Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Today’s heroic roundup includes: surge in pediatric colorectal cancer shows trend baffling doctors; new study proves DNA contamination popping up in the most inconvenient places; North Carolina moves to excrete DEI from public universities; New York small firm lawyer shuts down apocalyptic ‘equal rights’ amendment; citizen journalists catch pedo producer; and another little hero gives us all an example of keeping cool under barometric pressure.

💉 Fortune confirmed a tragic trend in a woefully unsurprising article headlined, “Why have colorectal cancers tripled in teens and jumped by 500% in kids?” Haha, of course the article never answers that headline question.

First it came for the young adults. Back in January, young adults reeled from a surge in colorectal cancers, as the horrifying disease topped causes of death for men under 50, and surged to second place in working-age women. Now don’t laugh, but scientists blame the sudden metastatic spike on obesity and alcohol consumption. Headline from Fortune, in January:

Most doctors nowadays couldn’t find their colorectums using both hands and a flashlight. Take a look at this paragraph from the article headlined above. Note the unexpectedly honest date range:

Gosh. A trend researchers first noted in 2021? What could have happened to working age adults in 2021? According to Fortune, they suddenly got fatter and started drinking more, that’s what. And more than any other cohort. (And, somebody tell San Fransisco know, sinceright now overpaid nurses dressed as waitresses are pouring free beers for bums. I bet they don’t tip well.)

If drinking too much is somehow causing colorectal cancers in young adults, what will doctors claim now about the new under-18 group? The younger kids are drinking too much? Fortune explained that adolescent colorectal cancer rates (kids between 10 and 14 and teens from 15 to 19) have skyrocketed by five times and three times, respectively.

As usual, the study authors were paralyzed at the 2020 data cutoff, for some reason, and only analyzed cancer rates between 1999 to 2020. But we all know why the article is appearing now.

We can observe some interesting things about the proffered theories of cancer causation. All the theories — obesity, lifestyle, drunkenness — they all blame cancer victims for making bad choices. It’s not pharma! Or government! Or big food! You did it to yourselves.

Surmounting Everest-high peaks of hypocrisy, the very same public health professionals who always instantly squeal “correlation doesn’t equal causation” like hungry pigs whose trough just got bumped over whenever someone tries to attribute a new adverse event to a vaccine, turned around and did that exact same thing when blaming kids for getting cancer more often. It’s downright vexing.

It feels worse than hypocrisy. Through repeated overuse defending mega-profitable vaccines, public health professionals showed they clearly understand the correlation-causation fallacy. They’re the first ones to arrogantly invoke logic, whenever it’s needed to dismiss a painful new adverse event cropping up right after introducing a profitable new drug. But then they turn right around and wield the correlation-causation fallacy like a club, battering unsuspecting cancer victims with wholly unproven causative-agent theories.

The current public health establishment is critically underqualified. Maybe we should fire them all and start over.

🔬 Remember, the jabs were definitely not gene therapies; that’s misinformation. But another new study poking a hole in that exhausted refrain appeared this month in the journal Methods and Protocols, titled “Methodological Considerations Regarding the Quantification of DNA Impurities in the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Comirnaty®.”

According to the researchers, it turns out that Pfizer may have slightly under-reported the amounts of DNA contamination in its magic spike protein elixirs. Behold my shocked face: 😑. And by slightly under-reported, I mean by orders of magnitude. Their conclusion included the alarming determination that contaminant DNA enters patients’ cells. In the study authors’ own words:

The available information and data indicate that the ready-to-use mRNA vaccine Comirnaty contains DNA impurities that exceed the permitted limit value by several hundred times and, in some cases, even more than 500 times, and that this went unnoticed because the DNA quantification carried out as part of batch testing only at the active substance level appears to be methodologically inadequate when using qPCR. Further, DNA impurities in Comirnaty® are apparently integrated into the lipid nanoparticles and are thus transported directly into the cells of a vaccinated person, just like the mRNA active ingredient. What this means for the safety risks, particularly the possible integration of this DNA into the human genome, i.e., the risk of insertional mutagenesis, should be a secondary focus of the discussion required, which must go far beyond what could have been considered years before the so unexpected introduction of mRNA pharmaceuticals into the global market.

Haha, “unexpected introduction of mRNA” into the global market. Nice one. Unexpected is one way of putting it.

See, what you really don’t want in a vaccine is a cellular delivery system for random bacterial DNA. What could go wrong? One thing that could go wrong is cancer, or ‘oncogenesis’ in public health’s dialect.

But forget about contamination! Follow the science. Let’s keep looking at obesity and alcohol consumption instead. Except in downtown San Fransisco, that is, where the government-funded booze train must keep trundling down the addiction tracks.

🔥 This week, we got more good news in the cultural counter-revolution. Fox News ran the story yesterday headlined, “UNC Chapel Hill board votes to dismantle DEI programs, use funds on campus police after anti-Israel protests.” In as clear a sign of the times as you could hope for, the vote to purge the disastrous ideology was unanimous.

Womp womp. The trustees’ unanimous decision purged every penny of the $2.3 million that was budgeted for DEI programs, shifting it into police and public safety budgets. Buh bye.

There’s a metaphor, or signal of some kind, in the fact the money flowed straight out diversity and inclusion directly into funding the police.

Even better, next week the UNC Board of Governors, which oversees all seventeen public universities in the state, will vote on pruning DEI programs statewide. If the policy is repealed, the UNC system will join other major universities in dismantling diversity offices. Among the most notable, last month the University of Florida (in my home town of Gainesville) announced it was scrapping its own DEI office, implicitly warning protesting professors by shifting the money into faculty recruitment.

