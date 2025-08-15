Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! Whew. The nation’s situation is, as they say, fluid. But it is sloshing in all the right directions. In today’s exciting roundup: Updates on sandwich-tossing resistance hero who is now starting a podcast; DC crackdown enters next phase as Bondi takes control of Metro Police and makes a major personnel change; goofy virtue-signaling Times story reinforces how much winning is happening in the culture wars; top Trump-connected sources confirm our theory that the RussiaGate declassification operation is about preparing the public; and the New York Times has been stood up for its date with a single source to tell it what’s happening today in Anchorage.

Turns out Captain Gyro (code name: Sean Charles Dunn) was not a recent Antifa recruit, but was instead a DOJ employee— at least, right up until his career took the same trajectory as his sandwich. DOJ Queen Pam Bondi was not amused. The Washington Post ran Sean’s savory story last night, headlined, “Fired DOJ employee could face prison for throwing sandwich at officer.” FBI Director Kash Patel, tired of waiting for useless corporate media, finally served up film of the business part of Sean’s dinner transaction:

CLIP: Captain Gyro takes his stand, or possibly tries to return a sub when he specifically said ‘no mayo’ (0:29).

All joking aside, the tragic irony of this story was that the officer wasn’t even hungry.

Having learned Sean discarded his career along with his footlong, we can surmise that his rage-hurling was probably not really about the cops. It was TDS! Picture poor Sean marinating in a cubicle all day, simmering as Trump and Bondi re-season his agency, fearing he’s next in line to be carved off the payroll or sliced up on the polygraph. Then, even worse, they came for his favorite city —his after-hours safe place— and imagine his horror as he spotted the living symbol of it all, standing arrogantly right next to his favorite restaurant.

The sub’s in his hand, his heart begins swelling with repressed rage and anxiety, and suddenly he’s conducting a failed drive-by sandwich return and sprinting contest.

According to the Post, alert bystander Cortez Dargin caught the whole thing on video after spotting Dunn “going crazy” outside a nightclub (cue alcohol-related decision-making). At first, Dunn just yelled “shame” at the officers and walked away. But then, in a cinematic twist no one expected (or asked for), he bravely returned to the intersection, approached the cops again, and hurled what witnesses believe was a cigar-shaped projectile before taking an evening run.

Mr. Dargin, who should be nominated for a citizen journalist award, later crossed the street to inspect the breadlike shell casing and confirmed the payload appeared to contain sliced salami.

In the end, Captain Gyro lost his sinecure, his city, and his lunch — proof positive that you can’t be a hero and eat it too.

Sadly, when Mr. Dunn launched his upcoming podcasting career (or Subway promotional gig) along with his fresh deli sandwich, he hadn’t even gotten the full scope yet. Overnight, there were a lot of terrific new DC developments.

Bondi’s expanding DC operation generated a wild slew of overwrought headlines all last night and this morning. Local KOMO News ran one of the many stories headlined, “Attorney General Bondi appoints DEA chief as emergency police commissioner in DC.” What’s happening in DC this week is wild. Here’s a picture you might want to frame and put on your desk:

CLIP: The hobo camps are getting cleaned up by bulldozers like DC’s mother-in-law is coming for a visit (0:36).

Last night, Attorney General Bondi issued a sweeping order that triggered the fascist nightmares of every partisan progressive in the country. First, she put Trump’s DEA Chief Terry Cole in charge of the Metro Police Department. (It was perfectly legal under the DC Home Rule Act, so don’t get bogged down in that side issue.)

Second, Bondi revoked a series of orders that Mayor Muriel Bowser had issued to bar local DC cops from cooperating with immigration enforcement. Third, she directed the MPD —now under Terry Cole’s leadership— to “fully enforce” a dusty local DC ordinance banning unlawful protests or blocking access to streets, parks, or buildings.

Finally, she reminded Muriel Bowser —one suspects not for the first time— that under the Home Rule Act, the DC mayor “shall provide” the services or assistance the President (or the AG, or their designee) deems “necessary and appropriate” to carry out federal functions. If Bowser fails to provide those necessary and appropriate services, she can be removed. That law, which Bowser surely knows well, explains a lot.

