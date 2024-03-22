Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! It’s also almost the four-year anniversary of Coffee & Covid. The time has flown by; as they say, it flies when you’re having fun. Your roundup today includes: The House Oversight Committee turns its Biden Bribery eyes toward the CIA—finally; Fani Willis tries pushing for fast Trump trial and CNN is skeptical; DeSantis returns thousands of Haitian border jumpers and their boats; and progressive New York news commenter amusingly rants about squatters, dismemberment, and no-bail laws.

🔥 The Biden Bribery Investigation is widening up in some extremely intriguing directions. Yesterday, the House Oversight Committee issued a demand letter for information to CIA Director William Burns. The letter explained a whistleblower told the Committee that the CIA has interfered in the Hunter Biden investigation:

The New York Post, maybe the only large paper not controlled by a U.S. intelligence agency, was the only outlet to report the story, headlined “CIA blocked feds from interviewing Hunter Biden’s ‘sugar brother’ Kevin Morris during five-year tax probe.”

According to the Post, the whistleblower told Oversight chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Judiciary chairman Jim Jordan (R-Oh.) that in August 2021, two DOJ officials on the Hunter Biden tax investigation were ‘summoned’ to CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. — and were told Mr. Morris “could not be a witness” for the investigation.

Comer’s letter added that the whistleblower’s story “seems to corroborate our concerns about DOJ’s deviations from standard process to provide Hunter Biden with preferential treatment.”

Deviations. You don’t say.

Add silver-haired Kevin Morris, 60, to the rogues gallery of Jeffrey Epstein-esque characters that have been tumbling out of the CIA’s skeleton closet lately. I am not implying Morris is a pedophile; I referring to the twisted Cinderella-like fairytale quality of each man’s career, as well as even their general appearances (all white guys a certain age), and their murky, mysterious, 007-like backstories. Jeffrey, Kevin, Hunter:

You see it, right?

Nothing about Epstein’s career background as a high-school teacher qualified him to be a wealthy, international “advisor” to the ultra-rich. Nothing about Hunter’s background as a meth-addict qualified him to “advise” the Ukrainian energy company Burisma on its board, or run the virus-tinkering “medical research” company MetaBiota — regardless of his last name.

And, until some unidentified point during the last twenty years or so, attorney Morris was a moderately successful Hollywood lawyer. He was the type of lawyer who negotiated acting contracts and defusing scandals. He wasn’t exactly top-tier; only two VIP clients have ever been connected to Morris: Matthew McConaughey — only for one project – and Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park.

Quite unlike other celebrity lawyers, Morris keeps a low profile. He never appears with clients, makes public statements, or drops names. And as far as anyone knows, Morris has never stepped in a courtroom.

But then at some point, nobody is sure when, Morris’s career magically transitioned from negotiating media contracts to “providing strategic advice” to high profile individuals, whatever that means. Another “advisor.” And to anybody’s knowledge, the only such high profile individual Morris has strategically advised was Hunter Biden.

Nothing in Morris’s background qualifies him to “strategically advise” anybody.

And, not just advising. Like Epstein, Morris also runs a money laundry. That we know of, Morris has given Hunter a ton of money. On January 18th, Morris testified at the House Oversight Committee. He admitted that, since he first met Hunter in 2019 at a Hollywood political fundraiser, he has “loaned” the 54-year-old first son at least $5 million (and maybe more, he can’t remember). Morris testified he’s also paid Hunter $875,000 for some kindergarten-style ‘artwork.’

Morris also told the Committee he’s allowed the crack-addled first son to fly coast-to-coast on his private jet.

Nevermind his “strategic advisory services,” nothing about Morris’ entertainment-law background explains where he got the kind of money to “loan” millions to drug addicts, buy sham artwork for the price of a luxury house, or own and operate a private jet to fly his friends and acquaintances around — just like Jeffrey Epstein.

Oh. Morris also said he’s dumped money on Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, and Lunden Roberts, the former stripper and baby momma of Hunter’s four-year-old, out-of-wedlock daughter. Plus, Morris admitted that he’s visited the White House three times since Joe Biden took up residence. We aren’t told why.

Finally, Morris admitted that Hunter has never paid any of the loans back. Morris claims they are due in 2025. Uh huh.

