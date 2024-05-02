Good morning, C&C, it’s Thursday! This morning’s jam-packed roundup of everything you need to know includes: controversial new OMG exposé video blows the CIA’s socks off; Governor DeSantis bans fake lab meats from Florida markets; New York arrests three hundred radicalized student agitators; first criminal recommendation against covid architect comes from the House Covid Committee; new Hersh tell-all suggests Team Biden is even dumber than they look; House rushes through new antisemitism bill, but is it helpful?; the Matrix glitches, perhaps for good this time, on new Billboard song rankings; and a new generation of heroes plans the biggest frat party in history.

🗞💬 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 💬🗞

🔥🔥 Intrepid undercover (under covers?) citizen journalist James O’Keefe has done it again. Yesterday he broke a massive new exposé story, perhaps second only to the story that derailed Project Veritas, of the amorous gay Pfizer VP explaining how the pharma giant experiments with illegal gain of function research all the time. This time, James and his citizen volunteer journalist catfished a CIA agent.

CLIP: OMG American Swiper dines with chatty CIA agent (27:20).

Evidencing the new story’s top-tier billing, within hours of its drop yesterday afternoon, standout U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) had already letter-bombed the House Weaponization Committee, strongly requesting investigation of the claims made in James’ video.

As an aside: How useless is the corporate media complex? When was the last time you remember any significant news story breaking in corporate media that led to prompt Congressional investigation?

Not only that, but the CIA’s press spokesman — I bet you never even knew the Agency had one — called O’Keefe last night and delivered a statement making two points: it swore the Agency never, ever acts with bias, not ever. And, more to the point, it confirmed Amjad was — with the implied emphasis on immediate past tense — was a CIA contractor. Now unemployed.

OMG’s latest clip featured a chatty, love-struck, wine-drunk, middle-aged man on an Internet date. His name is Amjad Anton Fseisi — if that’s his real name — and he not only boasted of being a CIA agent, but even whipped out his official Agency ID badge upon request. You can watch the whole OMG video, but if you’re in a hurry, here’s the gist of what he said:

Amjad officially works for Raytheon as a ‘contractor’ but really works for the CIA. This is a classic dodge used by the Agency to skirt Congressional oversight.

The aging lothario currently works — sorry, worked — in the CIA’s Chinese Mission Center.

He has been passed around various U.S. intelligence agencies since 2008, and while cheerfully babbling about undermining the former President, bragged about holding a top-rated security clearance: TS/SCI.

Getting to the bad stuff, Amjad happily prattled about an informal CIA policy, observed in the Agency up through two consecutive CIA directors, to deliberately mislead President Trump by withholding key information and critical details.

He called Trump a “f-ing idiot,” claimed Trump never deserved to get real intelligence details because Trump would just give them away (translation: President Trump would actually use the information).

Without providing details, Amjad claimed Trump gave away — that is he, Amjad, the genius, felt it was a bad trade — classified information to Russian President Putin.

Amjad said he was 100% sure that Trump is a Russian asset but admitted there’s no evidence.

He said “of course” the CIA is still constantly watching Trump, even specifically mentioning Trump’s ex-wife (Marla Maples?) as being under surveillance.

Ironically, while on a random internet date with a stranger, he gloated about how well he was trained to leave a “low social media footprint.”

There’s so much I could say about this! First, the CIA is obviously totally unafraid of undercover reporters at this point, and why shouldn’t it be? Second, at least we have citizen journalists willing to do this kind of work since corporate media is about as useful as an already squeezed lemon. But most important, the video slapped a face and a name on other claims being made about the sold-out, biased intelligence Agency.

And what does this say about how susceptible CIA agents are to enemy catfishing? Sheesh. I blame DEI hiring.

Last month, independent journalists and “Twitter files” veterans Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi published a shocking Substack describing a very interesting narrative about how the Russia-collusion hoax was created by US intelligence agencies. In the story, the journos claimed that anonymous Agency sources told them how the CIA bootstrapped Trump’s wiretapping into a gloss of legality.

Here’s how the scheme allegedly worked. In 2015, the CIA had a problem. It couldn’t investigate a presidential candidate without really good cause, not legally. But then, after a late night of energy-drink fueled brainstorming … Eureka! An idea! They did it; they finally figured out a way to do that which must not be done.

The CIA asked foreign intelligence agencies to do their dirty work! So simple. After all, foreign intelligence agencies aren’t tied down with rules against investigating American presidential candidates. It’s practically obligatory for them anyways. Just get us something we can work with.

The foreign intelligences agencies, good little doggies, dished up a document dump of stinky, anti-Trump bull excrement. The delighted spooks at the CIA whisked its ‘newfound’, totally fake and procured dirt — good cause! — right down the hall to their law enforcement cousins at the FBI. And the rest, as they say, was history. Alleged history, anyway.

But it may not stay secret history forever. Remember Trump’s copy of the Crossfire-Hurricane binder? It is still floating around out there somewhere, driving the security state totally insane. Shellenberger is all over the Lost Binder story, too. Last month, he claimed the documents in the binder describe exactly how the CIA pulled off its massively-illegal scheme to trap a President.

