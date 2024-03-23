Good morning C&C, it’s Saturday, time for the Weekend Edition! And what a Weekend Edition it is. There’s a LOT going on. In today’s roundup: it’s officially a Royal Cluster of jab injuries as new Princess Kate video announces foggy cancer diagnosis and is absolutely 100% not an AI-generated deepfake; liberals have a roller-coaster day of emotions as woke Soros DA begins collecting Trump’s houses and assets and then Trump outwits them again; MTG moves to remove Speaker Johnson after bloated budget deal; Chicago Mayor Johnson exhibits bad math skills trying to blame Trump for failed progressive tax proposal; NYT runs loony op-ed celebrating the deep state; all Hades breaks loose in the Proxy War and things are about to get real in Ukraine;

On Tuesday, we'll celebrate the astonishing 4-year anniversary of Coffee & Covid. Time flies. What began as a way for me to manage my own anxieties quickly transformed into a mission to save the country from biomedical tyranny, through simple hope and common sense. Below appears my very first C&C post on Facebook, dated March 26, 2020. Of course, it wasn't called "Coffee & Covid" yet.

I posted this simple, three-day analysis just 15 days after the official declaration of emergency on March 11th. As you can see, I started tracking the numbers for myself just eleven days into the reign of madness:

As I’m sure you noticed, I was already suggesting relaxing the pandemic restrictions—an early sign of much more to come. That was my first Facebook post in years. Now, the historical body of four years of Covid & Covid posts constitute a virtual daily diary of the pandemic. It may be imperfect, but it’s the most complete record of the pandemic that exists in any single place anywhere.

I’ve been updating and informing you guys every day since then! (*With a couple days off here and there.) We beat the pandemic, but we still have a country to save. Anyway, I’ll say a bit more on Tuesday, but I want to thank all of you, especially you maniacs who’ve hung around here since that very first post.

💉 This is turning out to be a very bad, horrible, no good year for the Royal Family, possibly their worst year in modern history, except maybe years with major wars. Yesterday piled on the year’s tragic trend with some nasty, self-inflicted ethical injuries. And cancer. The first distressing news appeared in an exclusive article in InTouch, headlined “King Charles Given Two Years to Live With Pancreatic Cancer.”

About six weeks ago, the Royals began dealing the first cards in their pack of lies. On February 5th, they announced UK’s Monarch diagnosis with an unspecified form of cancer—but definitely not prostate cancer—accidentally discovered during a different ‘routine’ prostate procedure. At the time, we were told Charles’ prognosis was excellent and they were optimistic about his treatment.

While the InTouch exclusive is not an official announcement, Buckingham Palace has uncharacteristically been silent about the report. They haven’t contradicted it. For now, it looks like a targeted limited hangout.

UPDATE: The King had prostate surgery, but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. So the BBC and Palace statements were truthful, if misleading.

People ran another tragic monarchical story yesterday headlined, “Kate Middleton Reveals She Has Cancer and Is Getting Chemo, Says It Has 'Taken Time' to Tell Her Kids.”

CLIP: Princess Kate reveals she has cancer (2:20)

Following weeks of mounting controversy, including the Palace being caught lying and apparently faking previous photos, the popular Princess of Wales made an unusual but heartfelt video yesterday, soberly confirming she is, after all, being treated for cancer—type unspecified—and putting the lie to all the prior official reports denying that same fact.

Until yesterday, the Palace had claimed it was definitely not cancer:

Now the Royals are trying to thread their needle of dishonesty by claiming Kate’s operation wasn’t related to cancer, and somehow the accidentally-discovered cancer showed up later on post-operative tests, so there was a period of time where they just didn’t realize they were spreading misinformation. So they didn’t lie, not really.

Except it’s still a lie. Even if you believe their goofy “we didn’t know” excuse (I am deeply skeptical), they’d been so firm that her diagnosis was not cancer that they had a moral duty to correct the record when they did learn about the cancer. Otherwise, it’s called a lie of omission.

In her video, Kate explained the bizarre series of events that allegedly led to the accidental discovery of her cancer:

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Tests after the operation? I could understand tests before the operation, but why after? Unless you suspect something. Who randomly tests a healthy young woman for cancer after a successful abdominal surgery that was for something besides cancer? Did they give her a whole panel of tests? Did they also test her for gonorrhea, and whirling fish disease?

I’m not saying it didn’t happen; it just requires more explanation than provided to the public thus far.

