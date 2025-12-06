Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! It’s a busy day on the road, and so, by necessity of traveling time constraints, we have a single-story special edition, but it’s a doozy. The significance of this story is best represented not by how it captured the news cycle, but by how delicately corporate media reported it. Yesterday’s long-awaited ACIP vaccine committee meeting was a blockbuster.

We’ve seen signs building for weeks, if not months, but the relief squadron has finally landed, with megaphones. Yesterday, the Washington Post sharpened its rhetorical fangs and ran a poisonous story headlined, “Under RFK Jr., the CDC provides a megaphone to the anti-vaccine movement.” The sub-headline complained, “Common anti-vaccine talking points were on display as the CDC’s immunization advisers repealed a hepatitis B birth vaccine recommendation and scrutinized the childhood schedule.” Talk about burying the lede.

CLIP 1: Vaccine lawyer Aaron Siri wonders why vaccines need legal immunity (1:25).

CLIP 2: Aaron Siri’s entire presentation to the ACIP Panel (1:59:27).

ACIP is the CDC’s massively influential vaccine approval committee. For decades, it has rubber-stamped one pharma jab after another, like a twelve-armed, robotic approval Autopen. HHS Secretary Kennedy fired the entire committee and rebuilt it from the ground up with a group of vaccine skeptics whose very existence has sent drugmakers and their allies into a tailspin.

But, until now, the skeptical new committee has been more promise than product.

But yesterday, the CDC held one of the most remarkable ACIP committee hearings in history. A wrecking ball of logic and reason smashed through a castle made of lies, deceit, and tissue-paper-thin excuses vomited up by pharma like nesting insects, and enshrined as law by captured “health experts” and regulating bureaucrats.

“This week, the CDC provided a powerful platform for the anti-vaccine cause,” the Post reported.

It was the ACIP meeting we’ve been waiting for our whole lives. The CDC unleashed the top minds of the vaccine resistance, such as jab superlawyer Aaron Siri, who was gifted with nearly two hours on the agenda (link). “Siri said clinical trials for vaccines have not been properly performed,” the Post reported, “that safety surveillance after vaccines are licensed is lacking, and that the efficacy of vaccines in reducing deaths and spread of disease has been overstated.”

It may have been the first time any invited ACIP witness has made those undeniable points at a public committee meeting.

💉 Though media reports tried to make the meeting sound like an anti-vaxxer convention, it was anything but. The committee invited vaccine industry champions like Paul Offit and bowtied wonder Peter Hotez , but in a most cowardly fashion, they declined to come. ACIP also invited the so-called American Academy of Pediatrics —who never saw a vaccine they immediately fall in love with— and who also turned down the invitation.

The ripples immediately began spreading. Shortly after the meeting yesterday afternoon —within less time than Siri’s entire presentation— President Trump issued a formal presidential memo “ordering federal health officials to review the childhood immunization schedule and consider recommending fewer shots to align with other developed countries.”

Read the whole thing. It was obviously prepared well before the ACIP’s hearing yesterday. President Trump also posted one of his classic, blistering Truth Social missives, which even used the word, “jabs,” and which called the current Childhood Vaccine Schedule “ridiculous!”

Like synchronized swimmers, the President’s deputies chimed in. CDC Deputy Secretary and Acting Director Jim O’Neill promptly responded to Trump’s post:

Secretary Kennedy immediately responded too, confirming, “we’re on it:”

The ACIP’s committee members didn’t just interview anti-vaxx lawyers and chat. The committee formally voted 8-3 to eliminate a long-standing 1991 recommendation mandating that every child born in the US receive an immediate dose of the hepatitis B vaccine after birth. The panel said the newborn shot will no longer be required for babies born to mothers who test negative for the virus.

One can easily imagine how profitable the HepB vaccine market is, given that every single American has been required to receive at least three doses. Only GlaxoSmithKline and Merck make the HepB shot. They don’t compete with each other on price, innovation, or anything else, since —with full legal liability immunity— there is no reason to rock the boat.

The free-money HepB market has just collapsed.

💉 HepB is perhaps the least defensible mandatory vaccine in pharma’s cupboard. Not only is the virus only transmitted by sex and intravenous drug use —behavior that only the liveliest of infants could possibly embrace within the first few days of life— but it isn’t even intended to control epidemics. It’s just for personal protection.

Once again, we see the withered hand of technocratic bureaucrats coercing the rest of us to follow the lives that they think of as a good idea. Instead of letting idiotic American parents decide for themselves which injections to squirt into their newborns’ veins, the technocrats force us to follow their stupid guidance because we can’t be trusted to make informed decisions for ourselves. It’s anti-democratic, authoritarian, and un-American, to say the least.