It has not escaped anyone’s notice that the Kevin Morris money shower effectively replaced Hunter’s now-cut-off foreign friends, taking up for Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan and China, who were until recently paying Hunter millions after ‘conversations’ and meetings including the Big Guy, Joe.

The natural question arises: is Kevin Morris handling Hunter Biden for the CIA? Is he Hunter’s handler? Is Morris another one of the CIA’s crooked rogues?

I have noticed that the jaw-dropping CIA-in-Ukraine story published in the New York Times several weeks ago has had zero followup. That fully assembled, limited-hangout-from-outer-space splashed down into the media ocean and then sank like a deep-state stone, never to be discussed again. Bloop. Days after the article ran, Hunter would claim to House Oversight that the reason he was on the Burisma board was to protect U.S. national security and beat the Russians.

All of that lead me to speculate that Hunter Biden is a CIA asset, and Project Ukraine was really a decade-long CIA operation. And that, I suggested, is why Hunter remains un-prosecuted for his obvious crimes: he’s a spook. And his crimes were committed in furtherance of CIA goals.

Yesterday, deep-state analyst and former state department guy Mike Benz responded to the new Oversight letter. In this clip, Benz explained that he (like me) thinks Hunter Biden was advancing a CIA project in Ukraine to steal the natural gas market from Russia’s oligarchs and deliver the billion-dollar business to NATO oligarchs like George Soros. And that is why Hunter is untouchable (6:03).

Benz, who studies, writes, and talks about the security state, is much more qualified than I am to connect those dots. I think the real Ukraine story — the one Trump got impeached for trying to expose in 2018 — that story is slowly trickling out. Drip, drip, drip. We originally thought it was just about Hunter and Joe and the rest of the Biden Crime Family getting rich off influence peddling. But the truth is looking much bigger and much more sordid than we even thought.

🔥 CNN ran a unsurprising story yesterday, headlined “Exclusive: Georgia DA plans to press ahead in effort to put Trump on trial before election.” CNN labeled the predictable strategy “a bold move.”

As I mentioned last week, pushing for a quick trial is Fani’s least-worst option. CNN quoted cowardly anonymous sources who whispered that, while Fani’s problems were self-inflicted, they blame Judge McAfee:

Multiple sources close to Willis acknowledge the last two months have been a major distraction, one they admit was brought on by her own actions but also enabled, they argue, by how much leeway McAfee gave defense attorneys to attack Willis during the disqualification proceedings. “Basically, this is a two-month sideshow that the judge should have not even let happen,” one Willis ally told CNN.

What would CNN do without yellow-bellied anonymous whisperers? Despite blaming Judge McAfee, CNN grudgingly recognized that Fani Willis is now damaged goods. But the network seemed unable to connect that idea with the notion that Fani should just step down and let a different DA take over. Read this excerpt, and try to explain CNN’s thinking:

Willis and her team are aware of the political damage caused by the last two months but argue that their job is to prosecute Trump and not worry about the political reverberations. But they realize the damage could diminish the public’s perception of the case ahead of a polarizing 2024 election. “There was definitely damage done,” said former Dekalb County District Attorney Robert James, who told CNN that, even if Willis can get the case to trial before November’s election, picking a jury alone could take months, especially with so many defendants involved. “Ultimately some of the prospective jurors that watched those hearings have formed negative opinions of the DA and this case,” said James. “It was always going to be difficult to get a fair and impartial jury. The hearing on the motion to disqualify just made it more difficult.”

But finally, at the tail end of the article, CNN asked the question it should’ve started with—whether Willis should stay on the case:

Michael Moore, a CNN legal analyst and former US attorney in Georgia, questions whether Willis should even remain on the case, and says if she does, she will need to show McAfee and the public that she is in complete “control.” “There is no question that the progress of the case has been impeded by unnecessary speed bumps and detours,” Moore said. “She simply cannot afford another unforced error that results in additional unfavorable comments questioning her candor or judgment.”

It’s too late to get out now, since that would sacrifice any hope to Get Trump before the November election. The sex-crazed District Attorney, now lacking her love toy, must drink her poison cup to the sickly-sweet dregs.