Having said all that, I must also comment on the brewing controversy over the authenticity of Kate’s latest video. I’d normally abstain from speculating, but the Royal Palace has earned heightened skepticism from its previous lying and photo-doctoring.

There are some truly weird things about that video, beyond mere general feelings of distrust and conspiracy-seeking.

Here are the problems that jumped out at me. There could be good explanations for all of them. First, where is Kate’s supportive husband, William, who’s been such a comfort to her? Second, come on, that garden is a fake green screen backdrop. Why use a green screen?

Third, her left eyebrow looks crazed and it doesn’t move naturally (or her makeup gal had a seizure when darkening Kate’s left brow). Fourth, the shadow just to her right shoulder includes stripes from her sweater, which is physics from an alternative dimension (or maybe it’s a lighting artifact from an indoor studio with multiple spots?). Finally, the bench slats on Kate’s right side are twice as fat as those to her left (from a weird camera perspective, perhaps?).

So, is it a deepfake AI-generated video? Who knows. We do know that both cancer diagnoses are tragic, and we pray for fast recoveries for Kate and the King. But they really need to repent from all the lying. And the media has become immorally complicit with its passive acceptance of all this Royal deception and dishonesty.

And the fact that we have slid into expecting our institutions not to tell the truth, or to tell half-truths, or to gaslight everybody, is also a telling sign of how ethically threadbare our culture has become. We should require higher moral standards from our institutions and call them out when they lie.

Tell the truth! The truth will set you free.

And finally, yes, it looks to me like the Royal Family is being wiped out by jab injuries. All the following health problems have occurred after at least two publicly-reported jabs for each royal personage: Prince Philip, 99, died (cardiac and weird infection). The Queen, 96, died (bone cancer). Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson (Fergie), 64, has now survived two post-jab cancers—breast cancer (mastectomy), and malignant melanomas (lopped off).

And now, King Charles, 75, suddenly and unexpectedly has fatal prostate cancer. And the young, healthy Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, 42, has an unnamed, sudden and unexpected cancer that appears aggressive.

Both Kate’s and the King’s cancers were “accidentally discovered” during other “routine” medical treatment, but both were so serious they required immediate, disabling levels of cancer treatment. Which means the cancers are the “turbo” kind.

In other words, the new cancers look just like what we have learned to expect from jab-induced turbo cancer. The fact they’re still trying to hide it proves that Big Pharma is now more powerful than the Royal Family. So.

🔥 Yesterday, corporate news was more excited than a new puppy after woke New York Attorney General Letitia James recorded Judge Engoran’s judgment against Trump in a couple counties. Recording the judgment is something that should’ve only taken a legal secretary about ten minutes. But it still sent TDS liberals and corporate media cronies into delirious spasms of euphoric satisfaction.

But on Anderson Cooper 360 yesterday, never-Trump pollster Frank Luntz threw cold water on the euphoric puppies, angrily warning his co-hosts that the democrats’ “Get Trump” strategy is badly backfiring:

“I want you to remember this moment. And don’t you forget it. If the New York Attorney General starts to take his homes away, starts to seize his assets … you're going to create the greatest victimhood of 2024 and you are going to elect Donald Trump… I don’t understand; I’m almost speechless in how pathetic the opposition to Trump has been and how misguided, and this is a perfect example of it.”

Here’s the Luntz clip:

CLIP: Frank Luntz Warns CNN Seizing Donald Trump's Properties Will Backfire (3:07).

Midday yesterday, President Trump accused Judge Engoran of election interference, for calculating his historic $400 million fine (plus nearly $100 million in interest) based on Trump’s campaign finance disclosures, which showed Trump had $500 million in the bank. The similarities in amount are pretty sus.

We know what they do to election interferers. Well, maybe not this DOJ. But maybe some future administration?

The news oddly caused the corporate media, already wetting itself, to become even dizzier with intoxicated excitement and drooling anticipation. Gliding right past Judge Engoran’s questionable judicial reasoning — who cares! — blissful progressives began party planning. Trump will have to use his entire campaign war chest to pay the bond! He’ll be broke! Broke Don! Hahaha! We broke him!

Then in the afternoon, their hopes crashed faster than a Chinese Spy Blimp after it finishes mapping our nuclear silos. It was a hope massacre. Trump’s organization announced shareholders approved taking Trump’s Truth Social platform public as early as next week.

The move would immediately give Trump three billion dollars.

