☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

James Goodrich
5h

A Winters Note

It’s sometimes easy to think we’re not making much of a difference. We wake up, get the family going, we go to work, maybe help a friend, just our normal routine. The truth is most of life is ordinary. We should never think though, our everyday actions don’t make a difference. Everything we do matters, not just the big things, but the small everyday acts we do. A smile, a kind word, a phone call to a friend that’s struggling, these are the things that have the greatest impact on others around us. In Mathew 10:42 Jesus said “whoever gives even a cup of cold water to one of my disciples, will be rewarded”. This meaning even a small act of kindness done will be noticed and rewarded.

When you go the extra mile at work, even something that goes unnoticed, your hard work, faithfulness, dedication, and the sacrifice you make, is noticed by God. Nothing we do goes unnoticed by him. These moments may seem ordinary but these are the things that have the biggest impact on the people we touch.

I often think of after my mother had passed. I didn’t miss the big things she did, it was all the small things. Every morning we would sit, have coffee and just talk. I missed that the most. I missed her encouraging words helping me to move forward, her positive message telling me I could succeed. I never realized that those small ordinary moments were the things that would one day mean the most to me. We should always be aware that it’s these small things we do everyday that have the greatest impact on the people around us. My mother passed away 33 years ago, more than 1/2 my life, and I still grieve the loss. This shows the impact her kindness had on my life and that grief has no timeline.

We all have many more ordinary days than miraculous ones, but the ordinary days do have purpose, they create the space for God to work and make those miraculous days in our life and those around us.

In the not too distant past I would wake and think maybe today things will start to change. We’ve all been through so much over these past 6 years. One positive thing we can do for those that have helped us is let them know, acknowledge it. thank them. People may never know the impact they had on you if you don’t acknowledge it. Let them know the positive impact they made on you.

I have plowed snow for 40 years. Over those years I have seen the stress caused by bad weather, people afraid they will be left. When I tell them that I will always be there to help them, and that before you know it the weather will warm. The perennials planted around their house will begin to pop and flower again, I feel their stress melting away.

As greedy and as selfish as man can be the earth pays him no attention. In the spring the earth will again tilt back on her axis and begin to warm. Like the earth life has seasons. There are seasons of growth, there are seasons of harvest. The winter is considered a season to connect with our inner self, and with our guardian angels, a time to awaken our spiritual consciousness.

Give the people around you a call. Let them know you will be there for them if they need you. Don’t let people think they are alone. Share the gifts that God has given to you. It’s those small things we do that can have the greatest impact on those around us. J.Goodrich

James Goodrich
5h

As Mayor Wu in Boston philosophizes that every person in the world has a right to come to the United States her Chief of staff came out and said there should be gender equity in snow removal. Two feet of snow fell a week and a day ago, the streets of Boston are a snowy icy mess, trash piling up, and Wu is pushing gender equality for snow removal. By the way who gave her the authority to give every person in the world the right to come here, Mayor Wu? She has no authority to invite the world into America. Joe Biden had no right to open our borders and let the world into our country. This is treason! Mayor Wu is the same woman that had a Christmas party and right on her emailed invitation she said no white people allowed! We are 38 trillion dollars in debt and are spending 2 trillion per year in deficit spending. If we can’t take care of the 331 million people in America today how can we possibly take care of 8 billion people, or 3 billion, even 1 billion. I think that’s the point, isn’t it, we can’t.

Massachusetts governor, Maura Healy, has handed legislation to the House making Massachusetts a sanctuary state. This will sail through the legislature and Healy will sign it. Incredibly buses have already been spotted in Dorchester full of paid protestors. Boston was on the list for ice to come in and start deporting criminal illegal aliens. Healy and Wu are setting up for another all out war on ice.

The governor of Maine, Janet Mills, is following Massachusetts lead and promises the same. This is becoming a full blown insurrection. The states cannot decide which federal laws they are going to recognize and which laws they ignore. Does this not remind us of a similar democrat insurrection?

Do you notice, these Marxists aren’t pushing to replace the Chinese people in China with others. They’re not pushing to replace Mexicans in Mexico with others. No, it’s white Americans, white Canadians, and white Europeans they must have replaced. This is not a replacement theory, this is a replacement reality, you only have to listen to what they say.

They are right about one thing they say, there is more racism in this world today than ever, I t’s their racism against white people. Mayor Michelle Wu is an in your face racist.

Someone needs to stand up for our birth right. Someone needs to stand up for what our founding fathers handed the following generations. Trump cannot be do this alone. J.Goodrich

