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Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
5h

ERRATA

— Clarified that Nick Sortor is not Nick Shirley

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Double Mc's avatar
Double Mc
6h

I, too, have mixed feelings about Flock cameras. So I will err on the side of individual freedom, as hard as that is to come by these days.

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