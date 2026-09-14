☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Tonya's avatar
Tonya
5h

"Quality Learing Center of Utmost Integrity" 😂

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Kathleen Janoski's avatar
Kathleen Janoski
4h

Amazing how the older folks (over 50) are being targeted with the mRNA flu shot.

I always cringe when I see people getting jabs in CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, etc.

There is no crash cart in those stores. Precious minutes will be lost waiting for EMS in case of a medical emergency.

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