Nobody thinks this is any endpoint. “The rollback of the hepatitis B shot recommendation,” the Post warned darkly, “could portend broader changes to come.” We surely hope.

💉 Reactions were unsurprisingly mixed. Long-suffering “antivaxxers” were jubilant, while sold-out pharma shills were preparing for the apocalypse. For instance, Children’s Health Defense, a vaccine-resistance stalwart, which Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., operated before he became HHS Secretary, declared “the tide has officially turned:”

On the other side of the issue, New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted dramatically that “the Trump Administration is willing to let babies and children die,” and promptly got ratioed (i.e., the comments under her post exceeded the ‘likes’):

I could continue with many more outraged tweets, which filled Twitter and BlueSky like the rising tide. But oddly, corporate media headlines were more muted.

The Times, for one, did not feature the HepB vaccine’s cancellation in any headlines, nor did the ACIP meeting itself even make the NYT’s home page. Although a few months ago this news would have captured multiple news cycles, promoted with the same fire and fury we see from the BlueSky brigades, for some reason, corporate media has relegated it to the back pages.

What gives? One possibility is that the vaccine issue is no longer gripping like they’d hoped, and too many Times readers might be sympathetic. Or perhaps, the calm, rational presentations —like Aaron Siri’s— were too dangerous to promote. But my working hypothesis is that the Times and other platforms recognized that President Trump is busily shoring up the MAGA/MAHA base, which Democrats had temporarily succeeded in “fracturing” with the H1B/Chinese students/affordability narrative.

If I’m right, their reluctance to capitalize on pro-vaccine outrage proves they know how big a victory for MAHA this represents.

💉 Five years ago, Joe Biden rode a wave of late-night mystery ballots into office, and within six months, the great vaccine experiment began. Having promised during the campaign he would never mandate the covid shots, Biden immediately began implementing every possible coercive policy to do just that.

Millions of Americans will never forget the sting of Democrats’ “vaccine-or-terminate” deals, of being confronted with offers they couldn’t refuse: take the shots or take a hike, and go find a new job that won’t require the jab. Good luck.

The censorship and narrative manipulation were so pervasive and punishing that it seemed like vaccine resisters made up only a tiny fraction of a scrap of a percentage. Buffoonish cartoon characters like Paul Offit and Peter Hotez were immortalized and consecrated as the high priests of public health policy and apparent majority sentiment. Oh, how they laughed. Oh, how they mocked the Neanderthal-like ‘science deniers’ who just wanted real safety trials before vaccines are mandated.

But the pro-vaccine “consensus” was not, apparently, as solid as it seemed.

If you had to bet, you would never have wagered that in under a year, we the people would win, and the CDC’s ACIP committee would be running rings around Big Pharma’s 800-pound gorilla of a lobby— the richest and most influential political force in the history of the human race. For one thing, capturing the ACIP Committee first required draining the Swamp, a Sisyphean task that completely eluded all four years of Trump’s first Administration.

Well, here we are. Don’t let this delicious moment pass by too quickly without savoring it to the last delectable drop. It is an unexpected turnaround so brutal, so effective, and so unlikely that it conjures some of the most astonishing comebacks in military history, like the Battle of Yorktown or the handful of scrappy Athenians who somehow defeated a horde of Persians at Marathon in 490 BC.

This week, beyond all prediction, a few scrappy heterodox doctors and small-firm lawyers trounced a Mongol multitude of Pharma barbarians.

💉 The Washington Post’s article included an unintentionally encouraging, full-sized, handy-dandy infographic intended to terrify its progressive readers. The chart summarized the status of all mandatory vaccine products, and nearly all of them are now in some kind of review. Here are the first three:

Of the fifteen types of shots listed in WaPo’s chart of shame, only four —MMR, shingles, polio, and DTP— were labeled as “no change.” For now.

My friends, that WaPo chart evidences momentum.

It was telling that the pro-vaccine brigades refused to come. They must have felt that it would be no use. They knew that for the first time they’d be walking into a hostile forum, and they are too lily-livered to haul their delicate arguments into the sunlight where smart citizens like Aaron Siri stood by, ready to contradict them, and with a committee for once receptive to rebuttal arguments.

It is, indeed, a bright and promising new day in America. What a wonderful early Christmas present.

Have a wonderful weekend! C&C will return on Monday morning with the final traveling roundup before Santa comes, then we’ll be back to a normal schedule. See you then.

