calls the figure “unverified” and quotes “experts” who call it “wrong.” When New Jersey admits to 6,600 and 400 illegal votes —but refuses to share its data— the Times treats those numbers as gospel and uses them to reassure you that the problem is “only 0.009 percent.”

In other words: credulity for the entity that concealed a known incident; skepticism for the entity that forced the incident into the daylight. Even CNN’s Jake Tapper brushed aside the indefensible “minimal” narrative yesterday:

CLIP: CNN admits— it’s not good for Democrats (0:49).

“I have to say, though, for Democrats — I’m not saying that the SAVE Act is gonna pass,” Jake Tapper told his panel. “But this is not good for Democrats’ argument that there’s no such thing as undocumented immigrants voting.” One of his guests, Democrat strategist Xochitl Hinojosa agreed, “This is not good for our country generally, I would say. This is a terrible problem to have.”

You can smack your forehead now, if you were just thinking that, for a long time now, we’ve been saying illegal voting is a terrible problem to have. This is the key: they can’t deny it anymore.

What happens to the brand-new narrative, which is already collapsing in real time, when the next blue-state governor concedes “a small number” of illegal registrations and votes? Democrats have already been forced into Stage Two. At some point, mark my words, they’ll be left arguing illegal aliens should be voting.

Meanwhile, the SAVE Act is hurtling toward the Senate again, and also Trump’s USPS plan is moving ahead. Headline from the New Jersey Globe, last month:

New Jersey’s limited hangout provided conservatives with all-new ammunition for the SAVE Act. Social media burned hotly yesterday. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN):

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) admitted in a recent candid video from a June 6th Democrat meetup that the SAVE Act would make it “hard for any Democrat in any state to win any election.” That isn’t me saying it. That’s a sitting Democrat senator.

Nobody ever said fixing this would be easy. But trust me. Soon enough, our national nightmare will be over. Call it the honor system. The same honor system justifying Flock cameras. Trust, but verify.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Then, be sure to catch tomorrow’s all-new roundup of essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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