Now, corporate media is left grumbling about whether and how fast Trump could access that money. Ignoring Frank Luntz’s dire warnings — of course — all they want to see is President Trump ruined financially because Orange Man bad.

Trump Derangement Syndrome, writ large.

Once Truth Social is publicly offered, we will do our muscular part to dash liberal dreams and make the offering a wild success. I have some creative strategies in mind; stand by for multiplier orders.

🔥 NBC ran a story yesterday headlined, “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Mike Johnson as House speaker.” The sub-headline added, “Greene stopped short of forcing a vote to remove him, calling her motion a ‘warning.’”

The trouble began over the $1.2 trillion dollar budget deal passed yesterday, just in time to avert a federal government “shutdown.” (Please, shut it down.) The problem was the budget package included a lot of progressive pork and not much in terms of conservative priorities. So Marjorie expressed her well-founded dissatisfaction.

Other House Freedom Caucus members, including nominal leader Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.), did not support Greene’s motion. And the motion itself was more symbolic than effective, since Greene filed it as a regular motion and not under the new rules negotiated by the Freedom Caucus last year before it purged former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.).

Under the regular rules, the motion must go to committee before any vote, where it will surely die a slow bureaucratic death.

This won’t be a popular take, but I agree that new Speaker Mike Johnson should not be removed over the morbidly-obese budget deal. Johnson has a hard job. What he has accomplished is continuing to withhold Ukraine funding. More and more, the Ukraine issue appears central to everything, not just a question of whether to protect the U.S.’s borders first.

It was a tough pill that had to be swallowed. Eat the frog.

🔥 Speaking of Johnsons, in amusing marxist news, Fox ran a story yesterday headlined, “Chicago Mayor Johnson suggests Trump voters to blame for failure of city's tax hike referendum.” Not just his voters. Mayor Johnson accused Trump of wanting his job, too.

Here he is! CLIP: Marxist Mayor Brandon Johnson blames Trump (0:43).

Mayor Johnson had pushed a communist-style referendum that would have spiked taxes on sales of real estate valued over $1 million (while cutting taxes on properties below that amount). But the referendum lost, badly, as Chicago voters rejected it with a +7% margin.

Even in Chicago, of all places.

As noted, in his post-vote press conference yesterday, stinking of failure, Mayor Johnson lashed out at MAGA voters, who apparently have become the bane of his progressive existence despite only being a tiny fraction of Chicago’s electorate.

Great job, Chicago Republicans! (And obviously, not just Chicago Republicans.)

I suspect his real problem is Mayor Johnson is bad at math. I blame the public school system. And DEI.

🔥 Yesterday, the New York Times ran a goofy op-ed accompanied by a high-production video headlined, and I am not making this up, “It Turns Out the Deep State is Actually Kind of Awesome” Yes, you read that right.

It’s really too bad. Had we moved faster, we might have banned the Deep State before they admitted it exists. Oh well. Still, this is another terrific example, maybe the best yet, of the democrats’ endless cycle of denial: It Doesn’t Exist! → It’s a Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory! → It Exists, But it’s Very Rare → It’s Actually A Good Thing.

I think what’s really going on is they are belatedly trying to rescue the Deep State from the Sword of Damocles hanging right above it.

🚀 It’s time to talk about Ukraine again, things are moving fast in the Proxy War. Yesterday, Reuters ran a fascinating story headlined, “US has urged Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, FT reports.”

After Ukraine’s terror strikes on civilian polling places last weekend, it attacked dozens of Russian refineries with explosive kamikaze drones, successfully damaging a score of production facilities. But weirdly, according to Reuters, the “United States has urged Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, warning that drone strikes risk provoking retaliation and driving up global oil prices.”

Sadly for Ukraine, the U.S.’s warning came too late. Yesterday, the BBC ran a story headlined, “Ukraine war: Five dead and a million without power after wave of Russian strikes.”

In its largest strike in over a year, Russia launched 90 missiles and 60 Shahed drones into Ukraine during a wave of overnight attacks on Thursday. Nearly all the targets were Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Reuters identified the strikes as payback:

Russia's defence ministry said the assault on Ukraine's power grid was part of a series of revenge attacks against Kyiv for its earlier incursions into Russian territory.

It will be harder now for Ukraine to recover from those infrastructure attacks, since it isn’t swimming in US taxpayer dollars.