You will recall, as Shellenberger did, CNN’s astounding limited hangout about the missing binder published last December 15th — a stratospheric story about a lost, triple-top-secret, double-classified binder containing documents CNN said proved Russian meddling in the 2015 election.

At the time, I wrote at length about CNN’s CIA hangout. CNN has never followed up on its salacious story, not one single time. One and done.

What I’m getting at is: CNN didn’t run the missing binder story, not really. CNN was just the straw man, the beard, as they say. It was obviously the CIA’s story, and they used CNN to run it for their own reasons, probably to blunt criticism in case that awful binder ever shows up someday, as seems likely.

It appears the CIA owns CNN. Yawn.

I will perhaps be accused of over-dramatizing my conclusion, but to me, what all this amounts to is a rogue intelligence agency hell-bent on becoming a government unto itself. The new OMG video is walking, talking verification of the growing body of evidence suggesting the CIA is totally out of control.

How to regain control of the CIA is a different, thornier question.

Great job, OMG citizen journalists, who aren’t owned by the CIA.

🔥 In great news for Floridians, the Farm Journal ran a story yesterday headlined, “Florida Becomes First State to Ban the Sale of Lab-Grown Meat.” We’ve done it; it’s done. Yesterday, Governor DeSantis signed SB 1084, which boycotts globalism burgers, and the Governor even took the occasion to swipe at the World Economic Forum:

Florida has a strong beef industry. At a press conference in Hardee County (a top cattle county), DeSantis explained:

“We’re fighting back against an ideology that ultimately wants to eliminate meat production in the U.S. and around the globe. In the state of Florida we’ve put down the marker very clearly; we stand with agriculture. We stand with the cattle ranchers. We stand with our farmers because we understand it's important for the backbone of the state. It's important for our culture. It's important for our heritage to say take your fake, lab-grown meat elsewhere. We're not doing that in the state of Florida.”

According to the Farm Journal, lab-grown meat is currently only approved to be sold in the U.S. (of course) and Singapore. Italy banned lab-grown meat in February.

Well, other states? You guys coming, or are you going to eat those cricket-dogs?

🔥🔥 Fox News ran a student-protest update story yesterday headlined, “Adams, NYPD cite 'global' effort to 'radicalize young people' after 300 arrested at Columbia, CUNY.”

Say what you like about Mayor Adams, but yesterday he pushed back against the well-organized, well-funded campus protests that resulted in over 300 ‘outside agitators’ being arrested in New York this week. Here’s how the Mayor put it:

"I know that there are those who are attempting to say, well, the majority of people may have been students. You don't have to be the majority to influence and co-opt an operation. That is what this is about. And so, if we want to play the word police, you could do so. I'm going to play the New York City police," Adams said at a press conference. "There is a movement to radicalize young people, and I'm not going to wait until it's done and all of a sudden acknowledge the existence of it. This is a global problem that young people are being influenced by those who are professionals at radicalizing our children. And I'm not going to allow that to happen as the mayor of the city of New York. We must push back on all attempts to radicalize our young people in this city like we're seeing across the entire globe."

Ironically, the Mayor has not taken this firm of a public stance against illegal aliens, who are bankrupting the city and demolishing the City’s quality of life. But I suppose we’ll take the wins when they arrive. Note: to be clear, what I’m against is Soros-funded, destabilizing summer camps of protest.

🔥 More good news! The House Covid Committee has formally recommended that odious EcoHealth Alliance president Peter Daszak be debarred (disallowed from future government contracts) and criminally investigated.

If there’s any one person liable for creating the pandemic, that person must be Peter Daszak, who helped the NIH skirt Obama-era prohibitions on gain-of-function research, by moving the deadly-virus-developing project to the heart of supposed enemy territory, China.

His links to DARPA have been well established. I couldn’t prove it in court, but Daszak stinks of intelligence agencies and has the musk of the military industrial complex (MIC) all over him.

It’s unlikely Biden’s DOJ will take any action based on this report, since Daszak currently holds a ticket in the first-class section of our two-tiered justice system, so don’t get your hopes up for that reason. If only he’d mislabeled some check stubs instead.

But on the other hand, this is the first time that any high-level government agency has ever recommended criminal prosecution for any of the architects of the pandemic. Since he works for a plausibly-deniable, oleaginous NGO, Daszak lacks the government immunity shields enjoyed by permanent bureaucrats like that human cockroach Fauci.

To be honest, Biden’s DOJ would be better off charging Daszak now and giving him a slap on the wrist, than letting a future Trump DOJ get hold of this new report. But when and if that happy confluence of events occurs, we will remind them.

This is progress.

🔥🔥 Independent journalist Sy Hersh published a controversial new Substack this week headlined, “Where Are The National Intelligence Estimates?” It asked a huge, gigantic, megalithic question that should have been asked a long time ago.