🔥 Setting aside corporate media and progressive politicians, frankly, the people who actually live in DC —97% registered Democrat— seem pretty happy about it all. First, residents are spontaneously volunteering to help clear the city’s dangerous, disease-spreading hobo camps. For one example (1:25) of many:

Here’s another DC resident, strolling down Pennsylvania Avenue and marveling over how quiet, peaceful, and drug-free it is now:

CLIP: DC TikToker dismisses city statistics and explains how fast things in DC are getting better (3:14).

It’s not just crime. The gentleman in the TikTok clip also mentioned improved city services. “I don’t know if you ever had to deal with the DC government, but they suck, yo,” he said. But “they have got a lot more better, now that the officers have done what they had to do and got all these people out of the government and got rid of the riffraff and things of that nature. People actually do work now.”

It’s night and day. “It used to take you three months just to get an appointment to talk to somebody,” he explained. “Now, you go online right now and they got appointments available tomorrow.” He wondered, “How does that happen? What changed?”

It was a very good question. Maybe the most important question.

🔥 During the Cold War, anti-communists used to say, “Let the communists run the garbage trucks, and pretty soon the trash won’t get picked up.” The idea was simple — if a political system can’t handle the most basic, visible services, people will learn for themselves not to trust it to do anything else.

In DC right now, Trump and Bondi are running that same Cold War script, except in reverse. They’re taking over the “garbage routes” —literally cleaning the streets, stopping the gangs, clearing the camps, and accelerating city services— and suddenly the trash is getting picked up on time.

Communists always eventually lose power by failing at the basics of governance, because central planning never works. With the DC takeover, Trump is proving to Democrats that Americanism works. Clean streets. Safe parks. The DMV works. Women can go jogging at night again.

Setting aside our speculations about the bigger picture (why move the head of DEA to DC’s MPD?), there’s another astonishing implication. Love it or hate it, DC is the nation’s political heart, the touchstone on which national culture resonates. It’s the center. What magical effects could flow out into the rest of the country, after making DC a national model instead of a national disgrace?

All this hysterical outrage directed at Trump’s “authoritarian tendencies” are likely to backfire when people can take their kids to the park again. Yesterday, Scott Adams said, well, if this is authoritarianism, then he’d like another serving (2:11). His main point was that Democrats are turning “authoritarianism” into a positive by associating that word with a bunch of obviously good things.

Trump’s captured the news cycle with another 80/20 issue. Again.

The culture war is teetering on the brink of total collapse. Yesterday, the New York Times ran a shocking story headlined, “How Do You Spot a ‘Performative’ Male? Look for a Tote Bag.”

I am happy to report that I have no idea what a “Labubu doll” is, and I don’t want to know. But whatever they are, the Times is clearly getting sick of them. Maybe it’s not surprising that I missed the boat, since the story’s expert went to Florida but couldn’t find any of this particular species of male quisling:

Weird!

So far as I can tell, in the Times’ lexicon, a “performative male” is nothing more than a garden-variety, feminist-male virtue signaler. The story doesn’t ever use the term ‘virtue signaling,’ not a single time; the current progressive euphemism appears to be “performative.”

In other words, liberal men are acting like effeminate dorks, but the Times suspects they are secretly heteronormative.

Whatever else he may be, the performative male has jumped the liberal shark. The story reports that progressive capitals like Seattle are holding ironic “lookalike contests” where contestants compete to most fully illustrate the aesthetic. (Cue purity spirals.) Girls on TikTok are making ironic videos mocking unmanly progressive tropes. And the trope itself is pretty ugly:

We can, perhaps, spare a shred of sympathy for the young men who live in progressive enclaves. They just want to go on a date. They’re camouflaging themselves— something progressives raised no objection to until recently. After all, a young man who was just performing liberal values was still virtue signaling, reinforcing desired tribal dynamics just as well as the handful of guys who actually believe this stuff.

Are liberal women finally getting tired of effeminate men? There’s definitely a whiff of that in the Times piece, even if it’s not stated outright. To be clear, the article didn’t reject the politics of feminism. But they are definitely mocking the signals. And at some point, does that distinction make any difference?

One suspects that plummeting fertility rates cause deeply embedded biological instincts to switch on. That clearly happens in animal communities. Why wouldn’t the same be true for human women? Are they starting to secretly prefer masculine men? During this cultural transition period, I feel a little sorry for young liberal men: how, exactly, are they supposed to act? Man-bun or no?

Remember when the stock dating advice was: just be yourself? Whatever happened to that?