In case you were confused by Fox’s headline, wondering what connects Gaza protests to DEI, the article makes it clear that DEI’s undoing was already being debated at Chapel Hill — the protests were just the proverbial straw. Or, the protests may have given the trustees cover to do what they already wanted to do.

Thanks, protestors!

Weird how things work out sometimes. It’s a funny old world, isn’t it?

🔥 New Yorkers just dodged a bullet. The Associated Press ran an encouraging story last week headlined, “New York judge blocks amendment barring discrimination on gender identity and pregnancy outcomes.”

In a lawsuit brought by standout independent lawyer (and friend) Bobbi Ann Cox — who like me used to mind her own business until experiencing the excesses of the pandemic — a New York judge agreed with Bobbi Ann and in last week’s hearing threw out a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution. This is Bobbi Ann’s second big win — she battled the state two years ago over its new covid ‘quarantine camp’ rules.

New York’s state constitution already bans discrimination based on race, color, creed and religion. But why stop there? The proposed amendment, “Proposition One,” would have added the woke kitchen sink to the list: ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive health care and autonomy.

If there’s something New York liberals left off that list, I can’t imagine what it could be. Maybe species identity? But I digress.

Problems with the amendment included that it would have constitutionally enshrined abortion up to birth. It would also have allowed gender-confused boys and predators to play in girls sports and freely enter girls bathrooms, changing rooms, and dorms, and even potentially allow illegal aliens to vote, depending on how courts interpreted the protection for “national origin.” Or maybe they just wanted to shut down Irish jokes.

Who knows what else they had up their cursed little sleeves? Proposition One would have added a long list of brand-new protected categories to play with.

If you’d like more details, Bobbi Ann published a Mother’s Day Substack last weekend explaining the case and how she won it on procedural grounds.

Meanwhile, Governor Hochul has vowed to appeal. We’ll see.

The fact that it took an independent, small-firm lawyer without decades of constitutional law experience to beat back an unconstitutional amendment, underscores the equally astonishing fact that our big law firms are hopelessly conflicted, AWOL, and financially unable to effectively defend our freedoms. The problem is that most big firms are greedy for taxpayer dollars and are terrified of getting slapped on a government blacklist for daring to oppose a law popular among government elites.

Anyway, thank goodness for heroic small-firm lawyers like Bobbi Ann Cox. And she’s just the first of three heroes in today’s post.

🔥 Speaking of heroic citizens taking matters into their own hands, last week Evie magazine ran a story headlined, “"Space Jam" Producer Herschel Weingrod Allegedly Gets Caught Meeting 15-Year-Old Girl During Sting Operation.” In another example of untrained citizen journalists doing the jobs corporate media refuses to do, last week a couple YouTubers (influencers Vitaly Zdorovetskiy and Bradley Martyn) ran a pedophile sting operation that appears to have caught a concupiscent Hollywood producer, Herschel Weingrod, 76, right in the act of seducing a teenaged girl named ‘jailbait’:

CLIP: YouTube pedo hunters catch top Hollywood producer putting the moves on a fifteen-year-old girl (2:20) (adult language).

The elderly man in the video, who said his name was “Boris,” first claimed the young woman was "23 on a dating site" and tried to deflect. He later claimed, “all we've done is talk." Martyn pressed him for answers, and the man finally admitted the girl had in fact mentioned she was 15. “Yeah, we’ve been talking and flirting, it’s not a big deal,” he pitifully explained.

Diligent online investigators later connected the lecherous producer in the video to top Hollywood producer Herschel Weingrod. Perhaps most notably, Weingrod co-wrote the screenplay for 1983’s hit Trading Places, a buddy comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd.

Funny, Trading Places has been popping up in our Netflix feed recently. Over the weekend, I told Michelle the movie was “meh.”

YouTube has taken down the pedo hunters’ video for violating its “community standards.” That is actually not completely surprising given that Weingrod has almost certainly lawyered up and threatened to sue everybody. At least, he did if he knows what’s good for him, which admittedly is debatable, given his fiendish conduct.

We are thankful for heroic citizens like these YouTube pedo hunters, who are increasing the cost of heinous Hollywood behavior.

🌪️🌪️ Remember the big Oklahoma twister in the news a couple weeks ago? Afterwards, CBS Fort Worth ran a delightful local-interest story headlined, “9-year-old's heroic act saves parents after Oklahoma tornado: "Please don't die, I will be back”.”

Alert Oklahoma resident and baseball fan Branson Baker, 9, was evacuating during the storms with his parents just north of Marietta when they encountered one of the state’s seventeen fierce tornados. In what must have been a terrifying trial, the twister tossed the little family’s truck right into a tree.

It was ugly. According to the family’s GoFundMe, the accident broke Wayne Baker's back, neck, sternum, ribs, and arm, and he lost part of a finger. It broke Lindy Baker's back, neck, jaw, ribs, and right hand, and punctured her lung.

But miraculously, little Branson was unhurt.

Nine-year-old Branson managed to squirm out of the mangled truck and didn’t waste a moment. Over the roar of the storm, he shouted “Mom, dad, please don't die, I will be back!” He then raced more than a mile over difficult terrain in pitch darkness — keeping his bearings using lightning flashes — and ran to a neighbor’s house to get help. The young man might even have set a ground speed record for his age bracket, clocking in at a tidy and impressive ten minutes over land and easily beating the field.

Branson’s parents are recovering in the hospital.

Here’s the little hero:

If Branson could keep his wits through that kind of ordeal, we can make it through 2024. Be like Branson.

Have a terrific Tuesday! And join the rest of the heroic C&C Army back here tomorrow for another encouraging midweek roundup.

