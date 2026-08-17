☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
1d

Jeff, please put in a plug for Senator Ron Johnson to hold a special hearing on the WHITE FIBROUS CLOT side effect of the Covid vaccines that embalmers are STILL seeing in the veins and arteries of about 20% of their corpses in 2026! I now have the following peer-reviewed paper published in the scientific literature: https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2201

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1dEdited

In a time where the left is pushing godless communism it’s refreshing to see the people of the state of Louisiana push back with the Ten Commandments, the basis of American law. The Constitution and the Separation of Church and State was not meant to restrict the people, it was meant to restrict the government from imposing a religion on the people. The people have every right to put The Ten Commandments up in public schools. It’s high time we take our schools back from these godless communists! It’s time we take back our institutions!

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