Two key players have now confirmed central parts of our RussiaGate prosecution theory. First, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Hannity’s show this week and discussed the burn bags. “We found seven of them,” Kash said, “and hard drives from our predecessors and former leadership, and names of folks like Page, Strzok, Comey, McCabe —the list goes on— the names were strewn all over these materials.”

CLIP: Kash Patel dicusses the burn bags and educating the public about RussiaGate (1:39).

Remember: our theory is that this steady stream of declassifications are not intended to litigate RussiaGate in public, but rather to prepare the public for high-profile indictments, arrests, and prosecutions. Since before the election, the Democrats have been preparing their own battlespace, with their silly “Trump Revenge” narrative.

Trump needs a counter-narrative, that it’s not just about political gamesmanship, but that legitimate legal issues exist.

Kash subtly reinforced our theory. Toward the end of the clip, Kash said: “We can’t deny or confirm what we’re looking at… but these documents have been publicly disclosed because the greatest way to educate and bring along the American people is to give them the documents.”

“Educate and bring along” means preparing the public’s mind with enough of the evidence to show it is clear that, at minimum, investigations are not only warranted but are necessary.

Next, John Solomon of Just the News —which broke many of the recent declass stories— appeared on Megyn Kelly’s show this week. He announced that he “believes there are multiple grand juries that have begun work around this country. Multiple jurisdictions, outside of Washington. I have confirmed witnesses who’ve had contact with the grand juries.”

CLIP: Solomon tells Megyn Kelly has has confirmed at least three grand juries starting or already working (3:28).

That’s great news, and also confirms our prediction that the DOJ wouldn’t start declassifying documents until they had the grand juries already dialed in. What I didn’t expect were multiple grand juries, which is brilliant, since it gives the DOJ even more ways to win. Instead of tackling the “grand conspiracy” as a megalithic, confusing, undigestible lump, they appear to be parceling it out to jurors in bite-sized pieces.

And again, tracking our theory about the purpose of the declassifications, Solomon’s clip ended with this observation: “The Democrats, who didn’t care about going after a president when it was Republicans, are going to start crying about how ‘this is payback, this is retribution.’ We need Americans to understand this is not payback, this is not retribution, there are legitimate legal questions here.”

This isn’t the normal “nothing ever happens” moment. Not even close.

Finally, one day before the highly-covered and historic Trump-Putin meeting in Anchorage, the Grey Lady is still left out of the loop. The Times has no idea what is on the meeting agenda or about the parties’ respective positions, and really has nothing useful to say at all. Here’s the latest headline, a Ménage à trois of hypotheses:

Clearly, the Times covered all the bases. The Proxy War could either get worse (“feud”), stay the same (“impasse”), or get better (“cease-fire”). Those are all the possibilities, all right. Thanks a lot for the cutting-edge analysis.

Seriously, Times, ChatGPT could have told us that.

The real story is how, despite what were almost certainly Herculean efforts to scrape sources together, nothing leaked. Imagine all the desperate reporters: come on, you have to give me something. And all the State Department and intelligence agency leakers could say was, Believe me, bro, I got nothing.

According to Newsweek’s live blog, the summit will start with a private, one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin (including only their interpreters). Then will be wider talks involving both delegations and a “working breakfast,” before transitioning into a joint press conference. Newsweek noted that the press conference is set for after the bilateral negotiations and delegation meetings.

Since everybody else is gushing predictions like it’s the 1980’s Texas oil boom, I’ll toss my Nostradamus swami hat into the ring. I usually don’t report these boring proxy war meetups, since predictably nothing ever happens except gallons of ink and social media oxygen are consumed, while nothing materially changes on the ground.

But this one does feel different. So, I predict it will be none of the above. It will be something nobody saw coming. I realize that’s as solid as jello, but hey, if the Times can do it, so can I. And for sure nobody’s been leaking to me.

Either way, we’ll find out soon, probably today, whether what happens in Alaska justifies the massive law enforcement lockdown around the Nation’s capital. Since the meeting is set to begin at 3:30 pm EST, the announced press conference won’t unfold till late this evening. I’ll be watching. Unless I go to bed first.

Have a fantastic Friday! I’m traveling till late tonight, so I’m not sure whether tomorrow will bring a reduced roundup or maybe a classic C&C (maybe the Times can predict what will happen). Of course, if the Anchorage meeting gets wild, I’ll need to say something. Either way, we’ll be back with another roundup of something worth tuning in for.

