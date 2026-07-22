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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

That NJ Governor is disingenuous. She was simply trying to "get ahead" of what she knew was coming. The criminal syndicate that has been running our country is very afraid of the public becoming aware of just how fraudulent and insecure our election system has been. It's far worse than she claims, and it was no accident.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1hEdited

Trump and his address are vindicated. New Jersey governor Mikie Sherill admits over 6600 illegals were registered to vote and nearly 400 actually voted in the 2024 presidential election. First off I believe the numbers are skewed drastically lower than the real numbers, but this means 400 U.S. citizens votes were nullified, one vote is too many. In a state like New Jersey which has become purple every vote matters!

In other states like New York, which refuses to hand over their voter roles, where we know illegals are voting, we should question the election of officials like Mamdani, shouldn’t we? Or in Minnesota where congress woman Ilhan Omar was swept into office by illegal Somalians voting. This has massive implications, like for instance, with the Save Act. When we have illegal aliens voting in our elections it turns into the corruption of our legislion being implemented and in this case legislation being killed in congress. This is all the result of dirty elections that Americans are now being forced to live under. This is a big part of the take over of America.

As Trump said without clean elections, the most fundamental part of a constitutional republic, where the public elects individuals to represent them at the government level, our republic is being stolen from us the citizen. The democrat replacement theory is a massive scale voter nullification scheme.

J.Goodrich

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