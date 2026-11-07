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pretty-red, old guy's avatar
pretty-red, old guy
9hEdited

I have yet to read this but could not help pasting in this ref to the MW Doc.

It explains a lot why Susie Wiles is gone and why THAT is so good, and also, why I have just now resolved not to send money to any national politician EVER again.

I have friggin' had it.

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-washington-ignores-what-90-of

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
9h

Stay Positive Continued

Many years ago I took a motorcycle riding safety course. One of the first lessons taught was when you focus on something that’s on the road you will inevitably drive into it. This is a lot like life. Our mind is made to go towards the way we think. If we focus on negative things, you will find those negative things. Your own wrong thinking can keep you at mediocrity. God meets us at the level of our expectations. We all should raise our level of expectations.

The opposite is also true, when we expect positive things to happen, positive things will come our way. Every morning when we wake we should think something good is going to happen to me today.

We see this daily, black pilled people choose the path of deep despair, isolation and fatalism. It’s a choice. I personally do my best to chose the path of optimism, hope and resilience. By no means am I perfect, I have my moments, but I fight to stay positive. You will find positivity attracts people where negativity drives people away. We see this in our relationships with family, friends and co-workers. No one wants to be around someone that is constantly negative.

Your expectations are your faith at work. When you expect good things to happen, you are releasing your faith and that’s what allows God to bring it to pass. If you get up in the morning expecting to have a lousy day you’re going to draw that in. If we always think things are not going to work, I won’t get that job, these people won’t like me, this won’t work, your faith is working, your just using it in the wrong direction.

Jesus said in Mathew 9:29 “according to your faith, be it done into you”. In other words, have what your faith expects. So depending on what we expect, big things, little things or nothing at all is what we will end up recieving. It’s easy to expect the worst but if you can just switch over into faith starting to expect to excel, start expecting to accomplish your dreams, you will begin to see God’s miraculous works.

You may have had a lot of disappointments in the past but try to move past that negative frame of mind. Try expecting God to turn things around. You may not always feel it but you should go out into each day excited about the day, expecting things to go in your favor. Don’t go through life trying to protect yourself from a disappointment by not expecting anything good. It’s not enough to just not expect anything bad. You cannot leave your thoughts in neutral and have Gods best. Are you aggressively expecting something good? Do you go out expecting Gods blessings? Are you expecting your dreams to come true? Are you expecting this year to be better than last? Don’t think if you try and it doesn’t work, then what? What if you try and it does work!

I know nothing will happen if we don’t first believe. If we’re not disciplined in our thoughts, in our expectations, our mind, we will just fall back into expecting the worst, expecting failure. We have to train our mind to not put our faith in the negative. I’m expecting Gods goodness. God said no weapon formed against us is ever going to prosper. Even if the worst happens I’m not going to fall apart, get all upset, no, stay in faith and expect God to turn it around. If you get knocked down the real fight begins when you get back up.

I can’t tell you how many times things seem like they’re not going well for me, my finances are getting low, I know the bills keep coming. I’ve learned to stay positive. Something good will come. Soon enough a job comes in, a contract is signed, a check comes, things suddenly brighten. I do my best to let go of the worry. David said “what would have become of me had I not believed to see the goodness in God”. What he was saying is where would I be if I had not believed in Gods blessings, in Gods favor?

In psalms it says “in goodness and mercy will follow us all the days of our lives”. We’ve all had disappointments, setbacks have followed us around, we need to let go of everything that didn’t work out. Let go of every person that hurt us. We need to start expecting goodness and mercy. Start expecting greater things for your life. God’s longing to be good to you. He’s looking out over the heavens waiting for your expectations of goodness to come into your life. It all begins with your faith, your positive expectations. Being negative will not take you to where you want to be, you should have a lifetime of positive expectations. Try to always find the good, be positive and raise your expectations. We are all blessed people to be here in the USA! Have a great weekend!

J.Goodrich

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