🔥 The Hill ran a story Wednesday misleadingly headlined, “DeSantis says he might send any Haitian immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.” The Hill’s moronic headline was misleading because the Haitians are garden-variety border-jumpers, not immigrants.

Haiti — an island a few hundred miles from Florida’s coast — is up to its sacrificial voodoo chickens in a bloody civil war. Early this week, amidst the chaos, one of Haiti’s worst prisons allowed around 4,000 hardcore offenders to escape, and they were rumored to be sailing to the Sunshine State. In a podcast interview Tuesday, Florida Governor DeSantis told podcast host Dana Loesch that, “We do have our transport program also that’s going to be operational. So, Haitians land in the Florida Keys, their next stop very well may be Martha’s Vineyard.”

Chic sanctuary city Martha’s Vineyard would be a great destination for the border-jump… I mean the restless souls yearning to be free. But, sadly for the Haitians, they are about to discover they escaped one CIA-fueled civil war to land right in another.

DeSantis’s press conference about the interdictions last week was extremely encouraging. DeSantis said that since January, Florida has interdicted six hundred and seventy Haitian border-swamping boats and thirteen thousand illegal aliens. He described a boat Florida stopped packed with 25 military-aged Haitians with drugs, guns, and night vision gear. So they’re not poor.

CLIP: DeSantis’s Polk County press conference on interdictions (5:30).

It’s five minutes worth watching. Interestingly, and great for Florida, DeSantis explained that legally, under maritime law it’s easier to send a boat back where it came from than to have to deal with illegals once they’ve jumped the border and are on U.S. territory. He also announced another surge of national guardsmen and law enforcement to help block the Haitian exodus.

DeSantis also criticized Joe Biden’s fantastic scheme of flying illegals into the U.S. As an example, the Governor mentioned a Haitian that Biden flew to Massachusetts earlier this month, who immediately sexually assaulted a disabled 15-year-old girl.

The whole thing is so insane that it almost seems like the Biden Administration is deliberately creating a problem so that citizens will demand the solution Biden wanted to do in the first place. But what?

🔥 ZeroHedge ran a creepy story yesterday headlined, “"What Are We Doing?" Ana Kasparian Flips Out After Suspects In Murder, Dismemberment Case Released In New York.” Yep. It’s just as demonic as it sounds. It’s the latest, and worst, squatter story yet, involving meat cleavers, body parts, so much blood officials condemned the home, and all that with zero bail required from the promptly-released criminals.

Bail shouldn’t even have on been on the table. New York’s mentally-handicapped democrat officials have lost their ever-loving minds. Here’s Ana:

CLIP: New York Commenter Ana Kasparian rants about dismemberment with no bail (3:48).

Kasperian, a popular local news commenter in New York, was once an all-in “progressive.” But she has been steadily red-pilled by the nonstop series of lunatic blue policies since the pandemic. At one point in her highly-animated commentary, Kasperian howled, “If being on the left means supporting this, then I’m not on the left, and I’m okay with that. What are we doing? What are we doing Jake? What the F- are we doing?”

The story was that four squatters were recently arrested in a New York home after being accused of dismembering two adult bodies so gruesomely that "there was so much blood in pipes, sink, shower and toilet… that it was deemed uninhabitable.” They were inhabiting the home anyway. Worst of all, after their arrest, the four involved were immediately released, thanks to the state’s ‘progressive’ bail reform laws.

The arrestees were not charged with murder, for some inexplicable reason, except for the obvious possibility that a murder charge would have required bail.

Under New York’s 2019 bail reform laws, charges of mutilation and disposing of murdered corpses are no longer bail eligible. Prosecutors cannot ask for bail, and suspects cannot be remanded to custody.

So.

I’m not a regular Alex Stein fan, but you might enjoy Alex’s amusing two-minute comment to New York’s city commission about the murders, I mean alleged mutilations (2:56). If you’re wondering how Alex gets away with talking to them like that, he’s been arrested and successfully sued them before. Now the commissioners just sit there and take it.

Could liberals be starting to get the idea? If not, how much more will it take?

Have a fabulous Friday! Come back tomorrow morning for more fun, where C&C will be open for business, not condemned, and not blood-soaked or anything like that.