Hersh is perhaps most well known for his contacts at the intelligence agencies. Now, they told him that Biden has never asked for a detailed assessment or analysis of the situation in Ukraine (or Israel either, for that matter):

I was told that the president and his top national security aides, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, have yet to request a study that delves deeply into any of the international crises of the day: the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Hersh’s contacts complained that the National Intelligence Council is being kept busy writing goofy reports about UFOs and DEI while we are in the middle of World War III’s first phase. The government’s subject-matter experts are baffled by Biden’s complete disinterest in the details:

The White House’s apparent lack of interest in the most difficult foreign policy issues—as the president focuses on re-election—has bewildered some veterans of the intelligence community. “The Biden Administration is wandering in the wilderness,” I was told by an American intelligence official. “They speak publicly and daily of their objectives. Victory in Ukraine and the war in Gaza. Resolve the Palestinian quandary. Checkmate Xi. Defend Taiwan. Strengthen NATO. Restore our economic strength and limit global climate change.”

But, said Hersh, Biden and his minions have never even asked for the most normal of briefings or suggestions about how to achieve any of those goals. Hersh ended his story with this salty quote: “World leaders are working on the (Israel) problem. I could go country by country. The United States? Our leader thinks his uncle was eaten by cannibals.”

Indeed.

🔥 Yesterday ABC ran a knee-jerk story headlined, “House passes GOP antisemitism bill amid college unrest.” Showing it can move fast when it wants to, yesterday Congress rushed through a poorly-considered antisemitism law to show support for Israel amidst a terrifying national outbreak of anti-Israel messaging and mostly peaceful protesting.

The bill was led by Representative Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), and 15 Democratic co-sponsors. Many Republicans and Democrats who voted against the bill said it infringed on free speech. The new law requires the Department of Education to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of ‘antisemitism’ when enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws.

Some complained that the IHRA defines antisemitism, in part, as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.” That definition, relying as it does on subjective perceptions, seems too squishy to survive Constitutional scrutiny.

Other complained about the expansion of federal criminal laws, worrying that a law like this gives Biden’s DOJ more tools to arrest and over-charge actually peaceful protestors, as we’ve recently seen happen to Christians protesting abortion clinics.

Supporters of the bill expressed worry about legitimate fears experienced by ordinary Jewish folks who feel like all this mostly peaceful outrage and hatred is directed right at them.

Opposition to the bill was bipartisan. Several Democrats argued against the IHRA definition and some of the contemporary examples on antisemitism provided in the IHRA materials. Humpty-Dumpty-like Representative Jerry Nadler, who is Jewish, said he opposed the bill because it would put the "thumb on the scale" in favor of one definition of antisemitism and could "chill" constitutionally-protected free speech.

In March, Governor DeSantis controversially signed a bill with new protections for Jewish Floridians. He took a lot of heat for doing so. None of the students arrested this week on Florida campuses have, to my knowledge, been charged with any hate crimes under the new law.

Is it clear this federal bill was needed now, or is it a sloppy, knee-jerk response to the current crisis? What do you think? Please be understanding of different views in the comments.

📈📈 We finally have conclusive evidence that we are either living in the Biblical End Times, or CERN’s loopy particle experiments have finally wrecked the Simulation, permanently glitching the Matrix. Billboard Magazine ran the story Tuesday, headlined “Taylor Swift Claims Record Top 14 Spots on Billboard Hot 100, Led by ‘Fortnight’ With Post Malone.”

Billboard’s Hot 100 compiles all-genre U.S. streaming sales and radio airplay. ‘Sales’ include purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from music retailers. Taylor Swift’s angsty, quasi-biographic playlist gobbled up the entire top fourteen slots:

In other words, Taylor Swift’s song singularity means her worst new song is, apparently, better than all other music from any genre.

It’s Taylor’s world now.

PS — for any C&C Taylor Swift fans, or “Swifties,” who are happy to pay $2,000 each for concert tickets, I make no judgment about her music. I’ve never heard it (that I know of). So I’m unqualified to judge. I’m sure it’s terrific and everything. But this historic development seems, well, a smidge excessive, even by 2024 standards.

Welcome to the Matrix.

🔥 Finally, the New York Post ran a heartwarming story yesterday headlined, “More than $124K raised for UNC frat brothers who protected American flag from anti-Israeli mob.” As of this morning, in one day the heroic fraternity’s GoFundMe, captioned “Throw us a Rager,” rocketed past the paltry $124,000 and now sits right under $350,000.

Over 10,000 people have donated so far “to throw this frat the party they deserve.” GoFundMe user John Clark gave the top donation of $10,024.

I could not possibly improve on the description of events provided by the University of North Carolina brothers on their GoFundMe site:

Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators. But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde -- laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles.

Well done, boys. No. Well done, men. Celebrate in style! It sounds like it will be quite the party.

Have a terrific Thursday! Return tomorrow morning for a raging roundup of all the news you need to know.

Share

We can’t do it without you. Consider joining with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com