Warbloggers were also very excited yesterday observing what appears to be Russian preparations for a major offensive, as Putin’s spokesman described a change in strategy from “active defense” to something closer to a real war footing. It is starting to look a lot like the Russians have been holding back, and are about to open a can of full-strength butt-kicking on Ukraine.

Then late yesterday, the news cycle erupted again. Reports flowed like the Dnieper river reporting a terror attack on a civilian concert in Moscow. At least five masked terrorists unloaded automatic weapons on innocent concert goers just outside Russia’s capital city, killing at least 100 unarmed noncombatant civilians — including children — and wounding many more. On their way out, the terrorists used gasoline bombs to start a massive fire that collapsed the concert venue’s roof.

The dissembling and denials began immediately. Ukraine immediately denied having anything to do with the attack, just as it promptly denied having anything to do with the terrorist bombing of the Nordstream pipeline. Bizarrely, ISIS popped up like a Jack-in-the-box out of the dustbin of history and claimed responsibility. The U.S. warned Russia not to over-react.

Just wait. Soon they’ll accuse Russia of attacking itself.

But late last night (daytime in Moscow), the Russians reported catching the terrorists just 62 miles from the border as they were fleeing toward Ukraine. (Details vary.)

The Russians said that the terrorists’ car contained automatic weapons used in the attack. Since they’ve begun interrogating the captured terrorists, Russian officials have released the names of 37 more people accused of being involved in what increasingly appears to be a Ukrainian operation.

Assuming that after the hot takes and confusion subside, the Russians link the terrorists to Ukraine, the terrorist attack on the Crocus center starts to look a lot like the October 7th attack on Israel. In other words, Russia will have an unassailable moral mandate to begin using scorched earth tactics in Ukraine like the Israelis did in Gaza.

Let’s take a quick historical view. Back nine years ago, on March 10, 2015, three years before the Proxy War started, the New York Times ran a spellbinding article headlined, "Obama Said to Resist Growing Pressure From All Sides to Arm Ukraine.” In the article, then-Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken warned against NATO mucking about in Ukraine. He predicted it would be a dead loser:

“If you’re playing on the military terrain in Ukraine, you’re playing to Russia’s strength, because Russia is right next door,” Blinken said in a speech in Berlin. “It has a huge amount of military equipment and military force right on the border. Anything we did as [NATO] countries in terms of military support for Ukraine is likely to be matched and then doubled and tripled and quadrupled by Russia.”

Quadrupled. In 2015, Blinken made a great deal of sense. At the time he said that, Blinken served President Obama, and Joe Biden was Vice President. As the headline suggests, in 2015 Obama opposed NATO getting involved in Ukraine. What changed?

No matter. It turns out that 2015 Blinken was right, and 2022 Blinken was wrong. As soon as Biden infested the White House, the “growing pressure to arm Ukraine” — resisted by Obama — got the green light. I smell neocon-ism.

I condemn the terrorist attacks on Russia in the strongest possible terms. For my whole life, over and over I’ve heard the old saying, “don’t poke the Russian bear.” It seems Ukraine will soon find out why.

🔥 Great news. Bloomberg Law published a wonderful (paywalled) article yesterday headlined, “Texas Doctors Force FDA to Remove Covid-19 Posts in Settlement.”

Back in September, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals held that the FDA “has identified no authority allowing it to recommend consumers ‘stop’ taking medicine” or otherwise give medical advice “in tweet-sized doses.” According to an email I got from one of the attorneys on the case, most recently the Fifth Circuit found that plaintiff Dr. Mary Talley Bowden did have standing to sue, since she was forced to spend extra time finding a pharmacist who would fill her patients’ Ivermectin prescriptions.

After that ruling, the FDA promptly settled. They clearly wanted to avoid discovery. The agency agreed to a stipulation of dismissal that effectively requires it to take down all its anti-ivermectin “guidance,” including the infamous folksy tweet about “you aren’t a horse, ya’ll. Just stop it.” Here’s a link to the stipulation for dismissal: Doc. 74 Stipulation of Dismissal.

During this month’s terrific Covid Litigation Conference in Las Vegas, I got a chance to briefly chat with Dr. Bowden. I found her to be a warm, intelligent, and altogether delightful champion for medical freedom.

Progress!

And that’s a wrap. Have a wonderful weekend, ya’ll! And get back here Monday morning for more terrific C&C, where we love horses almost as much as we love people, and when Trump’s looming bond deadline will kick in.

