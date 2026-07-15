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SarahB's avatar
SarahB
7h

Thank you Jeff for reminding us how much good has come from this Administration & here’s to hoping tomorrow night’s speech is a banger!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
7h

✝️✝️✝️

Or what agreement has the temple of God with idols? For we are the temple of the living God; just as God said,

“I will dwell in them and walk among them;

And I will be their God, and they shall be My people.

Therefore, come out from their midst and be separate,” says the Lord.

And do not touch what is unclean;

And I will welcome you.

And I will be a father to you,

And you shall be sons and daughters to Me,”

Says the Lord Almighty.

Therefore, having these promises, beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all defilement of flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.

— 2 Corinthians 6:16 - 7:1 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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